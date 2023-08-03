EasySend Featured in Celent Customer Communication Management Solutions: Global Insurance Edition Report

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EasySend, the leading no-code platform that streamlines Customer Data Intake, has been featured in the Celent Report Customer Communication Management Solutions: Global Insurance Edition.

Spotlighting solutions that address the operational challenges of managing communication between insurer and client, the Celent report analyzed the capabilities of 13 Customer Communications Management (CCM) products active in today's insurance marketplace. The evaluation is based on an analysis of features provided in each solution, the technology and architecture, the current client base, pricing models, and the vendor itself.

The Celent Report advises insurers seeking CCM solutions to focus on features and functions aligned with operating models and customer experience objectives, capability for content management, workflow management, and integration, support the use of cloud and data/analytics, vendor knowledge and investment in the solution, regulatory requirements, as well as implementation and support capabilities.

EasySend's platform is an end-to-end solution that enables insurance companies to build on-brand customer journeys, automatically integrate those journeys with internal systems, manage complex workflows, different roles and permissions, and bulk processes at scale, analyze every aspect of business in granular detail with clean data intake processes, and reuse any component, integration, and workflow ever built.

"Our CCM solution is unique within the insurance industry, which continues to prioritize seamless and personalized customer experiences," said Tal Daskal, CEO of EasySend. "By providing an agile, scalable, customer-focused, and compliant tool for communication delivery, we're able to help insurers embrace digital transformation. We're proud to be included in Celent's report emphasizing the important role that CCM solutions play in meeting customer expectations in the current insurance landscape."

About EasySend:

EasySend is a no-code platform that empowers organizations to transform complex forms, customer data intake and signature collection processes into easy digital experiences.

By collecting customer data and signatures in a way that seamlessly integrates into internal systems and processes, EasySend empowers organizations to automate workflows and streamline customer interactions.

