Follett Higher Education and The Container Store Launch Pop-up Shops Across 36 College Campuses

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett Higher Education, North America's largest campus retailer, and The Container Store (TCS), the leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, today announced the launch of pop-up shops across 36 Follett college campus bookstores. As part of the partnership, campus stores will carry select products from The Container Store, providing more on-campus solutions to support students' academic and living needs.

"Our innovative partnership with The Container Store helps us expand on our mission to inspire, enable, and celebrate the academic journey by ensuring students have the dorm essentials they need to feel prepared," said Jeremy Bare, Follett Higher Education Chief Merchant. "Whether students need last-minute items for their dorm room or do not have access to off-campus retail options, our partnership enhances the collegiate experience by anticipating what students want to help them feel organized and making it as simple as possible to deliver the items they need."

A curated collection of solutions from The Container Store is now available in pop-up shops at campus bookstores across 36 major universities including the University of Georgia, University of Miami, University of Florida, Boston College, New York University, and Stanford University. Students will have access to a wide range of products like best-selling storage bins and organizers, multi-purpose 3-tier carts, cleaning and laundry essentials, table lamps, cordless vacuums, and more to meet their campus living needs.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring The Container Store's innovative, space-saving solutions directly to students on campus for the first time through our partnership with Follett," added Stacey Shively, The Container Store Chief Merchandising Officer. "Not only do the pop-up shops enable us to get our brand in front of a younger audience, they also expand our reach into markets where we don't have a presence for students to shop our college assortment in person."

Through the fall back-to-school season, hundreds of thousands of students across the country will have firsthand access to The Container Store solutions at Follett campus bookstores. By prioritizing access and convenience, the partnership will help support students throughout their academic journey while fostering memorable campus retail experiences.

A complete list of Universities with the Follett Higher Education and The Container Store partnership:

Follett Higher Education is a leading educational service provider and omnichannel retailer providing students, faculty and staff, parents, and fans the course materials, learning tools and retail services needed to successfully support the academic, athletic, and collegiate journey. Follett Higher Education supports over 6 million students through its 1,000+ physical and eCommerce collegiate retail stores across North America.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation's leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.

