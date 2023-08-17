Synadia Announces Availability of Hardened NATS.io Image for the DoD Community

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synadia , the company behind NATS.io, has officially become stewards of the Platform One Iron Bank NATS container image and is committed to its on-going management and support. The DoD is rapidly transitioning to a "Data-Centric" organization, treating data as a strategic asset for global multi-domain operations. Increasingly, this means providing secure access to data in multi-cloud, data center, and edge (e.g. satellites, sensors, ships, vehicles, warfighter backpacks, & other mobile endpoints) environments. In support of this mission, Synadia employs cleared resources at TS-SCI level and has also made available a version of the software with a FIPS 140-2 compliant cryptographic module.

Synadia logo (PRNewswire)

"Systalex has been a key data transformation partner to the Federal Government for three decades. We are excited to partner with Synadia and bring the innovation of NATS to our customers as they look to modernize and extend their data services out to the Edge. Having secure and supported software available via the Iron Bank services is a critical part of vetting open source solutions for our customer projects," said Rob Brown, Systalex Chief Technology Officer

NATS is an open source distributed messaging and data fabric technology that can scale from a single, partially connected IoT device, to a globally resilient and hardened network backbone, delivering secure, consistent and low-latency data access without requiring specialized cloud infrastructure. NATS enables developers to simplify their mission directives by providing comprehensive services such as microservices, service discovery, streaming, key-value and object stores, all within a single zero trust security model suitable for "high-side and low-side" applications.

"The adoption of NATS in the DoD and Intelligence Communities has continued to accelerate as the demand for delivering secure, real-time data in support of critical decision-making is increasing for both on and off the battlefield applications," said Steve Dischinger, Synadia VP of Business Development. "Having a hardened NATS image available was a consistent request by both our Federal consulting partners and the DoD user community–and incorporating the Iron Bank Platform initiative was a simple extension of our existing DevOps process. Synadia is also pleased to offer on-going technical and architectural support to any interested agency."

Additional Resources

Product overview / Download the Iron Bank image / Learn NATS

About Synadia

Synadia is empowering developers and enterprises to execute and accelerate the delivery of their Edge applications strategy in a highly secure and cloud agnostic way. We are the creators & maintainers of the award-winning NATS.io open source platform that is powering thousands of applications globally. Founded in 2017, the company is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors including: True Ventures, Bold Ventures, Accenture, and Samsung Next. Synadia's diverse customer base ranges from Fortune 500 enterprises in Finance, Retail, Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, & Federal System Integrators (FSIs).

