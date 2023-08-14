Submit Photos/Videos
JinkoSolar Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

SHANGRAO, China, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

  • Leveraging our outstanding global supply chain management, high quality products and extensive marketing network, module shipments in the second quarter increased 36.2% sequentially and 74.4% year-over-year.
  • Demand for solar modules is strong globally. Our orderbook visibility for 2023 has reached about 80%, with overseas orders as the major contributor.
  • N-type module shipments in the second quarter were about 10.4 GW, making JinkoSolar the first module company in the industry to deliver 10 GW of N-type modules in a single quarter.
  • The mass production efficiency of N-type TOPCon cells reached 25.5%, and power output of N-type modules reached about 580wp, 25-30wp higher than that of the same version of P-type modules.
  • We are optimistic that the stabilization of prices along the supply chain will stimulate pent-up demand gradually. We raise our module shipment guidance for 2023 to be in the range of 70 to 75 GW.

Second Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Highlights

  • Quarterly shipments were 18,613 MW (17,763 MW for solar modules, and 850 MW for cells and wafers), up 28.5% sequentially, and up 76.7% year-over-year.
  • Total revenues were RMB30.69 billion (US$4.23 billion), up 31.5% sequentially and up 62.9% year-over-year.
  • Gross profit was RMB4.78 billion (US$659.6 million), up 18.4% sequentially and up 72.5% year-over-year.
  • Gross margin was 15.6%, compared with 17.3% in Q1 2023 and 14.7% in Q2 2022.
  • Net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB1.31 billion (US$180.1 million), compared with net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB788.7 million in Q1 2023 and net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB623.3 million in Q2 2022.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders, which excludes the impact from (i) a change in fair value of the convertible senior notes (the "Notes"), (ii) a change in fair value of long-term investment and (iii) the share based compensation expenses, was RMB1.43 billion (US$196.7 million), compared with RMB836.4 million in Q1 2023 and RMB368.4 million in Q2 2022.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were RMB6.39 (US$0.88) and RMB5.55 (US$0.77), respectively. This translates into basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB25.54 (US$3.52) and RMB22.20 (US$3.06), respectively.

Mr. Xiande Li, JinkoSolar's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to report solid growth as we overcame volatility in supply chain prices and end demand thanks to our excellent marketing network, high quality products, and highly effective supply chain management. Module shipments in the second quarter were approximately 17.8 GW, up 36.2% sequentially. Shipments of the competitive N-type module were approximately 10.4 GW, up 74.1% sequentially, making us the first module manufacturer shipping 10 GW of N-type modules in a single quarter globally. Our efforts in supply chain management, technology advancement and process improvement also improved our profitability. Net income was US$180.1 million in the second quarter, up 65.6% sequentially. Adjusted net income was US$196.7 million, up 70.5% sequentially. Diluted earnings per ordinary share were US$0.77, up 48.5% sequentially.

Due to the substantial release of polysilicon production volumes and excessive inventory, price of polysilicon declined sharply in the second quarter, resulting in certain volatility in module prices and a slow-down in customer orders, affecting module demand. As the prices in lower supply chain stabilized in the third quarter, domestic customers started to place orders, and major projects were initiated and started construction in China. The low prices of modules also led to a surge in module demand in some overseas markets. We expect production and sales in the PV market to rebound in the second half of 2023.

With more and more players deploying TOPCon production capacity, N-type TOPCon is certain to become the mainstream technology in the industry. However, some new entrants experienced project delays and slower-than expected ramp up in production volume and efficiency due to lack of sufficient technical know-how and differences in technology and production process, keeping competitive N-type production in short supply. As of the end of the second quarter, the mass-produced efficiency of our 182 mm N-type TOPCon cells had reached 25.5%, with N-type module power output of around 580 wp, 25-30 wp more than P-type module of the same version. We expect mass-produced N-type cell efficiency to reach 25.8%, by the end of 2023. The integrated cost of N-type module remained competitive compared to P-type module.

At the end of May, we announced the construction of a major production base of 56 GW integrated wafer-cell-module capacity in Shanxi ("Shanxi Integrated Base"), which will become the largest N-type integrated production facility in the industry. Shanxi Integrated Base is another strategic expansion of the production model championed by JinkoSolar in the PV industry that will fully demonstrate our advantages in highly efficient technology and products, lower investment costs, greater operational efficiency as well as intelligent and smart manufacturing capabilities. Meanwhile, our 1 GW capacity expansion project for N-type modules in the U.S. is expected to start production in September 2023. We have established an industry-leading overseas industrial chain network, with integrated production capabilities from wafer and cell to module, with traceability and excellent product competitiveness. As we continue to invest in N-type capacity expansion overseas in the second half of 2023, we expect to reach an integrated production capacity of over 12 GW overseas by the end of 2023, with the production capacity of N-type accounting for over 75%.

We are optimistic that demand will grow as prices stabilize and raise our module shipment guidance for 2023 to be in the range of 70 to 75 GW, with N-type module accounting for approximately 60% of total module shipments. As demand for N-type products continues to increase in the global market, we will move on to invest in N-type capacity which is competitive both in technology and costs. We expect our annual production capacity for mono wafers, solar cells and solar modules to reach 85.0 GW, 90.0 GW and 110.0 GW, respectively, by the end of 2023, with N-type capacity accounting for over 75% of the total capacity. We expect module shipments to be in the range of 19.0 to 21.0 GW for the third quarter of 2023."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB30.69 billion (US$4.23 billion), an increase of 31.5% from RMB23.33 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of 62.9% from RMB18.84 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The sequential and year-over-year increases were mainly attributable to the increases in the shipment of solar modules due to the increasing demand in the global market.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB4.78 billion (US$659.6 million), compared with RMB4.04 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and RMB2.77 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

Gross margin was 15.6% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 17.3% in the first quarter of 2023 and 14.7% in the second quarter of 2022. The sequential decrease was mainly due to the increase in inventory provision, and year-over-year increase was mainly due to the decrease in the cost of raw materials.

Income from Operations and Operating Margin

Income from operations in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB1.54 billion (US$212.1 million), compared with income from operations of RMB1.21 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and loss from operations of RMB289.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The changes were primarily attributable to a significant increase in our revenues in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating profit margin was 5.0% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with operating profit margin of 5.2% in the first quarter of 2023 and operating loss margin of 1.5% in the second quarter of 2022.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB3.24 billion (US$447.4 million), an increase of 14.7% from RMB2.83 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of 6.0% from RMB3.06 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The sequential and year-over-year increases were mainly attributable to an increase in impairment loss on property, plant and equipment.

Total operating expenses accounted for 10.6% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 12.1% in the first quarter of 2023 and 16.2% in the second quarter of 2022.

Interest Expenses, Net

Net interest expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB208.5 million (US$28.7 million), an increase of 276.3% from RMB55.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of 136.8% from RMB88.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. The sequential and the year-over-year increases were mainly due to a decrease in interest income.

Subsidy Income

Subsidy income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB292.4 million (US$40.3 million), compared with RMB264.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 and RMB464.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to the changes in the cash receipt of subsidies from local governments in China which are non-recurring, not refundable and with no conditions.

Exchange Gain/Loss and Change in Fair Value of Foreign Exchange Derivatives

The Company recorded a net exchange gain (including change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives) of RMB916.4 million (US$126.4 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net exchange loss of RMB73.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 and a net exchange gain of RMB221.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to the exchange rate fluctuation of US dollars against RMB in the second quarter of 2023.

Change in Fair Value of Convertible Senior Notes 

The Company issued US$85.0 million of 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2024 in May 2019 and has elected to measure the Notes at fair value derived by valuation model, i.e. Binomial Model.

The Company recognized a gain from a change in fair value of the Notes of RMB89.7 million (US$12.4 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of RMB261.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 and a loss of RMB536.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The changes were primarily due to the changes in the Company's stock price in the second quarter of 2023.

Change in Fair Value of Long-term Investment

The Company invested in certain equity interests in several solar technology companies engaged in photovoltaic industry chain, which are recorded as long-term investment and reported at fair value with changes in fair value recognized in earnings. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had RMB1.09 billion (US$149.8 million) in long-term investment, compared with RMB1.08 billion as of March 31, 2023.

The Company recognized a gain from change in fair value of RMB2.3 million (US$0.3 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with a gain of RMB440.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Equity in Earnings of Affiliated Companies

The Company indirectly holds a 20% equity interest in Sweihan PV Power Company P.J.S.C, a developer and operator of solar power projects in Dubai, and a 9% equity interest in Xinte Ltd, a domestic silicon material supplier, and both are accounted for using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in gain of affiliated companies of RMB63.3 million(US$8.7 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with gain of RMB180.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 and loss of RMB0.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The fluctuation of equity in gain of affiliated companies primarily arose from the net gain incurred by an affiliate company.

Income Tax Expense

The Company recorded an income tax expense of RMB341.1 million (US$47.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with an income tax expense of RMB315.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 and an income tax expense of RMB118.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-Controlling Interests

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to RMB1.11 billion (US$152.5 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB605.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 and RMB276.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. The sequential and year-over-year increase were mainly attributable to the increase of net income of the Company's majority-owned principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. ("Jiangxi Jinko").

Net Income and Earnings per Share

Net income attributable to the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB1.31 billion (US$180.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with net income attributable to the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB788.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 and net loss attributable to the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB623.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact from (i)a change in fair value of the Notes (ii) a change in fair value of the long-term investment and (iii)the share based compensation expenses, the adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB1.43 billion (US$196.7 million), compared with RMB836.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 and RMB368.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were RMB6.39 (US$0.88) and RMB5.55 (US$0.77), respectively, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share of RMB3.91 and RMB3.74, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023, and basic and diluted losses per ordinary share of RMB3.15 and RMB3.15, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022. As each ADS represents four ordinary shares, this translates into basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB25.54 (US$3.52) and RMB22.20 (US$3.06), respectively in the second quarter of 2023; basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB15.62 and RMB14.95, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023; and basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB12.60 and RMB12.60, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022.

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had RMB17.03 billion (US$2.35 billion) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared with RMB10.17 billion as of March 31, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's accounts receivables due from third parties were RMB21.59 billion (US$2.98 billion), compared with RMB18.04 billion as of March 31, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's inventories were RMB20.09 billion (US$2.77 billion), compared with RMB21.44 billion as of March 31, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's total interest-bearing debts were RMB34.31 billion (US$4.73 billion), compared with RMB30.02 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

Solar Module, Cell and Wafer Shipments

Total shipments were 18,613 MW in the second quarter of 2023, including 17,763 MW for solar module shipments and 850 MW for cell and wafer shipments.

Operations and Business Outlook Highlights

We are optimistic about global market demand and the opportunities brought by penetration of N-type technology. We will continue to maintain our leading position in N-type modules through technology iteration, improvement in mass production capability, and cost optimization. By the end of 2023, we expect mass-produced N-type cell efficiency to reach 25.8%, and the integrated cost of N-type modules to remain competitive with P-type modules. The proportion of N-type modules shipments of our total module shipments is expected to reach about 60% in 2023, as we expect there will be a strong demand for high-efficiency products from a growing number of markets and customers.

As we continue to invest in N-type capacity expansion overseas in the second half of 2023, we expect to reach an integrated capacity of over 12 GW overseas by the end of 2023, with the production capacity of N-type accounting for over 75%. We will continuously strengthen and expand our global industrial chain to provide premium and high-quality products and services to our global clients.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity, the Company's order book and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty on final customer demand and sale schedules. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects its module shipments to be in the range of 19.0 GW to 21.0 GW.

For full year 2023, the Company estimates its module shipments to be in the range of 70.0 GW to 75.0 GW.

Solar Products Production Capacity

JinkoSolar expects its annual production capacity for mono wafer, solar cell and solar module to reach 85.0 GW, 90.0 GW and 110.0 GW, respectively, by the end of 2023.

Recent Business Developments 

  • In April 2023, Jiangxi Jinko completed the issuance of its convertible bonds in the principal amount of RMB10 billion on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech Innovation Board.  JinkoSolar subscribed for the convertible bonds in an aggregate amount of RMB5.5 billion with its special preemptive rights and is subject to a six-month lock-up period. JinkoSolar has the right to either sell its convertible bonds after the lock-up period or convert the convertible bonds into Jiangxi Jinko's ordinary shares.
  • In May 2023, JinkoSolar was recognized as a Top Performer in the 2023 PV Module Reliability Scorecard published by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) for the ninth consecutive Year.
  • In May 2023, Jiangxi Jinko entered into an equity transfer agreement with Ziyang Major Industry Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership) and Mr. Shihong Dong, pursuant to which Jiangxi Jinko agrees to sell its 100% equity interest in Xinjiang Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jiangxi Jinko, at a consideration of RMB4.3 billion. As of the date of this press release, the transaction has not yet been completed.
  • In May 2023, Jiangxi Jinko entered into an investment framework agreement with the Management Committee of Transformation Comprehensive Reform Demonstration Zone of Shanxi Province for an integrated project manufacturing monocrystalline silicon pull rod, silicon wafer, high-efficiency solar cells and modules. According to the agreement, Jiangxi Jinko plans to construct production lines with a total annual production capacity of 56 GW for a total estimated investment of approximately RMB56 billion.
  • In June 2023, JinkoSolar officially launched its Second Generation of the High Voltage Energy Storage Battery into the European market.
  • In June 2023, JinkoSolar was awarded the "Top Brand PV Europe Seal 2023" by internationally recognized research institute EUPD Research.
  • In June 2023, Jiangxi Jinko signed a strategic distribution agreement for residential storage solution with V. Kafkas SA., the leading Greek company in the field of Electrical Equipment, Lighting, Building Automation and Energy Management Solutions. This agreement covers Greece and Cyprus for the years 2023 and 2024.
  • In June 2023, JinkoSolar delivered more than 220,000 Tiger NEO bifacial 72 modules to the 123 MW Verila Solar Power Plant in Bulgaria.
  • In July 2023, JinkoSolar officially became a member of the IRENA Coalition for Action, further affirming its dedication to sustainable energy development.
  • In July 2023, Jiangxi Jinko published estimates of certain preliminary unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
  • In July 2023, JinkoSolar achieved the highest "AAA" category ranking in PV Tech's Q2 ModuleTech bankability report.
  • In August 2023, JinkoSolar was recognized as a 2023 Overall Highest Achiever for the fourth consecutive year in Renewable Energy Testing Center PV Module Index Report.
  • In August 2023, Jiangxi Jinko announced that it intends to offer ordinary shares, subject to market conditions and other factors, in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers in compliance with the requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Conference Call Information

JinkoSolar's management will host an earnings conference call on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong the same day).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN by a calendar invite.

Participant Online Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10032820-hdy6f.html

It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "JinkoSolar Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.

A telephone replay of the call will be available 2 hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 23:59 U.S. Eastern Time, August 21, 2023. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International:      

+61 7 3107 6325


U.S.:

+1 855 883 1031


Passcode:

10032820





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of JinkoSolar's website at http://www.jinkosolar.com.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of June 30, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Currency Convenience Translation

The conversion of Renminbi into U.S. dollars in this release, made solely for the convenience of the readers, is based on the noon buying rate in the city of New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of June 30, 2023, which was RMB7.2513 to US$1.00. No representation is intended to imply that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized, or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on Renminbi.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Ms. Stella Wang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806
Email: ir@jinkosolar.com

Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Christensen
Tel: +86 178 1749 0483
Email: rene.vanguestaine@christensencomms.com

In the U.S.:
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Christensen, Scottsdale, Arizona
Tel: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except ADS and Share data)


For the quarter ended


For the year ended     


Jun 30, 2022


Mar 31, 2023


Jun 30, 2023


Jun 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2023


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


USD'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


USD'000

 Revenues from third parties 

18,730,454


23,249,809


30,635,727


4,224,860


33,457,953


53,885,536


7,431,155















 Revenues from related parties 

110,688


79,253


49,372


6,809


147,973


128,625


17,738















 Total revenues 

18,841,142


23,329,062


30,685,099


4,231,669


33,605,926


54,014,161


7,448,893















 Cost of revenues 

(16,069,363)


(19,288,045)


(25,902,426)


(3,572,108)


(28,607,540)


(45,190,471)


(6,232,051)















 Gross profit 

2,771,779


4,041,017


4,782,673


659,561


4,998,386


8,823,690


1,216,842















 Operating expenses: 














   Selling and marketing 

(1,622,544)


(1,556,301)


(1,665,996)


(229,751)


(3,007,011)


(3,222,296)


(444,375)

   General and administrative 

(1,131,984)


(1,084,408)


(800,148)


(110,345)


(1,788,397)


(1,884,556)


(259,892)

   Research and development 

(149,703)


(188,556)


(225,574)


(31,108)


(294,678)


(414,130)


(57,111)

   Impairment of long-lived assets 

(156,598)


-


(552,751)


(76,228)


(156,598)


(552,751)


(76,228)

 Total operating expenses 

(3,060,829)


(2,829,265)


(3,244,469)


(447,432)


(5,246,684)


(6,073,733)


(837,606)















 Income from operations 

(289,050)


1,211,752


1,538,204


212,129


(248,298)


2,749,957


379,236

 Interest expenses, net 

(88,041)


(55,392)


(208,453)


(28,747)


(250,239)


(263,845)


(36,386)

 Subsidy income 

464,756


264,042


292,376


40,320


770,052


556,418


76,734

 Exchange gain/(loss) 

389,216


(129,047)


1,358,867


187,396


395,599


1,229,820


169,600

 Change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives 

(167,670)


55,338


(442,492)


(61,022)


(97,137)


(387,154)


(53,391)

 Change in fair value of Long-term Investment 



440,424


2,278


314


-


442,702


61,051

 Change in fair value of convertible senior notes 

(536,902)


(261,435)


89,747


12,377


(641,838)


(171,688)


(23,677)

 Other income/(loss), net 

(587)


3,124


58,971


8,132


12,431


62,095


8,563

Income before income taxes

(228,278)


1,528,806


2,689,498


370,899


(59,430)


4,218,305


581,730

 Income tax expenses 

(118,089)


(315,004)


(341,144)


(47,046)


(189,110)


(656,148)


(90,487)

 Equity in earnings of affiliated companies 

(117)


179,955


63,281


8,727


6,329


243,236


33,544

 Net income 

(346,484)


1,393,757


2,411,635


332,580


(242,211)


3,805,393


524,787

 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling
          interests 

(276,785)


(605,107)


(1,105,533)


(152,460)


(352,121)


(1,710,640)


(235,908)

 Net income attributable to JinkoSolar
 Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders 

(623,269)


788,650


1,306,102


180,120


(594,332)


2,094,753


288,879















 Net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s
 ordinary shareholders per share: 














   Basic 

(3.15)


3.91


6.39


0.88


(3.05)


10.31


1.42

   Diluted 

(3.15)


3.74


5.55


0.77


(3.05)


9.90


1.37















 Net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s
   ordinary shareholders per ADS: 














   Basic 

(12.60)


15.62


25.54


3.52


(12.18)


41.22


5.69

   Diluted 

(12.60)


14.95


22.20


3.06


(12.18)


39.61


5.46















 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: 














   Basic 

197,894,301


201,919,745


204,566,514


204,566,514


195,119,882


203,250,441


203,250,441

   Diluted 

197,894,301


210,954,844


223,654,851


223,654,851


195,119,882


211,556,947


211,556,947















 Weighted average ADS outstanding: 














   Basic 

49,473,575


50,479,936


51,141,628


51,141,628


48,779,971


50,812,610


50,812,610

   Diluted 

49,473,575


52,738,711


55,913,713


55,913,713


48,779,971


52,889,237


52,889,237















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME















 Net income 

(346,484)


1,393,757


2,411,635


332,580


(242,211)


3,805,393


524,787

 Other comprehensive income/(loss): 














   -Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities 

-


(1,031)


58


8


-


(973)


(134)

   -Foreign currency translation adjustments 

217,564


(57,972)


282,017


38,893


187,038


224,045


30,897

   -Change in the instrument-specific credit risk 

20,571


45,218


20,227


2,789


58,130


65,445


9,025

 Comprehensive income 

(108,349)


1,379,972


2,713,937


374,270


2,957


4,093,910


564,575

 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 

(337,435)


(586,223)


(1,168,875)


(161,195)


(412,771)


(1,755,098)


(242,039)

 Comprehensive income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

ordinary shareholders 

(445,784)


793,750


1,545,062


213,075


(409,814)


2,338,812


322,536





























JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)


Dec 31, 2022


Jun 30, 2023


RMB'000


RMB'000


USD'000

ASSETS






Current assets:






  Cash and cash equivalents

10,243,500


14,701,590


2,027,442

  Restricted cash 

1,027,454


2,324,683


320,588

  Restricted short-term investments

8,945,271


7,462,253


1,029,092

  Short-term investments

-


80,989


11,169

  Accounts receivable, net - related parties

139,714


56,359


7,772

  Accounts receivable, net - third parties

16,674,876


21,590,016


2,977,399

  Notes receivable, net - related parties

282,824


91,862


12,668

  Notes receivable, net - third parties

6,697,096


4,430,623


611,011

  Advances to suppliers, net - related parties

56,860


54,573


7,526

  Advances to suppliers, net - third parties

3,271,284


3,679,192


507,384

  Inventories, net

17,450,284


20,086,015


2,769,988

  Forward contract receivables

119,625


24,527


3,382

  Prepayments and other current assets, net - related parties

23,105


20,712


2,856

  Prepayments and other current assets, net

3,290,902


3,804,614


524,680

  Held-for-sale assets

-


2,418,965


333,591

  Available-for-sale securities

104,499


-


-

Total current assets

68,327,294


80,826,973


11,146,548







Non-current assets:






  Restricted cash

1,378,680


2,118,440


292,146

  Long-term investments

1,711,072


2,576,808


355,358

  Property, plant and equipment, net

32,290,088


34,064,537


4,697,714

  Land use rights, net

1,431,424


1,456,122


200,808

  Intangible assets, net

79,600


182,035


25,104

  Financing lease right-of-use assets, net

558,407


368,106


50,764

  Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

396,966


400,405


55,219

  Deferred tax assets 

704,244


703,856


97,066

  Advances to suppliers to be utilised beyond one year

310,375


169,819


23,419

  Other assets, net - related parties

52,363


55,290


7,625

  Other assets, net - third parties

1,421,669


2,098,906


289,452

  Available-for-sale securities Non current



50,000


6,895

Total non-current assets

40,334,888


44,244,324


6,101,570







Total assets

108,662,182


125,071,297


17,248,118







LIABILITIES






Current liabilities:






  Accounts payable - third parties

10,378,076


11,697,118


1,613,106

  Notes payable - related parties

419,500


558,237


76,984

  Notes payable - third parties

20,204,323


21,871,312


3,016,192

  Accrued payroll and welfare expenses

2,035,931


2,048,852


282,550

  Advances from related parties

3,829


2,367


326

  Advances from  third parties

9,220,267


7,681,854


1,059,376

  Income tax payable

737,735


439,397


60,596

  Other payables and accruals

9,214,384


10,411,838


1,435,855

  Other payables due to related parties

5,964


22,992


3,171

  Forward contract payables

63,137


295,349


40,730

  Convertible senior notes - current

-


939,408


129,550

  Financing lease liabilities - current

168,381


92,713


12,786

  Operating lease liabilities - current

65,489


72,406


9,985

  Short-term borrowings from third parties,
     including current portion of long-term bank
     borrowings

12,419,170


15,009,072


2,069,846

  Held-for-sale liabilities

-


1,634,788


225,448

Total current liabilities

64,936,186


72,777,703


10,036,501







Non-current liabilities:






  Long-term borrowings

13,022,795


13,316,518


1,836,432

  Convertible senior notes

1,070,699


4,506,619


621,491

  Accrued warranty costs - non current

1,422,276


1,760,207


242,744

  Financing lease liabilities

69,881


40,437


5,577

  Operating lease liabilities

339,885


336,209


46,365

  Deferred tax liability

194,808


269,853


37,214

  Long-term Payables

601,759


617,312


85,131

  Guarantee liabilities to related parties 
   - non current

-


-


-

Total non-current liabilities

16,722,103


20,847,155


2,874,954







Total liabilities

81,658,289


93,624,858


12,911,455







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Ordinary shares (US$0.00002 par value, 500,000,000
shares authorized 204,135,029 and 208,472,163 shares
issued as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023,
respectively)

28


29


4

Additional paid-in capital

9,912,931


10,640,761


1,467,428

Accumulated other comprehensive income

217,563


408,566


56,344

Treasury stock, at cost; 2,945,840 ordinary shares as of 
December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023

(43,170)


(43,170)


(5,953)

Modification of non-controlling interests






Accumulated retained earnings

6,249,883


8,344,636


1,150,778

Due from shareholders



-


-







Total JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity

16,337,235


19,350,822


2,668,601







Non-controlling interests

10,666,658


12,095,617


1,668,062







Total shareholders' equity

27,003,893


31,446,439


4,336,663







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

108,662,182


125,071,297


17,248,118

