Flight Club Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop with Annual Flight Club Fridays Series

The music series showcasing up and coming artists as well as established names includes live in-store performances and interviews

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight Club , the original sneaker consignment store, returns with its fourth installment of Flight Club Fridays, a music series created in 2019 featuring previously unheard stories and perspectives from emerging and established music artists. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Flight Club Fridays dedicates this year's series to rap and its enduring tenacity against evolving tastes. This year's series features live in-store performances and exclusive interviews from Saweetie , Maxo Kream , Icewear Vezzo and Young Nudy .

Flight Club Fridays 2023 (PRNewswire)

Each artist will perform songs of their choice and share their personal journeys and style through exclusive interviews. Keeping to the theme of celebrating 50 years of hip-hop, each artist reflects on the influential moments in rap history that have shaped their identities and artistry.

"We look forward to Flight Club Fridays every year, as it offers the chance to partner with emerging and established artists who are not only influential in music, but also inspire the next generation of our community," said Ilias Panayiotou, Brand Director of Flight Club. "Since the beginning, music has been deeply rooted in Flight Club's brand and we want to continue to build on this heritage."

Some notable artists who have headlined in the past include The Game, Benny the Butcher and Tinashe. The series will officially begin on Friday, August 18 on Flight Club's YouTube .

ABOUT FLIGHT CLUB

Established in New York City over 15 years ago, Flight Club revolutionized sneaker retail as the original consignment store for rare shoes. Carrying the rarest exclusives and collectible sneakers, Flight Club has evolved from a one-stop sneaker destination, to a cultural hub for sneaker enthusiasts and novices alike. With three brick-and-mortar locations in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami, Flight Club remains the premier source for authentic, rare sneakers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GOAT Group