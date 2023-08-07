Amtrak Requests Public Feedback on Accessibility of Long Distance Trains

Public meeting with live streaming available on Aug. 30

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak is committed to procuring a modern fleet to operate on its Long Distance route network that will improve the rider experience for customers with mobility disabilities. Public feedback on the future of accessible train travel is requested and Amtrak has made available options to provide comment online and to attend a public meeting in-person or virtually.

Amtrak has a website where the public can submit feedback and/or register to participate, either in-person or virtually. Details are below.

WHO: Amtrak officials

WHAT: Public Meeting

WHEN: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET; Wednesday, Aug. 30

WHERE: Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill , 400 New Jersey Ave.; Washington, DC, 20001

RSVP: Register for in-person attendance at the website by Aug. 25, 2023. Virtual attendance registration is available at the website until Aug. 30, 2023.

