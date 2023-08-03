MightyTips Ambassador to Fight in Spain

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Brand-new MightyTips ambassador and undefeated European star, Jevgenijs "The Hurricane" Aleksejevs is in action next week for his first-ever fight in Spain.

The fleet-of-fist fighter will take on Frenchman Dimitri Trenel at the Holiday World Resort in Benalmadena in Spain on 5th August.

The bout is on the undercard of a headline clash between Samuel Molina (double Spanish lightweight and super lightweight champ) and Ignacio Mendoza (44 wins, 14 losses, three draws) in what should be a fascinating night on the Costa del Sol.

Other fights on the card include:

A middleweight eight-rounder between Ayoub Elfahmi (7-1-0) and Christopher Mena (4-6-3).

A super middleweight clash between José Luis Navarro (8-1) and former Spanish champion José Manuel L. Clavero (16-21-1).

A light heavyweight bout between Sweden's Constantin Nangas (9-0-0) and Nicaraguan Roberto Arriaza (19-7-0).

Who is The Hurricane?

Despite a brief hiatus from his boxing career - he last fought in 2021 - The Hurricane is fancied for this clash. With 13 wins from 13 fights in the bank going hand-in-hand with his extensive combat sports experience, including a stint as the European kickboxing champion, he could prove a potent problem for Trenel, who has suffered three defeats in his last four bouts.

His kickboxing background has helped him develop nimble footwork and a surprising power that could pose a significant challenge for his adversary.

MightyTips Ambassadorship

MightyTips announced the addition of The Hurricane to their team in the week leading up to the fight.

