FanDuel Sportsbook becomes home of live, in-play golf betting, delivering innovative ways for PGA TOUR fans to bet shot by shot

Starting with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, fans will have live access to industry-leading betting technology provided by IMG ARENA's Golf Event Centre during PGA TOUR events

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, today announced that IMG ARENA's Golf Event Centre will be integrated into FanDuel's Sportsbook starting August 10th with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, strengthening the platform's golf betting offering. To celebrate this launch, FanDuel will offer bettors a 25% profit boost on any bet placed on a live market during the tournament.

"As an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR, we're continually looking for innovative ways to elevate the golf betting experience on our platform for fans during their favorite tournaments," said Christian Genetski, President, FanDuel Group. "By integrating IMG ARENA's Golf Event Centre into our sportsbook platform, we can offer fans access to a robust catalog of live markets that will give them new ways to engage with the sport on every hole."

Through the IMG Arena Golf Event Centre, FanDuel will bring an exciting library of new live betting markets to golf fans including closest-to-the-pin, longest drive, number of birdies and more exciting stroke-by-stroke bets that will allow fans to engage with golf at any point in the tournament. At the FedEx St. Jude Championship, FanDuel is also giving fans 21+ a chance to bet on themselves with a bunker shot challenge. Fans who show a bet slip will have the opportunity to make a bunker shot for the chance to win $5,000 in Bonus Bets.

The IMG Arena Golf Event Centre will also provide FanDuel with a greatly enhanced data visualization experience for fans to watch during tournaments. With the ability to track each shot in real-time, view hole profiles and see course maps, all in the FanDuel sportsbook, fans will have the tools they need to make betting selections during key PGA TOUR events. FanDuel customers will also have access to a live leaderboard that can be customized to track hole-by-hole performance of their favorite players.

"Integrating the Golf Event Centre into FanDuel Sportsbook will be a massive win for golf fans, who will now have a robust offering of betting options to choose from as they tune in to see their favorite players and tournaments," said Scott Warfield, Vice President of Gaming at the PGA TOUR. "The Golf Event Centre promises to be an exciting addition to the FanDuel platform, and we appreciate the contributions they have made to help us grow engagement in the game of golf."

"FanDuel's investment in creating a best-in-class golf experience for its customers shows their continued commitment to the sport of golf," said FanDuel Ambassador Jordan Spieth. "I'm proud to partner with an organization that looks for new ways to bring fans closer to our game."

"Our Golf Event Centre is an industry-first product that enables interactive in-play betting on golf for the first time, bringing a new dimension to the golf experience for fans around the world," added Brian Clayton, Vice President of Sales – Americas, IMG ARENA. "Now FanDuel customers can enjoy its immersive data-visualization features during the PGA TOUR's world-class tournaments, and benefit from unique markets to enjoy every shot, hole and player."

Headquartered in London and part of the Endeavor network, IMG ARENA is IMG's sports data and technology hub serving the sports betting, media, and performance eco-systems. IMG ARENA delivers live streaming and data feeds for more than 65,000 sports events annually, as well as for on-demand virtual sports products and front-end solutions including the UFC Event Centre. Clients include PGA TOUR, UFC, MLS, DP World Tour, USTA, EuroLeague, Roland Garros, and the NWSL.

FanDuel is currently available in 19 states that offer mobile sports betting, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

All players must be 21+ to place a legal sports wager. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and nearly 30 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Portugal, Romania and Scotland. Its network FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are broadly distributed on linear cable television and through its relationships with leading direct-to-consumer OTT platforms. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, events, fashion, and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

