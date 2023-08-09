Device Downtime is a Critical Issue for Schools Across the US

Device Downtime is a Critical Issue for Schools Across the US

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The widespread adoption of technology in K-12 learning has brought remarkable advancements in education, enabling at-home learning, personalized instruction, and various other classroom benefits. However, this new reality also presents challenges, with schools facing the escalating costs of device maintenance, repair, and loss. Recent studies have highlighted an increasing dependence on devices for student learning, emphasizing the urgency of managing device downtime effectively.

(PRNewsfoto/LocknCharge) (PRNewsfoto/LocknCharge) (PRNewswire)

However, as more schools equip students with devices, they are facing the challenge of regular "computing device return-and-repair rituals." Maintaining devices is essential, as technology plays a pivotal role in preparing students for the workforce and facilitating personalized instruction that improves learning outcomes for all.

When devices are unavailable due to damage, loss, or security concerns, students' learning outcomes suffer. In November 2022, LocknCharge surveyed 171 US-based teachers. Their findings revealed that 57% of those US educators help replace student devices at least once per week on average, diverting valuable teaching time. Additionally, 63% of surveyed educators reported that students without working devices experience lost learning time.

To address these challenges and streamline device management, schools across the globe are implementing Smart Locker Systems with autonomous checkout functionality. Recently, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the second-largest school system in the US, turned to LocknCharge for 1,800 FUYL Tower Smart Lockers, which enables students and educators to access ready-to-use devices at their convenience. LAUSD's decision to implement Smart Locker Systems stemmed from the need to efficiently distribute devices and reduce downtime caused by lost, forgotten, or broken devices.

Jun Kim, Director of Technology at Moore Public Schools in Oklahoma, recommends Smart Lockers for the efficiency brought to his district's technology operations. The district deployed LocknCharge Smart Lockers and the Incident IQ IT Help Desk Ticketing System integration to manage device infrastructure effectively and facilitate easy access for students. The Smart Lockers, powered by a Cloud platform, have reduced device downtime and enhanced classroom engagement.

By leveraging this cutting-edge technology, schools can minimize learning disruptions caused by device downtime and ensure an efficient, secure, and streamlined educational experience for students and teachers alike.

About LocknCharge

LocknCharge is a software and hardware company that is revolutionizing the way organizations manage mobile devices and other physical assets. LocknCharge exists to help schools and businesses uncover a better way to manage devices.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jen Lichtie

VP of Global Marketing

jen.l@lockncharge.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LocknCharge