BRUGAL UNVEILS LIMITED-EDITION RUM COLLECTION, COLECCIÓN VISIONARIA

The first edition in a multi-part series, Colección Visionaria Edición 01, Cacao, is crafted using a first in class Aromatic Cask Toasting technique developed by Maestra Ronera Jassil Villanueva Quintana

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Born from the passion of five generations of Maestros Roneros and more than 135 years of rum mastery, Dominican ultra-premium rum brand, Brugal, today unveils the first edition of a limited-edition sipping rum collection, Colección Visionaria. Crafted using the world's first Aromatic Cask Toasting technique, Colección Visionaria was developed by Brugal family member and fifth generation Maestra Ronera, Jassil Villanueva Quintana.

Brugal rums are 100% Dominican, and this collection is no exception. The Maestros carefully selected the finest natural ingredients from their beloved homeland, the Dominican Republic to craft the most authentic ultra-premium sipping rum. For this first edition of Colección Visionaria, Brugal hand-selected one of the island's most cherished treasures, cacao beans, and infused the toasted casks with their distinct nutty, velvety and fruity aromas.

At $100 USD per bottle, only four batches of the rare expression rum will be distilled and sold worldwide.

Known for its exploratory and pioneering spirit, Brugal set upon a new wonderous journey with Colección Visionaria, inviting us to experience a new vision – a collection of rums entirely inspired by their homeland. Colección Visionaria 01, Cacao, is reminiscent of Villanueva Quintana's upbringing and heritage.

"One of my most cherished childhood memories is walking amongst the cacao trees surrounding my family home. I remember the lush and green cacao fields, the bittersweet scent of the cacao pods, and the rich aromas of roasted beans," says Jassil Villanueva Quintana. "It's this memory I wanted to recreate with the first edition of Colección Visionaria."

The collection, expertly crafted by the fifth generation of family maestros, embodies Brugal's visionary spirit and over 135 years of wood and cask expertise. Each generation of Brugal family Maestros has played an essential role in carrying out the brand's legacy and passion for rum-making. Just like her predecessors, Villanueva Quintana has dedicated herself to creating truly exceptional rums, uncovering a new wave of rum making with Brugal's innovative cask toasting technique used to craft Colección Visionaria.

Completely unique to Brugal, the toasting process begins with the selection of the finest virgin European oak casks. Each cask is thoughtfully toasted with hand-picked Dominican cacao beans – infusing them with its organic, aromatic notes. The cacao beans are then removed before the rum is added into the toasted casks, saturating the liquid with the aromas created by the toasting process before they are aged to perfection under the Dominican sun. This new technique adds a layer of depth and complexity to the liquid without the cacao beans ever touching the rum directly. The result is a rich, elegant, and well-rounded sipping rum, without any added sugars or additives.

Colección Visionaria Edición 01, Cacao is a deep, radiant amber liquid that on the nose boasts a decadent, sultry culmination of rich aromas of hot chocolate, toasted oak, spices, and citrus perfectly balanced by soft and gentle notes of vanilla. On the palate, tastes of vanilla surface with subtle hints of caramel, giving way to the richness of dark chocolate and dried fruits with a touch of toasted nuts. A smooth, long-lasting finish of toasted oak notes linger long after the rich sweetness of the liquid disappears. Edición 01, Cacao is best enjoyed sipped slowly, neat or over ice.

Each batch of the exclusive bottling is a true collector's piece, handcrafted with care and presented in beautiful bottles wrapped in navy blue netting, an elevated version of Brugal's iconic protective netting. Carefully sealed by hand and personally signed by Jassil Villanueva Quintana herself, each bottle also displays the batch number on the label.

Colección Visionaria Edición 01, Cacao is the first limited-edition releases across the Colección Visionaria collection and will be available at select retailers across the US. For more information on Brugal, the home of rum mastery in the Dominican Republic, please visit: www.brugal-rum.com .

COLECCIÓN VISIONARIA EDICIÓN 01, CACAO QUICK FACTS:

$100 USD per bottle

Only four batches will be distilled and sold worldwide

45% ABV

Expertly crafted using a new, proprietary aromatic cask toasting technique

Appearance : Deep, radiant amber in color

Aroma : Rich aromas of hot chocolate, toasted oak, spices, and citrus balanced by subtle notes of vanilla

Palate : Tastes of vanilla surfaces with subtle hints of caramel, giving way to the richness of dark chocolate and dried fruits with a touch of toasted nuts

Finish: A smooth mouthfeel and long finish with toasted oak notes lingering long after the sweetness is gone

ABOUT BRUGAL:

Home to 135 years of rum mastery, Brugal is an award-winning premium rum producer from the Dominican Republic. An esteemed portfolio of high-quality, top shelf aged rums tells the story of five generations of liquid mastery that began in 1888 by legendary founder Don Andrés Brugal. After traveling from Spain and Cuba to the Dominican Republic, Don Andrés and his family settled in Puerto Plata and began distilling a uniquely light and pure spirit, harnessing the warm, tropical sun to imbue their spirit with complexity and flavor to create elegant, aromatic and smooth Dominican rum. Since its foundation, Brugal's cherished traditions and production expertise has been passed down through five generations of Maestros Roneros, each continuing to innovate. This mindset ensures that each expression remains of the highest quality, yet relevant through the decades. Over 130 years later, the legacy of Brugal continues to bring out the very best in our rum as demonstrated by outstanding growth in its home market of the Dominican Republic, and in Spain, its leading international market. International growth for Brugal's ultra-premium expression, Brugal 1888, has accelerated as more consumers discover and shared the wonders of our double-aged Dominican rum. To learn more, please visit https://www.brugal-rum.com/en-us.

ABOUT EDRINGTON:

Edrington's vision is to give more by crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands. Edrington owns some of the leading Scotch whisky and rum brands in the world, including The Macallan, Brugal Rum, Highland Park, The Glenrothes, The Famous Grouse, Naked Malt and Noble Oak bourbon. Edrington also has strategic partnerships with No.3 London Dry Gin and Wyoming Whiskey in the American Whiskey category.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,500 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over 70% employed overseas. We own our route to market in 16 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements.

Edrington's principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated over £320 million to charitable causes in Scotland since 1961. Our business is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, respect, integrity and excellence.

