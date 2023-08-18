Risen Energy's Nanbin 15GW Manufacturing Base Commences Operation, Producing the Hyper-ion HJT Solar Module

NINGBO, China, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy ("the Company"), a global leading manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic (PV) products, has announced that the Hyper-ion heterojunction (HJT) solar module produced by the Company's Nanbin 15GW manufacturing base (Phase-1) has rolled off the assembly line. The moment was celebrated with a ceremony attended by Risen Energy's executives and government officials who together witnessed the significant milestone that will go a long way in bolstering the company's plan to scale up the Hyper-ion series production capacity.

The announcement comes as Risen Energy has vowed to zero in on the research and development of n-type HJT modules as part of the Company's mission and strategy to catalyst innovation for high-power, high-efficiency solar modules. Risen Energy is the latest solar leader to see HJT technology as one of the key innovations that will usher in a new era for the solar sector, boosting power generation while trimming down the cost and carbon footprint of solar products. Earlier this year, Risen Energy unveiled plans to raise the production capacity of its n-type HJT Hyper-ion series to 15GW by the end of 2023.

Risen Energy's HJT Hyper-ion modules are equipped with a wide range of state-of-the-art features at the forefront of solar technology, outperforming their market counterparts in terms of both performance and cost-effectiveness. Their industry-leading efficiency is achieved through the use of low-temperature double-sided passivated contacts and double-sided microcrystalline technology. Additionally, the adoption of pastes with lower silver content and an alloy frame design ensures excellent reliability while further reducing costs.

With a highest power output of 741.456Wp and an efficiency exceeding 23.89%, Risen Energy's Hyper-ion HJT modules offer a stable temperature coefficient, capable of maintaining their power output above 90% even after 30 years of use. Furthermore, the carbon footprint value (CFP) of the modules is less than 400kg eq CO2/kWc.

Situated in southern Ningbo with a total investment of RMB 15.2 billion, Risen Energy's Nanbin manufacturing base covers an area of 1,448 mu (238 acres). It is a major project that is supercharging Ningbo's new energy ambition to establish a hundred-billion-scale industrial eco-system that specializes in the R&D and production of solar PV cells, glasses, modules, and energy storage systems. Ninghai, a county under the administration of Ningbo has launched itself to be a solar hub. Ninghai has seen the combined industrial output of the PV and energy storage sectors achieve RMB 6.65 billion in 2023 Q1 alone, up 78.8% from the same period last year.

Extending congratulations on the landmark moment of the manufacturing base, Ge Renyuan, Deputy County Mayor of Ninghai, said, "Risen Energy's leadership in PV R&D and manufacturing has greatly contributed to the industry's growth, and the inauguration of Risen Energy's Nanbin manufacturing plant is instrumental in further expanding Ninghai's renewable energy landscape. We pledge to foster a business-friendly environment, creating a space where new energy companies can explore innovation and drive transformative changes that help China and beyond accelerate toward energy transition while uplifting people's living standards."

"The official operation of the Nanbin manufacturing base not only gives Risen Energy another competitive edge but also holds pivotal importance in fuelling Ninghai's resources for developing intelligent manufacturing. Moving forward, Risen Energy remains steadfast in its mission to deliver a paradigm shift to the solar industry with technological breakthroughs, empowering the global economy to build a green, sustainable future for all. We will focus on ramping up the production of high-efficiency modules as we continue to strengthen the solar value chain in Nanhai to achieve greater industry synergy, helping the region establish itself as a PV and energy storage powerhouse," said Wu Xuegang, President & Member of Executive Board of Risen Energy.

As Risen Energy is poised to level up its production capacity of high-efficiency HJT modules, the Company strives to meet the global market demand for clean, sustainable energy solutions with more HJT offerings. Guided by its mission of enabling new green energy for a better life, Risen Energy remains dedicated to pioneering technological advancements that drive meaningful change for humanity.

