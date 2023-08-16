Blue Compass RV Announces Harvest Hosts Partnership for Its Customers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Compass RV announced a partnership with Harvest Hosts , a leading membership program providing RVers access to extraordinary overnight camping options. This partnership means that customers that purchase an RV from Blue Compass RV will have access to camping benefits at any of Harvest Hosts' 8,000+ locations.

Famous Rhodes, Chief Marketing Officer at Blue Compass, expressed, "Adding Harvest Hosts to the incredible benefits we provide our customers perfectly aligns with our mission to provide exceptional experiences and adventures to our customers via our RV Complete membership program. We believe this exclusive benefit from Harvest Hosts inspires RVers to travel in extraordinary and imaginative ways."

"We are delighted to welcome Blue Compass RV to the Harvest Hosts Adventure Ready program," stated Bill Zhang, CMO at Harvest Hosts. "This partnership allows prospective RV owners to confidently purchase a new or used RV from Blue Compass RV, knowing that it meets all requirements for eligibility in the Harvest Hosts network. By granting the Harvest Hosts Adventure Ready seal of approval, Blue Compass RV enables individuals to find the right RV for their adventures."

Harvest Hosts revolutionizes the way RVers explore the country while actively supporting small businesses. Members get the unique opportunity to stay the night in their self-contained RV at wineries, farms, museums, and other unique host locations. Unlike traditional campgrounds, Harvest Hosts offers unparalleled experiences such as wine tasting, berry picking, museum tours, and even encounters with friendly alpacas.

The partnership with Blue Compass RV marks a significant milestone for the Harvest Hosts Adventure Ready program. As part of this partnership, Blue Compass RV has an exclusive introductory offer that they are giving to their customers, at no cost.

ABOUT BLUE COMPASS RV:

Blue Compass RV is the fastest growing RV retail company in the United States with a mission to provide an exceptional sales, service and RV ownership experience for its customers. Blue Compass RV has over 100 RV stores in 33 states. Blue Compass RV is led by Jon Ferrando, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. Blue Compass RV's leadership team has over 300 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

About Harvest Hosts

Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 8,000 locations all over North America – including more than 5,000 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,300 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. Harvest Hosts' campground discount program, CampersCard, provides free marketing for campgrounds, and perks, discounts, and benefits for campers. Harvest Hosts' latest offering is CampScanner, which helps campers snag sold-out campsites at popular National Parks, National Forests, and more. To learn more about these three products, visit HarvestHosts.com, CampersCard.com, and CampScanner.com.

