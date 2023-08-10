LEXUS ARRIVES TO MONTEREY CAR WEEK 2023 WITH ITS LATEST IN BOLD DESIGNS AND PERFORMANCE

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus will highlight the latest additions to its lineup at Monterey Car Week 2023, showcasing vehicles that offer the bold design, electrification, intuitive technology and Lexus Driving Signature that have come to define the brand.

LEXUS ARRIVES TO MONTEREY CAR WEEK 2023 WITH ITS LATEST IN BOLD DESIGNS AND PERFORMANCE (PRNewswire)

The Lexus display at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, takes on performance with Lexus highlighting the Lexus RZ Sport Concept – most recently seen at Tokyo Auto Salon – and the 2024 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series. Making its first U.S. appearance, the Lexus RZ Sport Concept is based on the recently launched 2023 Lexus RZ 450e battery electric vehicle. Equipped with high-output 150 kW motors in the front and rear, the concept also features a lower suspension (by 35 mm), 21-inch tires, custom aero parts and bucket seats in the front and rear.

Lexus Culinary Master and Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy will also be on-site at the Lexus display at The Quail where he will conduct special wine tastings with the public on Friday, August 18, from 12 – 4 p.m. PT.

Celebrating its 25th year as a sponsor of the Pebble Beach Concours d 'Elegance®, Lexus will have the all-new 2024 Lexus GX and first-ever 2024 Lexus TX on display at the Pebble Beach Golf Links®. Following their world premier earlier this year, the GX and TX bring in a new era of available third-row SUVs to Lexus, helping to meet the diverse needs of customers.

Adjacent to the Lexus display at Pebble Beach, the Lexus Drive Experience returns from Thursday, August 17 through Saturday, August 19. Guests have the opportunity to participate in immersive 20-minute drives through the scenic Pebble Beach Resorts community. Vehicles available to drive include the LC 500 Convertible, IS 500, RZ 450e, NX 350h, LX 600 and LS 500h.

Concluding the weekend, Lexus will give back to the local community for the fourth year in a row, supporting the annual Pebble Beach Concours d 'Elegance® Charity through a drawing to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Monterey County. The drawing will take place Sunday, August 20 at the Pebble Beach Concours d' Elegance® at 4 p.m. PT. More information can be found by visiting: Boys and Girls Clubs of Monterey County - Charity Drawing.

Lexus Monterey Car Week 2023 Schedule

Thursday, August 17 – Saturday, August 19

WHAT: Lexus display and drive experience

WHEN: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. PT

WHERE: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, 3rd Fairway (off Palmero Way)

ON DISPLAY: Lexus TX 500h, GX 550, RZ 450e, LX 600, LX 600 Alpine Lifestyle Concept, RX 500h, IS 500, LC 500 Inspiration Series, Lexus Racing RC F GT3

AVAILABLE TO DRIVE (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.): LC 500 Convertible, IS 500, RZ 450e, NX 350h, LX 600, LS 500h

Friday, August 18

WHAT: Wine tastings with Lexus Culinary Master and Master Sommelier, Carlton McCoy

WHEN: 12 - 4 p.m. PT

WHERE: Lexus display, The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

ON DISPLAY: LC 500 Inspiration Series, RZ 450e Sport Concept

Note: Lexus display and drive experience at the Pebble Beach Golf Links® will remain open

Sunday, August 20

WHAT: Lexus display and Boys and Girls Clubs of Monterey charity drawing

WHEN: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. PT

WHERE: Lexus display: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, 3rd Fairway (off Palmero Way)

Boys and Girls Club of Monterey charity drawing will be held at the Pebble Beach Concours d' Elegance®, 4 p.m. PT.

ON DISPLAY: Lexus TX 500h, GX 550, RZ 450e, LX 600, LX 600 Alpine Lifestyle Concept, RX 500h, IS 500, LC 500 Inspiration Series, Lexus Racing RC F GT3

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With seven models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

