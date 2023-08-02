Wings Have Landed at Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is introducing amazing new Wok-Fired Wings!

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wok-fired wings are now landing at Pei Wei Asian Kitchen!

Wing in the Flavor with NEW Honey Sriracha Wings from Pei Wei (PRNewswire)

Pei Wei's innovative team of chefs are at it again with an incredible new Shareable that is sure to make your tastebuds take flight!

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Pei Wei will be introducing the NEW Honey Sriracha Wings as a Shareable appetizer at participating locations. Just in time for football season, Pei Wei is offering 6 juicy bone-in wings cooked to perfection, then WOK-FIRED in a sweet and zesty Honey Sriracha sauce.

"What really makes these wings unique is the sauce process. Anyone can cook wings, but what sets Pei Wei apart is our ability to caramelize the Honey Sriracha sauce over a 1,600° flame before tossing in the wings to finish" says Alfredo Pinon, executive chef at Pei Wei Asian Kitchen. This combination creates a flavor profile that is so craveable, Pei Wei is expecting wings to fly off the menu and are even looking at adding new flavor profiles and additional sizes as part of a larger roll out later in the year.

Order through the app or online to try an order of 6 wok-tossed and sauced wings for only $7.99 at participating Pei Wei locations today!

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is the second largest Chinese fast-casual restaurant chain in the US. Our delicious and innovative wok’d to order recipes are prepared with fresh ingredients and bold sauces. Pei Wei currently operates 119 locations in 17 states in the US and licenses 13 nontraditional units in airports and college campuses. (PRNewswire)

