PitchBook Integrates LCD Credit News and Debt Deal Data into PitchBook Platform

Additions create centralized access to comprehensive data and analysis across the US and European primary and secondary credit and debt markets

SEATTLE, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced the addition of LCD Credit News and Debt Deal Data into the PitchBook Platform. This is the second integration following the acquisition of LCD in June 2022; in May 2023, LCD research on leveraged loan, bond, CLO and private credit markets was added into the award-winning platform.

(PRNewswire)

PitchBook | LCD's news, research, and data delivers mission-critical insights on the entire lifecycle of loans, private credit and other leveraged debt instruments. Its institutional-grade research enables deep analysis on all aspects of the leveraged finance and broadly syndicated loan markets to help users better contextualize news and timely trends. Private capital and loan market participants can now access real-time news updates, indexes, and research to execute key workflows in one platform.

As part of this second integration, the following information is now available within PitchBook:

LCD Credit News : Access more than 250,000 articles going back 22 years of LCD credit news covering the US and European primary and secondary credit and debt markets in real-time. Easily filter and sort stories by date, region, debt type, issuer, and set alerts. Access breaking credit news via : Access more than 250,000 articles going back 22 years of LCD credit news covering the US and European primary and secondary credit and debt markets in real-time. Easily filter and sort stories by date, region, debt type, issuer, and set alerts. Access breaking credit news via PitchBook Mobile and through Direct Data integration, an API solution to broadly distribute timely articles to all news subscribers.

LCD Debt Deals and Updated Debt Type Taxonomy: Access 38,000 new debt deals and 53,000 additional financing rounds, loan, and bonds data points from LCD on top of PitchBook's existing database of more than 370,000 upstream and downstream debt transactions. Additionally, search by 73 debt types (43 bond types and 30 loan types).

"With the integration of LCD credit news and debt deals, our users now gain visibility into activities across the entire debt deal flow and virtually every debt-deal term, allowing them to make better-informed investment and funding decisions," said Silvina Aldeco-Martinez, Vice President of PitchBook | LCD. "In the current dealmaking environment, with many market participants looking to utilize private credit and syndicated loan vehicles, a centralized platform to screen, gather, and visualize global trends in both the private equity and credit markets gives you a competitive edge."

Additionally, PitchBook will launch a weekly "Credit Pitch" newsletter on September 16, providing LCD experts' summary of key events and top stories across the debt and credit markets every Saturday.

For more information about the PitchBook | LCD offering, click here.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, New York, London, Hong Kong and Singapore and serves more than 100,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

