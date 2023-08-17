Sempra Appoints Richard Mark to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced that it has appointed Richard Mark to the company's board of directors effective Aug. 21, 2023. Richard Mark is the former chairman and president of Ameren Illinois. He brings 20 years of experience in electric and gas utility operations, customer service, public policy and regulation, as well as broad knowledge and experience with advanced utility technologies and safety and reliability programs.

"Bringing new perspectives into the boardroom is a critical component of our effort to support the company's mission to build the leading energy infrastructure company in North America," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and chief executive officer of Sempra. "Our board of directors embody a diverse set of skills, experiences and perspectives and offer important insights that help guide Sempra's success. Richard's senior executive experience and strong utility background will be a great complement to the board as we advance our corporate strategy and continue to work to improve safety and operations, financial stewardship and long-term shareholder value."

Mark, 68, served as chairman and president of Ameren Illinois from 2012 to 2022. He first joined Ameren in 2002, where he held a series of increasingly responsible management positions for both Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois, including senior vice president, customer operations, and vice president, governmental policy and consumer affairs. Before joining Ameren, Mark served as president, chief executive officer and chief operating officer of St. Mary's Hospital in East St. Louis, IL. He currently serves on the board of directors of Tenet Healthcare Corporation. Mark holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University and a master's degree in management from National Louis University.

With the appointment of Mark, Sempra will have 10 directors with five having been newly elected since 2018, reflecting the company's commitment to continue growing and benefitting from fresh insights and perspectives.

