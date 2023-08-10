Princeton Equity Group Closes Fund II at Hard Cap with $575 Million in Commitments

Franchisor and Multi-Unit-Focused Firm's Fund was Oversubscribed in Five Months and Now Has Over $1 Billion of Assets Under Management

PRINCETON, N.J. and DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Equity Group, LLC, a Princeton and Dallas-based private equity firm focused on control investments in franchisor and multi-unit companies, today announced the final closing of its Princeton Equity Partners II, L.P. with $575 million in total commitments, surpassing its $475 million target and hitting its hard cap.

Raised over a period of approximately five months, the Fund was significantly oversubscribed with commitments from U.S. and non-U.S. investors, including endowments, foundations, fund of funds, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, insurance companies, and asset managers. Princeton's first fund has $352 million in total commitments and held its final close in June of 2021.

Princeton is led by Co-founders and Managing Partners, Jim Waskovich and Doug Kennealey. The Fund seeks partnerships with founders and management teams of leading franchisor and multi-unit companies across a variety of end markets.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel, and Aviditi Advisors served as exclusive placement agent and advisor for the Fund.

About Princeton Equity Group

Princeton Equity Group is a highly experienced franchisor and multi-unit investor and exclusively invests in leading franchisor and multi-unit companies. Princeton views each investment as a long-term, supportive business partnership with founders and management teams to help build companies of great value. For more information, visit www.princetonequity.com.

