Amsted Digital Solutions® Brings IQ Series™ Gateway to North America, Offering a Smarter Way to Monitor Railway Performance

The IQ Series gateway provides rich insights such as real-time location, impact detection, and load status and can be configured to include Bogie IQ™ wheelset and brake condition monitoring.

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Amsted Digital Solutions, a global leader in railcar fleet management software and onboard telematics solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking IQ Series gateway, now available for customers across North America and worldwide.

Amsted Digital Solutions IQ Series gateway mounted on railcar bogie. (PRNewswire)

The IQ Series gateway is a cost-effective, solar-powered onboard device that provides rail shippers, asset owners and maintenance-responsible parties with actionable insights that help them reduce costs, enhance safety and optimize overall operating efficiency without expensive wireless sensors.

When mounted on the body of a railcar, a single IQ Series device provides accurate Load Status in Motion (LSiM) for precise loaded and empty mileage calculations, dynamic ETA calculations that improve accuracy through frequency of location updates, geofence entry and exit alerts for first- and last-mile validation, impact detection capabilities, and much more. The IQ Series can also be mounted on the bolster of each bogie and configured with Bogie IQ technology. In addition to all the capabilities of the body-mounted device, the Bogie IQ configuration provides frequent monitoring for wheel tread defects as well as real-time monitoring of brake slide events, count, and location.

"The Bogie IQ configuration is just the beginning of what the IQ Series gateway will be able to do," explains Brad Myers, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Amsted Digital Solutions. "As we release future capabilities, customers will be able to apply the same kind of simple firmware updates to their existing IQ Series gateways, eliminating the need to invest in new devices."

State-of-the-art data science and machine learning transform the raw data collected from the IQ Series gateway into real-time, actionable intelligence that is available within Amsted Digital's Supply Chain Visibility™ software platform. The robust, scalable and secure technology stack is built on Microsoft Azure and features a comprehensive suite of fleet management tools. With quick access to rich insights and exception management capabilities, users are able to streamline operations, optimize routes, maximize railcar utilization and ultimately reduce operating costs.

Industry-leading innovations like the IQ Series gateway and the Bogie IQ configuration are made possible by Amsted Digital's 15 years of experience in freight rail onboard telematics, backed up by the expertise and resources of Amsted Rail, the industry-leading global supplier of bogie systems and energy management solutions for freight rail.

"We are proud to be the only true freight railcar component provider capable of seamlessly integrating railcar component performance with reliable onboard technology," Myers said. "With Amsted Rail's deep industry expertise and R&D resources and facilities, and Amsted Digital's telematics experience, we're able to provide these types of game-changing technologies that deliver unmatched value to our customers at minimal adoption cost."

About Amsted Digital Solutions

Amsted Digital Solutions Inc. is an affiliate of Amsted Rail Company, Inc., a leading global provider of undercarriage and end-of-car railcar components, with manufacturing facilities spanning over 50 locations across six continents. Together, we combine nearly 150 years of excellence in rail component design and manufacturing with today's leading-edge telematics technology and software capabilities. www.amsteddigital.com

Amsted Digital Solutions - the first all-in-one railcar fleet management platform (PRNewswire)

