Big Barker Announces "Indiana Bones and the Canine Compass: Ultimate Adventure Giveaway" August 20-28, 2023

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. , Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Barker , the first dog bed brand clinically proven to improve quality of life in big dogs, has announced the "Indiana Bones and the Canine Compass: Ultimate Adventure Giveaway". Dog families who love camping adventures are encouraged to enter for a chance to win premium outdoor and organic supplement pet products. The winner will also receive a Backseat Barker: SUV Edition specially designed to fit in the back of an SUV and valued at $269. To date, it has more than 500 five-star customer reviews. The winner of the multi-brand giveaway will be announced August 29.

Images of Big Barker's multi-brand Ultimate Adventure Giveaway: August 20-28, 2023. (PRNewswire)

August 20-28, 2023 , visit To enter Big Barker's multi-brand adventure product giveaway,, visit https://woobox.com/y8nf99

"Our Big Barker family loves the outdoors and so do our customers – human and four-legged," said Natalie Bendinelli, partnership manager at Big Barker, a majority-owned brand of Tenth Avenue Holdings . "We wanted to give our fans the chance to win an ultimate package of premium products from the best brands in their category to make anyone's camping experience feel luxurious."

The link to enter to win the Indiana Bones giveaway is here . In addition, to the Backseat Barker, giveaway products include:

Canyon Coolers Outfitter 75 : Big enough for a wild adventure without taking over the truck bed. The thickly insulated, straight walls make packing provisions in your truck bed simple and efficient. Value: $365.00 : Big enough for a wild adventure without taking over the truck bed. The thickly insulated, straight walls make packing provisions in your truck bed simple and efficient. Value:

Fire Anytime's Lava Box : The portable campfire was designed by hard-core outdoor enthusiasts with a mission to bring a high-quality and safe backyard fire pit to a campground, on a rafting trip, or kayaking down a river to your out-in-the-open adventure. The Made in the USA LavaBox was created with the goal to help prevent the heartbreaking destruction of forests during the wildfire season in Colorado , and beyond. Value: $359.00 : The portable campfire was designed by hard-core outdoor enthusiasts with a mission to bring a high-quality and safe backyard fire pit to a campground, on a rafting trip, or kayaking down a river to your out-in-the-open adventure. The Made in theLavaBox was created with the goal to help prevent the heartbreaking destruction of forests during the wildfire season in, and beyond. Value:

Teton Sports' Celsius Grand XXL 20 ° F Sleeping Bag : Rectangular sleeping bag with mummy hood, includes innovative fiber fill for maximum warmth, anti-snap zipper and webbing, interior phone pockets, and durable stuff sack. Value: $99.00 : Rectangular sleeping bag with mummy hood, includes innovative fiber fill for maximum warmth, anti-snap zipper and webbing, interior phone pockets, and durable stuff sack. Value:

Fera Pet Organics Bundle : The three supplements include Organic Probiotics with Prebiotics, non-GMO Fish Oil, and Hip + Joint for Dogs soft chews. Value: $90.00 : The three supplements include Organic Probiotics with Prebiotics, non-GMO Fish Oil, and Hip + Joint for Dogs soft chews. Value:

Rules for "Indiana Bones and the Canine Compass: Ultimate Adventure Giveaway"

The giveaway is restricted to the contiguous United States and requires participants to be 18 years or older. No purchase is necessary to enter. A single grand prize winner will be randomly chosen and announced on the Instagram Stories of @bigbarkerusa, @canyoncoolers, @tetonsports, and @ferapetorganics. The winner will also be emailed. The giveaway is not supported or endorsed by Instagram or Facebook. Official terms and conditions of the giveaway apply. Only respond to messages related to this giveaway if they are sent directly from above usernames. Keep in mind that we will never request your credit card details.

About Big Barker:

Big Barker , makers of the first dog bed clinically proven and scientifically engineered to improve physical wellness and quality of life for big dogs at every stage of their lives, was founded by Eric Shannon in 2011. Big Barker's mission is to improve the quality of life for big dogs by providing handcrafted, American-made beds that help to alleviate joint pain and enable dogs of any size to rest comfortably. Big Barker is a recipient of the Fear Free Preferred Product Program designation, a recognition from veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare communities, and pet owners. Each bed is handmade at Big Barker's Pennsylvania workshop; has a 10-year warranty and a one-year risk-free trial. Prices range from $119-$499 and can be upgraded to include KulKote temperature regulation and personalization. Hear testimonials from veterinarian consultants here: https://bigbarker.com/pages/big-barker-veterinarian-consultants . Visit www.bigbarker.com for more information.

About Tenth Avenue Holdings:

Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH) is a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses. It is the parent company of Tenth Avenue Commerce, LLC (TAC). TAH was founded in 2008 to combine the founders' close friendships with a shared desire to build an entity with enduring value. The company's passion is for long-term value creation rooted in relationships with founders and operators. TAH's current portfolio of private holdings and brands includes Big Barker, Bronx Brewery, Brook and York, Caulipower, E- Garderobe, EQL by Kerrits, Eve's Addiction, FaceVase, fromyouflowers.com, H.Bloom, Horsemen's Pride, Jolly Pets, Kerrits, Kitty Kasas, Lula's Garden, Oughton, PackIt, sendflowers.com, The Gift Basket Store, Tusco Products, Under Your Skin. For more information about Tenth Avenue Holdings, visit www.tenave.com .

