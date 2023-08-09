Kenvue Set to Join S&P 500

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open on a date to be announced conditioned upon the successful completion of a voluntary exchange offer being conducted by S&P 500 & S&P 100 constituent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Johnson & Johnson announced its intention to split off at least 80.1% of Kenvue shares it owns through a voluntary exchange offer that expires Friday, August 18. Kenvue will replace an S&P 500 company to be named in a separate press release closer to the S&P 500 addition effective date.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector TBA S&P 500 Addition Kenvue KVUE Consumer Staples

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries

spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices