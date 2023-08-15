North Highland Recognized by Independent Research Firm Among Notable Organizational Culture Consulting Service Providers

North Highland was named for services provided in Healthcare, Government and Retail Industries

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, was named a "Notable Large Provider" in Forrester's report, The Organizational Culture Consulting Services Landscape, Q3 2023.

With a geographic focus in EMEA and North America, North Highland was listed in the report as one of seven Large Providers. The firm is also acknowledged as a consultancy offering cultural transformation services with an industry focus in Government, Healthcare and Retail.

According to research conducted in the report, Forrester asked each vendor included in the Landscape to select the top use cases for which clients select them and from there, determined which are the extended use cases that highlight differentiation among the vendors. North Highland is noted in the report for having indicated "Customer-Centric Culture" and "Talent Attraction and Retention" as top reasons clients work with the firm out of those extended use cases.

In the report, Forrester defines organizational culture consulting as a service provided by firms, "that improve, repair, or revamp organizational cultures. Key services include purpose and values creation, culture work to increase employee engagement, and strategy enablement." As a result of this service, clients can implement culture change and adopt capabilities, such as behavioral change and strategy development, for culture assessments and management.

"At North Highland, we empower our clients with the capabilities to enable both the adaptive culture and strategic flexibility necessary to accommodate the change which is required to remain competitive," said Alex Bombeck, North Highland CEO. "We believe inclusion in Forrester's report emphasizes one of our many strengths: people-centric problem-solving."

Forrester's Organizational Culture Consulting Services Landscape identifies top client needs in culture change and transformation addressable by consultancies. Consultancies that meet those needs were categorized by size and market focus.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

