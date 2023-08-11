Purina Donates $25,000 to Help Pets and People Impacted by Hawaii Wildfires

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As devastating wildfires continue to burn on Hawaii's Maui and the Big Island, Purina is donating $25,000 to Greater Good Charities to support the global nonprofit's crisis response efforts and provide both immediate and long-term recovery to people and animals in Hawaii.

Dozens of lives have been lost, hundreds of buildings have been destroyed and thousands of people and animals have been displaced in what's being called the state's worst natural disaster in 30 years. Purina's donation will aid Greater Good Charities in providing cash grants for rescue and medical care, pet food, and supplies.

to Hawaiian-based animals rescues and emergency shelters.

"Our hearts go out to the families and pets being affected by these wildfires, and to the communities that are experiencing such a catastrophic loss" said Kim Beardslee, Director of Community Affairs at Purina. "We have a long history of coming to the aid people and pets when disaster strikes, and we will continue working with our partners to provide support however we can."

Purina donates more than $30 million annually in monetary grants, Purina pet food and cat litter to support nonprofit organizations that help bring and keep people and pets together, as well as supports relief efforts in the wake of natural disasters.

"Greater Good Charities is currently mobilizing to help the people and pets in the communities impacted by the tragic Maui wildfires by providing immediate support and solutions to aid in the island's long-term recovery," said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. "We are grateful to our partners like Purina who have not hesitated to step in to amplify our efforts in Maui."

To learn more about causes Purina supports, visit www.purina.com/about/partnerships, and to donate to Greater Good Charities' Disaster Response, visit www.greatergood.org.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 10,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products, and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, has invested more than $575 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok.

