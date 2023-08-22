Xalient acquires specialist US-based identity consulting firm, further strengthening its position as a cybersecurity, digital identity, and secure networking leader

Acquisition accelerates Xalient's global growth ambitions

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure digital identity and network transformation specialist, Xalient is pleased to announce the acquisition of Integral Partners LLC, a US-based digital identity consulting and advisory firm with over a decade of experience focused exclusively on IAM. The combination of these two dynamic organizations will accelerate future growth for Xalient, in response to the growing demand for specialist providers who can deliver rapid, customer-centric solutions across the security landscape.

Founded in 2015 with the ambition to challenge the status quo and disrupt the secure networking arena, Xalient has demonstrated its commitment to innovation, delivering a robust portfolio of zero-trust solutions and AI-powered managed services that span cybersecurity, software-defined networking, and communications. The addition of Integral Partners to Xalient's portfolio delivers an infusion of deep identity security capabilities, which are the central pillar of zero-trust frameworks embraced by modern enterprises today.

This acquisition adds the expert consulting and advisory competencies around digital identity that Integral Partners is renowned for and complements Xalient's existing capabilities in managed services.

This will enable customers of both companies to benefit from a holistic and integrated suite of services, accelerating their zero-trust journeys to the cloud.

Additionally, this strategic acquisition further bolsters Xalient's existing presence in North America and underscores its commitment to global growth.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Xalient's journey," says Sherry Vaswani, Founder and CEO at Xalient. "We are joining forces to create a unique blend of identity, security, and networking expertise in a specialist services company. We see great synergies, in terms of strengthening our position in the digital identity segment while enriching our existing offer to customers. There is a strong cultural fit between both companies that will help drive value for our customers and employees in both the short and the long term."

Scott Silver, CEO, and president of Integral Partners adds: "Customer demand for identity solutions driven by zero-trust strategies has skyrocketed. Joining the Xalient team allows us to provide far greater value to customers through a unique combination of identity and secure networking expertise. Our shared values and ambition, combined with the complementary nature of our services, convinced us that Xalient is the perfect choice to propel Integral's business forward."

Mark Cooke, COO, Xalient adds: "We're seeing growing global demand for IAM strategies and solutions, driven in part by the increased protection needed around digital transformation initiatives. Organizations must improve governance and strengthen privileged access management practices to prevent breaches and establish more robust and agile authentication and authorization. With Integral on board, we look forward to helping our customers meet these needs".

As specialists in their respective fields, both Xalient and Integral Partners have demonstrated a shared commitment to agility, customer-centricity, and a relentless pursuit of results. Combined, these two entities will continue to uphold their core values, carving a path for sustained growth in a market increasingly seeking specialist providers that are nimble, customer-focused and results-driven.

About Xalient

Xalient addresses the challenges large global enterprises face around networking and security. Headquartered in the UK and with offices in the USA, Xalient counts Kellogg's, Avis Budget Group, WPP and Keurig Dr Pepper among its clients. It was established eight years ago to disrupt the traditional markets for secure networking, taking advantage of the huge shift to cloud technology that has created high demand for flexible, cost-effective global connectivity and protection against increasingly complex cyber threats. Combining transformative, software-defined network, security, and communication technologies with intelligent managed services with its AIOps Platform- Martina and driving Zero Trust initiatives that keep the world's largest brands more resilient, adaptable and responsive to change.

*Xalient was named among Europe's Fastest Growing Companies in 2023 by Financial Times and Statista for the second year running.

About Integral Partners LLC

Integral Partners is a leading identity cybersecurity consulting firm dedicated exclusively to helping customers define, implement, and support the right Identity and Access Management programs. Our solutions include world-class Advisory, IGA, PAM, Customer Identity, Access Enforcement, and Managed Services. Integral has deep knowledge and experience with all the top IAM platforms, including SailPoint, Saviynt, CyberArk, BeyondTrust, and Okta, but we are fiercely vendor agnostic. Whether you're looking to reduce your business risk, create an IAM roadmap, choose the right tools, tackle governance, implement Zero Trust, manage SOX, HIPAA, PCI, and NERC CIP compliance, or securely move to the cloud, we have the expertise and experience to help. IAM is what we do. It is all we do.

Integral Partners LLC is headquartered in Boulder, serving clients in various industries across North America.

