LP Building Solutions Awards More Than 60 College Scholarships to the Children of Team Members for the 2023-2024 Academic Year

More than $2.2 million in scholarships has been awarded to nearly 450 students through the LP Scholarship Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced that it has awarded more than 60 college scholarships to the children of LP team members for the 2023–2024 academic year.

"We are not only preparing the leaders of tomorrow but also giving back to our team members of today." –Brad Southern

The LP Scholarship Program recognizes the accomplishments of LP team members' children who excel in their studies and make positive contributions to their communities.

"LP's scholarship allows me, an aspiring educator, to go to school so I can enrich, inspire and teach the next generation," said first-year scholarship recipient and Clarks Summit University freshman Caleb Morgan, son of LP Area HR Manager Jenny Morgan. "When LP offered my mother a job, it opened the door to many opportunities, and I am proud to be a product of LP. I may not be employed by the company, but its impact on my life is indescribable. I'm overflowing with joy to be a recipient of this scholarship."

For the 2023–2024 academic year, more than 20 first-time recipients and nearly 40 renewal recipients received LP scholarships. Recipients are awarded up to $6,000 for four years of full-time undergraduate study or until they complete their academic program—whichever comes first.

"It feels amazing to receive this scholarship because it shows that a company like LP supports the community and the families of its team members," said first-year scholarship recipient and University of Saskatchewan freshman Dominique LeBlanc, daughter of LP Swan Valley Forester Paul LeBlanc. "I'm proud that my dad works for LP, and I am very grateful that I was chosen for this scholarship."

Since 2001, LP has provided more than $2.2 million in scholarships to help nearly 450 students complete their undergraduate college or vocational education.

"Our team members are at the center of everything we do and by supporting them and their families, we are Building a Better World™," said LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern. "Through the LP Scholarship Program, we are not only preparing the leaders of tomorrow but also giving back to our team members of today. We are proud of the work this year's scholarship recipients have done in the classroom and in their communities, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue their academic journeys."

The LP Scholarship Program is administered by Scholarship America. Submissions are evaluated based on each student's academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, statement of goals and aspirations, personal or family difficulties, and an outside appraisal. For a student to be awarded a scholarship, their financial need, as calculated by Scholarship America, must be demonstrated.

To learn more about how LP supports its team members, click here.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP® Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and more), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

