VSBLTY'S AI TECHNOLOGY REPLACES SECURITY CARDS FOR OFFICE BUILDING ACCESS

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology, announced today that it has deployed a next generation access control system in Mexico.

VSBLTY AI Technology Enables Safer, Faster Access to Mexico Headquarters Building

Previously, traditional access control systems have been key cards, key fobs, or digital passwords, but each has its own security limitations. Today, utilizing VSBLTY's AI-based Vector™ software, access control is more secure by using advanced facial recognition. Employees now enter their workplace without physical checkpoints while CCTV cameras and AI-backed software verify their status. If the system identifies an unauthorized person, building security is notified immediately.

To ensure a safe workplace, this program provides a continuous search for unknown persons based upon an enrollment database of employees and other authorized personnel. Each day, approved visitors to the building are automatically logged and entered into the firm's system.

The software is also not only capable of identifying a stranger (whose image is not in the records) attempting to enter an authorized area but can identify a terminated or previously problematic employee whose image is in the system. This advanced program can also offer additional security, including weapons detection and suspicious behavior to trigger alerts.

By integrating VSBLTY's leading edge technology with the client's Video Management System, VSBLTY makes their cameras "smarter" providing real time monitoring and alerting. Utilizing 40 CCTV cameras, the system monitors the headquarters of the client, a major global retailer. Several hundred employees work in the two-story building.

"Employees forgetting passwords, losing keycards and fobs can be both an administrative nightmare and a financial burden for corporations," pointed out VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton. "This deployment of our AI-based Vector™ product for access control and building security alleviates many issues inherent in traditional access control systems. We anticipate the success of our advanced security system in Mexico will lead to many other installations worldwide," Hutton added.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Artificial Intelligence and real time interpretation of what a CCTV and other cameras see.

By utilizing facial recognition, age, and gender, VSBLTY's proprietary technology can effectively enhance retail brand engagement and measurement through customized ads on in-store digital displays at point of purchase in real time. This technology has proven to increase brand sales by over 25%. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing "Store as a Medium" movement that enables brands to reach customers with paid media ads when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

Using its proprietary AI software, VSBLTY has also developed a range of security products that include not only facial recognition but weapon recognition utilizing modern surveillance cameras and legacy CCTV cameras. VSBLTY has the capability to create a proactive security system rather than a reactive security system, providing early warning of threats that can save lives.

