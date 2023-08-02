Entergy reports second quarter earnings

Company affirms guidance and outlooks

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported second quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.84 on both an as-reported and adjusted (non-GAAP) basis.

(PRNewsfoto/Entergy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"We had a successful second quarter with meaningful progress on key regulatory and legislative fronts that will enable customer-centric investments in resilience, reliability, and clean energy," said Drew Marsh, Entergy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our industrial growth pipeline continues to expand as the Gulf's unique advantages remain supportive despite broader economic headwinds."

Business highlights included the following:

E-LA completed a major project in Southeast Louisiana with reliability and resilience benefits. The project included construction of a new substation and nearly two miles of transmission lines along with upgrades to existing infrastructure.

E-MS selected several resources from its 2022 renewable RFP, which should allow for procurement of at least 500 megawatts of capacity. Additional information will be provided once definitive agreements are reached.

The MPSC approved E-MS's FRP settlement.

E-TX filed a settlement agreement for its base rate case proceeding.

E-AR, E-LA, and E-NO each submitted their annual FRP filings.

The Texas legislative session, which ended in late May, included legislation important to utilities in the state, including the Texas Resiliency Act, which allows utilities to submit resiliency plans and defines cost recovery options for the plan investment.

Entergy was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity for 2023.

For the eighth consecutive year, Entergy was named to The Civic 50, a Points of Light initiative honoring the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S.

Table of contents Page News release 1 Appendices 7 A: Consolidated results and adjustments 8 B: Earnings variance analysis 11 C: Utility operating and financial measures 14 D: Consolidated financial measures 15 E: Definitions and abbreviations and acronyms 16 F: Other GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations 18 Financial statements 20

Consolidated earnings (GAAP and non-GAAP measures) Second quarter and year-to-date 2023 vs. 2022 (See Appendix A for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and description of adjustments)

Second quarter Year-to-date

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change (After-tax, $ in millions)











As-reported earnings 391 160 232 702 436 266 Less adjustments - (204) 204 69 (197) 266 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 391 364 27 634 633 - Estimated weather impact 15 50 (35) (32) 66 (98)













(After-tax, per share in $)











As-reported earnings 1.84 0.78 1.06 3.31 2.13 1.17 Less adjustments - (1.00) 1.00 0.32 (0.97) 1.29 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 1.84 1.78 0.06 2.99 3.10 (0.11) Estimated weather impact 0.07 0.24 (0.17) (0.15) 0.32 (0.47)















Calculations may differ due to rounding

Consolidated results

For second quarter 2023, the company reported earnings of $391 million, or $1.84 per share, on an

as-reported and an adjusted basis. This compared to second quarter 2022 earnings of $160 million, or 78 cents per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $364 million, or $1.78 per share, on an adjusted basis.

Summary discussions by business follow. Additional details, including information on OCF by business, are provided in Appendix A. An analysis of variances by business is provided in Appendix B.

Business segment results

Utility

For second quarter 2023, the Utility business reported earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of $514 million, or $2.42 per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis. This compared to second quarter 2022 earnings of $153 million, or 75 cents per share, on an as-reported basis and $444 million, or $2.17 per share, on an adjusted basis. There were several drivers for the quarter's results.

Second quarter 2022 results included a regulatory charge that SERI recorded to increase a regulatory liability to reflect the effects of a partial settlement agreement and offer of settlement related to pending proceedings before the FERC (this item was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings).

Also in second quarter 2022, as a result of receiving approvals for storm cost recovery and issuance of securitized debt at E-LA and E-TX, the companies recorded the following:

carrying costs on storm expenditures not previously recorded (the equity portion related to prior years was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings),

a reduction in other income to account for LURC's 1 percent beneficial interest in the trust established as part of E-LA's securitization (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings),

a reduction in income tax expense as a result of securitization (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings), and

amounts reserved to share benefits of securitization with customers (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings).

Other drivers for the quarter included:

the effect of regulatory actions,

lower other O&M, and

higher dividends on intercompany preferred investments (offset at Parent & Other and largely earnings neutral for consolidated results).

The drivers were partially offset by:

lower retail sales volume due to the impacts of weather,

higher operating expenses including depreciation and amortization expense and taxes other than income taxes, and

higher interest expense.

On a per share basis, second quarter 2023 results reflected higher diluted average number of common shares outstanding.

Appendix C contains additional details on Utility operating and financial measures.

Parent & Other

For second quarter 2023, Parent & Other reported a loss attributable to Entergy Corporation of

$(123 million), or (58) cents per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis. This compared to second quarter 2022 earnings of $7 million, or 3 cents per share, on an as-reported basis and a loss of $(80 million), or (39) cents per share, on an adjusted basis.

In 2022, the wind down of EWC was completed and that business is no longer a reportable segment. Starting in 2023, the remaining activity from EWC is included in Parent & Other. For comparability, EWC's 2022 results are also included in Parent & Other.

EWC's 2022 results were largely driven by Palisades, which was shut down and sold in second quarter 2022. Financial results included revenue and operating expenses from Palisades until the plant was shut down in May 2022 and decommissioning expense and earnings on the nuclear decommissioning trust until the plant was sold in June 2022. Second quarter 2022 results also included a gain that resulted from the sale of Palisades. In second quarter 2022, EWC reported as-reported earnings per share of $0.42.

Higher dividends on intercompany preferred investments (offset at Utility and largely earnings neutral for consolidated results) was also a driver for the quarter.

On a per share basis, second quarter 2023 results reflected higher diluted average number of common shares outstanding.

Earnings per share guidance

Entergy affirms its 2023 adjusted EPS guidance range of $6.55 to $6.85. See webcast presentation for additional details.

The company has provided 2023 earnings guidance with regard to the non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings per share. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below under "Non-GAAP financial measures." The company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify with a reasonable degree of confidence all of the adjustments that may occur during the period. Potential adjustments include the exclusion of regulatory charges related to outstanding regulatory complaints and significant income tax items.

Earnings teleconference

A teleconference will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, to discuss Entergy's quarterly earnings announcement and the company's financial performance. The teleconference may be accessed by visiting Entergy's website at www.entergy.com or by dialing

888-440-4149, conference ID 9024832, no more than 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The webcast presentation is also being posted to Entergy's website concurrent with this news release. A replay of the teleconference will be available on Entergy's website at www.entergy.com and by telephone. The telephone replay will be available through August 9, 2023, by dialing 800-770-2030, conference ID 9024832.

Entergy is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism, and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees.

Entergy Corporation's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Chicago under the symbol "ETR".

Details regarding Entergy's results of operations, regulatory proceedings, and other matters are available in this earnings release, a copy of which will be filed with the SEC, and the webcast presentation. Both documents are available on Entergy's Investor Relations website at www.entergy.com/investors.

Entergy maintains a web page as part of its Investor Relations website, entitled Regulatory and other information, which provides investors with key updates on certain regulatory proceedings and important milestones on the execution of its strategy. While some of this information may be considered material information, investors should not rely exclusively on this page for all relevant company information.

For definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and abbreviations and acronyms used in the earnings release materials, see Appendix E.

Non-GAAP financial measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures, which are generally numerical measures of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Entergy has provided quantitative reconciliations within this news release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Entergy reports earnings using the non-GAAP measure of Entergy adjusted earnings, which excludes the effect of certain "adjustments." Adjustments are unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as significant tax items, and other items such as certain costs, expenses, or other specified items. In addition to reporting GAAP consolidated earnings on a per share basis, Entergy reports its adjusted earnings on a per share basis. These per share measures represent the applicable earnings amount divided by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share for, among other things, financial planning and analysis; reporting financial results to the board of directors, employees, stockholders, analysts, and investors; and internal evaluation of financial performance. Entergy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in evaluating the ongoing results of Entergy's business, comparing period to period results, and comparing Entergy's financial performance to the financial performance of other companies in the utility sector.

Other non-GAAP measures, including adjusted ROE; adjusted ROE, excluding affiliate preferred; gross liquidity; net liquidity; net liquidity, including storm escrows; debt to capital, excluding securitization debt; net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt; parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt; and FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, are measures Entergy uses internally for management and board discussions and to gauge the overall strength of its business. Entergy believes the above data provides useful information to investors in evaluating Entergy's ongoing financial results and flexibility and assists investors in comparing Entergy's credit and liquidity to the credit and liquidity of others in the utility sector. In addition, ROE is included on both an adjusted and an as-reported basis. Metrics defined as "adjusted" exclude the effect of adjustments as defined above.

These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Entergy's operations that, when viewed with Entergy's GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Entergy's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Investors are strongly encouraged to review Entergy's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Although certain of these measures are intended to assist investors in comparing Entergy's performance to other companies in the utility sector, non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized; therefore, it might not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

In this news release, and from time to time, Entergy Corporation makes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Entergy's 2023 earnings guidance; current financial and operational outlooks; industrial load growth outlooks; statements regarding its climate transition and resilience plans, goals, beliefs, or expectations; and other statements of Entergy's plans, beliefs, or expectations included in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, Entergy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including (a) those factors discussed elsewhere in this news release and in Entergy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Entergy's other reports and filings made under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) uncertainties associated with (1) rate proceedings, formula rate plans, and other cost recovery mechanisms, including the risk that costs may not be recoverable to the extent or on the timeline anticipated by the utilities and (2) implementation of the ratemaking effects of changes in law; (c) uncertainties associated with (1) realizing the benefits of its resilience plan, including impacts of the frequency and intensity of future storms and storm paths, as well as the pace of project completion and (2) efforts to remediate the effects of major storms and recover related restoration costs; (d) risks associated with operating nuclear facilities, including plant relicensing, operating, and regulatory costs and risks; (e) changes in decommissioning trust values or earnings or in the timing or cost of decommissioning Entergy's nuclear plant sites; (f) legislative and regulatory actions and risks and uncertainties associated with claims or litigation by or against Entergy and its subsidiaries; (g) risks and uncertainties associated with executing on business strategies, including strategic transactions that Entergy or its subsidiaries may undertake and the risk that any such transaction may not be completed as and when expected and the risk that the anticipated benefits of the transaction may not be realized; (h) impacts from terrorist attacks, geopolitical conflicts, cybersecurity threats, data security breaches, or other attempts to disrupt Entergy's business or operations, and/or other catastrophic events; (i) the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Entergy and its customers; and (j) effects on Entergy or its customers of (1) changes in federal, state, or local laws and regulations and other governmental actions or policies, including changes in monetary, fiscal, tax, environmental, or energy policies; (2) the effects of changes in commodity markets, capital markets, or economic conditions; and (3) the effects of technological change, including the costs, pace of development, and commercialization of new and emerging technologies.

Second quarter 2023 earnings release appendices and financial statements

Appendices

A: Consolidated results and adjustments

B: Earnings variance analysis

C: Utility operating and financial measures

D: Consolidated financial measures

E: Definitions and abbreviations and acronyms

F: Other GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

Financial statements

Consolidating balance sheets

Consolidating income statements

Consolidated cash flow statements

A: Consolidated results and adjustments

Appendix A-1 provides a comparative summary of consolidated earnings, including a reconciliation of as-reported earnings (GAAP) to adjusted earnings (non-GAAP).

Appendix A-1: Consolidated earnings - reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures Second quarter and year-to-date 2023 vs. 2022 (See Appendix A-2 and Appendix A-3 for details on adjustments)

Second quarter Year-to-date

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change (After-tax, $ in millions)











As-reported earnings (loss)











Utility 514 153 361 912 493 418 Parent & Other











2022 EWC - 87 (87) - 94 (94) All other (123) (80) (43) (209) (151) (58) Total Parent & Other (123) 7 (130) (209) (57) (152) Consolidated 391 160 232 702 436 266













Less adjustments











Utility - (291) 291 69 (291) 360 Parent & Other











2022 EWC - 87 (87) - 94 (94) All other - - - - - - Total Parent & Other - 87 (87) - 94 (94) Consolidated - (204) 204 69 (197) 266













Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)











Utility 514 444 70 843 784 58 Parent & Other











2022 EWC - - - - - - All other (123) (80) (43) (209) (151) (58) Total Parent & Other (123) (80) (43) (209) (151) (58) Consolidated 391 364 27 634 633 - Estimated weather impact 15 50 (35) (32) 66 (98)













Diluted average number of common shares outstanding (in millions) 212 205 7 212 204 8













(After-tax, per share in $) (a)











As-reported earnings (loss)











Utility 2.42 0.75 1.68 4.30 2.41 1.88 Parent & Other











2022 EWC - 0.42 (0.42) - 0.46 (0.46) All other (0.58) (0.39) (0.19) (0.99) (0.74) (0.25) Total Parent & Other (0.58) 0.03 (0.61) (0.99) (0.28) (0.71) Consolidated 1.84 0.78 1.06 3.31 2.13 1.17













Less adjustments











Utility - (1.42) 1.42 0.32 (1.43) 1.75 Parent & Other











2022 EWC - 0.42 (0.42) - 0.46 (0.46) All other - - - - - - Total Parent & Other - 0.42 (0.42) - 0.46 (0.46) Consolidated - (1.00) 1.00 0.32 (0.97) 1.29













Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)











Utility 2.42 2.17 0.25 3.97 3.84 0.13 Parent & Other











2022 EWC - - - - - - All other (0.58) (0.39) (0.19) (0.99) (0.74) (0.25) Total Parent & Other (0.58) (0.39) (0.19) (0.99) (0.74) (0.25) Consolidated 1.84 1.78 0.06 2.99 3.10 (0.11) Estimated weather impact 0.07 0.24 (0.17) (0.15) 0.32 (0.47)















Calculations may differ due to rounding (a) Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the corresponding earnings (loss) by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

See Appendix B for detailed earnings variance analysis.

Appendix A-2 and Appendix A-3 detail adjustments by business. Adjustments are included in as-reported earnings consistent with GAAP but are excluded from adjusted earnings. As a result, adjusted earnings is considered a non-GAAP measure.

Appendix A-2: Adjustments by driver (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings or EPS) Second quarter and year-to-date 2023 vs. 2022

Second quarter Year-to-date

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change













(Pre-tax except for income taxes and totals; $ in millions)





Utility











E-LA and E-TX true-up for carrying costs on storm expenditures - 41 (41) 31 41 (10) E-LA contribution to the LURC related to securitization - (32) 32 (15) (32) 17 E-LA customer-sharing of securitization benefit - (224) 224 (103) (224) 121 SERI regulatory charge resulting from partial settlement and offer of settlement for pending litigation - (551) 551 - (551) 551 Income tax effect on Utility adjustments above - 192 (192) 27 192 (165) E-LA income tax benefit resulting from securitization - 283 (283) 129 283 (154) Total Utility - (291) 291 69 (291) 360













Parent & Other











2022 EWC earnings - 87 (87) - 94 (94) Total Parent & Other - 87 (87) - 94 (94)













Total adjustments - (204) 204 69 (197) 266













(After-tax, per share in $) (b)











Utility











E-LA and E-TX true-up for carrying costs on storm expenditures - 0.18 (0.18) 0.14 0.17 (0.03) E-LA contribution to the LURC related to securitization - (0.15) 0.15 (0.07) (0.15) 0.09 E-LA customer-sharing of securitization benefit - (0.81) 0.81 (0.36) (0.81) 0.45 SERI regulatory charge resulting from partial settlement and offer of settlement for pending litigation - (2.02) 2.02 - (2.02) 2.02 E-LA income tax benefit resulting from securitization - 1.38 (1.38) 0.61 1.38 (0.77) Total Utility - (1.42) 1.42 0.32 (1.43) 1.76













Parent & Other











2022 EWC earnings - 0.42 (0.42) - 0.46 (0.46) Total Parent & Other - 0.42 (0.42) - 0.46 (0.46)













Total adjustments - (1.00) 1.00 0.32 (0.97) 1.30















Calculations may differ due to rounding (b) Per share amounts are calculated by multiplying the corresponding earnings (loss) by the estimated income tax rate that is expected to apply and dividing by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Appendix A-3: Adjustments by income statement line item (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings) Second quarter and year-to-date 2023 vs. 2022 (Pre-tax except for income taxes, preferred dividend requirements, and totals; $ in millions)

Second quarter Year-to-date

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Utility











Operating revenues - 46 (46) 31 46 (16) Other regulatory charges (credits)–net - (775) 775 (103) (775) 672 Other income (deductions) - (37) 37 (15) (37) 22 Income taxes - 474 (474) 156 474 (318) Total Utility - (291) 291 69 (291) 360













Parent & Other











2022 EWC











Operating revenues - 89 (89) - 239 (239) Fuel and fuel-related expenses - (25) 25 - (51) 51 Purchased power - (26) 26 - (39) 39 Nuclear refueling outage expense - (7) 7 - (18) 18 Other O&M - (42) 42 - (84) 84 Asset write-offs and impairments - 164 (164) - 163 (163) Decommissioning expense - (14) 14 - (28) 28 Taxes other than income taxes - (3) 3 - (12) 12 Depreciation/amortization exp. - (3) 3 - (12) 12 Other income (deductions) - (18) 18 - (31) 31 Interest expense - (2) 2 - (3) 3 Income taxes - (25) 25 - (28) 28 Preferred dividend requirements - (1) 1 - (1) 1 Total 2022 EWC - 87 (87) - 94 (94) Total Parent & Other - 87 (87) - 94 (94)













Total adjustments - (204) 204 69 (197) 266















Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix A-4 provides a comparative summary of OCF by business.

Appendix A-4: Consolidated operating cash flow Second quarter and year-to-date 2023 vs. 2022 ($ in millions)







Second quarter Year-to-date

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Utility 936 361 575 1,915 856 1,059 Parent & Other











2022 EWC - 1 (1) - 79 (79) All other (70) (84) 14 (88) (119) 30 Total Parent & Other (70) (83) 13 (88) (40) (49) Consolidated 866 278 588 1,826 816 1,010















Calculations may differ due to rounding

OCF increased for the quarter due primarily to lower Utility fuel and purchased power payments partially offset by Utility customer receipts (primarily fuel revenue).

B: Earnings variance analysis

Appendix B-1 and Appendix B-2 provide details of current quarter and year-to-date 2023 versus 2022 as-reported and adjusted earnings per share variances for Utility and Parent & Other.

Appendix B-1: As-reported and adjusted earnings per share variance analysis (c), (d), (e) Second quarter 2023 vs. 2022 (After-tax, per share in $)





Parent & Other





Utility

2022 EWC (f)

All other

Consolidated

As- reported Adjusted

As- reported

As- reported Adjusted

As- reported Adjusted 2022 earnings (loss) 0.75 2.17

0.42

(0.39) (0.39)

0.78 1.78 Operating revenue less:

fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased for resale;

purchased power; and other regulatory charges (credits)–net 2.74 0.12 (g) (0.15)

0.01 0.01

2.60 0.13 Nuclear refueling outage expense (0.02) (0.02)

0.03

- -

0.01 (0.02) Other O&M 0.30 0.30 (h) 0.16

(0.02) (0.02)

0.44 0.27 Asset write-offs and impairments - -

(0.63)

- -

(0.63) - Decommissioning expense (0.01) (0.01)

0.05

- -

0.05 (0.01) Taxes other than income taxes (0.05) (0.05) (i) 0.01

- -

(0.04) (0.05) Depreciation/amortization exp. (0.09) (0.09) (j) 0.01

(0.01) (0.01)

(0.09) (0.10) Other income (deductions) 0.39 0.21 (k) 0.07

(0.14) (0.14) (l) 0.32 0.07 Interest expense (0.06) (0.06) (m) 0.01

(0.03) (0.03)

(0.09) (0.10) Income taxes–other (1.42) (0.04) (n) 0.01

(0.02) (0.02)

(1.43) (0.06) Share effect (0.09) (0.09) (o) -

0.02 0.02

(0.07) (0.07) 2023 earnings (loss) 2.42 2.42

-

(0.58) (0.58)

1.84 1.84























Appendix B-2: As-reported and adjusted earnings per share variance analysis (c), (d), (e) Year-to-date 2023 vs. 2022 (After-tax, per share in $)





Parent & Other





Utility

2022 EWC (f)

All other

Consolidated

As- reported Adjusted

As- reported

As- reported Adjusted

As- reported Adjusted 2022 earnings (loss) 2.41 3.84

0.46

(0.74) (0.74)

2.13 3.10 Operating revenue less:

fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased for resale; other

purchased power; and regulatory charges (credits)–net 2.58 0.18 (g) (0.57)

0.03 0.03

2.03 0.20 Nuclear refueling outage expense (0.04) (0.04)

0.07

- -

0.03 (0.04) Other O&M 0.33 0.33 (h) 0.32

(0.03) (0.03)

0.62 0.29 Asset write-offs and impairments - -

(0.63)

- -

(0.63) - Decommissioning expense (0.02) (0.02)

0.11

- -

0.09 (0.02) Taxes other than income taxes (0.10) (0.10) (i) 0.05

- -

(0.06) (0.11) Depreciation/amortization exp. (0.17) (0.17) (j) 0.04

(0.01) (0.01)

(0.14) (0.19) Other income (deductions) 0.43 0.32 (k) 0.12

(0.19) (0.19) (l) 0.36 0.13 Interest expense (0.13) (0.13) (m) 0.01

(0.06) (0.06) (p) (0.18) (0.19) Income taxes–other (0.83) (0.08) (n) 0.01

- -

(0.82) (0.08) Preferred dividend requirements and noncontrolling interest - -

0.01

(0.01) (0.01)

- (0.01) Share effect (0.17) (0.15) (o) -

0.04 0.04

(0.13) (0.12) 2023 earnings (loss) 4.30 3.97

-

(0.99) (0.99)

3.31 2.99























Calculations may differ due to rounding (c) Utility operating revenue / regulatory charges (credits) and Utility income taxes-other exclude the following for the return of unprotected excess ADIT to customers (net effect is neutral to earnings) ($ in millions):



2Q23 2Q22 YTD23 YTD22 Utility operating revenue / regulatory charges (credits) 5 (16) 3 (33) Utility income taxes-other (5) 16 (3) 33

(d) Utility regulatory charges (credits) and Utility preferred dividend requirements and noncontrolling interest exclude the following for the effects of HLBV accounting and the approved deferral (net effect is neutral to earnings) ($ millions):



2Q23 2Q22 YTD23 YTD22 Utility regulatory charges (credits) 5 1 8 2 Utility preferred dividend requirements and noncontrolling interest (5) (1) (8) (2)

(e) EPS effect is calculated by multiplying the pre-tax amount by the estimated income tax rate that is expected to apply and dividing by diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the prior period. Income taxes–other represents income tax differences other than the tax effect of individual line items. Share effect captures the change in diluted average number of common shares outstanding. (f) In 2022, the wind down of EWC was completed and that business is no longer a reportable segment. Starting in 2023, the remaining activity from EWC is included in Parent & Other "All other." EWC 2022 results were largely attributable to Palisades nuclear plant, which was shut down and sold in second quarter 2022. Financial results in 2022 included revenue and operating expenses from Palisades until the plant was shut down in May 2022, and decommissioning expense and earnings on the decommissioning trust until the plant was sold in June 2022. Second quarter 2022 results also included a gain of $166 million ($130 million after tax) as a result of the sale of Palisades.

Utility as-reported operating revenue less fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased for resale; purchased power; and other regulatory charges (credits)-net variance analysis 2023 vs. 2022 ($ EPS)

2Q YTD Electric volume / weather (0.17) (0.44) Retail electric price 0.37 0.67 2Q22 increase in provision for potential refunds in SERI complaints 2.02 2.02 2Q22 provision for customer sharing of securitization benefits 0.81 0.81 2Q22 reg. provisions for true-up of E-LA and

E-TX equity carrying costs on 2020 storms (0.26) (0.26) 2022 reg. provisions for true-up of E-LA and

E-TX cost of debt from 2020 storms (0.02) (0.07) 1Q23 provision for customer sharing of securitization benefits - (0.37) 1Q23 E-LA true-up of carrying charges on storm costs - 0.15 Reg. provisions for decommissioning items (0.05) (0.04) Other, including Grand Gulf recovery 0.05 0.12 Total 2.74 2.58

(g) The second quarter and year-to-date variances included several items from second quarter 2022. SERI recorded a $551 million ($413 million after-tax) regulatory charge to reflect the effects of a partial settlement agreement and offer of settlement related to pending proceedings before the FERC (this item was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). Also in second quarter 2022, as a result of receiving approvals for storm cost recovery and issuance of securitized debt at E-LA and E-TX, the companies recorded several items. E-LA and

E-TX recorded provisions totaling $59 million ($54 million after-tax) for the true up of the equity component of carrying charges on storm costs ($46 million ($42 million after tax) associated with prior years was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). E-LA also recorded a $224 million ($165 million after-tax) regulatory provision for sharing the benefits of

E-LA's securitization with customers (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). Regulatory actions that affected variances included E-AR's FRP, E-LA's FRP (including riders), E-MS's FRP, E-NO's FRP, and E-TX's interim base rate increase. Volume / weather was also a driver primarily due weather. The variances also reflected a change in regulatory provisions for decommissioning items (the difference between expense and decommissioning trust earnings plus costs collected in revenue is largely earnings neutral). The year-to-date variance also reflected items resulting from securitization approvals. In the first quarter 2023, E-LA recorded a regulatory provision for $103 million ($76 million after tax) for sharing the benefits of E-LA's securitization with customers and $31 million ($31 million after tax) for the true-up of carrying charges on storm costs (both were considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). (h) The second quarter and year-to-date earnings increases from lower Utility other O&M included lower compensation and benefits costs primarily due to lower pension expense as well as a higher prescription plan refund; lower MISO costs (largely offset in revenues); and lower non-nuclear and nuclear generation expenses primarily due to a lower scope of work. Lower power delivery costs and a gain on sale also contributed. The recognition of a DOE award also contributed to the year-to-date increase and was partially offset by lower nuclear insurance refunds. (i) The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Utility taxes other than income taxes were due to higher ad valorem and franchise taxes. (j) The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Utility depreciation/amortization expense were due primarily to higher plant in service and updated depreciation rates for E-TX effective in June 2023. (k) The second quarter and year-to-date earnings increases from higher Utility other income (deductions) reflected a few drivers. Higher intercompany dividend income related to the new intercompany investment in preferred stock resulting from E-LA's 2022 and 2023 securitizations compared to the previous affiliate preferred investment that was liquidated in 2022 (largely offset in P&O) contributed to the increases. In second quarter 2022, two items were recorded as a result of E-LA securitization: a $32 million charge was recorded to account for LURC's 1% beneficial interest in the trust established as part of E-LA's 2022 securitization (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings), and an adjustment to AFUDC-equity for the approved equity component of carrying costs on 2020 storms not previously recorded (the portion relating to prior years was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). Additionally, the increases were driven by changes in nuclear decommissioning trust returns (based on regulatory treatment, decommissioning-related variances are largely earnings neutral), and an increase in allowance for equity funds used during construction due to higher construction work in progress. The increases were partially offset by storm restoration carrying costs recorded in 2022 and an increase in non-service pension costs. The year-to-date increase was also partially offset by a $15 million charge ($15 million after tax) that was recorded to account for LURC's 1% beneficial interest in the trust established as part of E-LA's 2023 storm cost securitization (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). (l) The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from lower Parent & Other other income (deductions) were due to changes in the new intercompany investment in preferred stock resulting from E-LA's 2022 and 2023 securitizations compared to the previous affiliate preferred investment that was liquidated (largely offset in Utility). This was partially offset by income recorded on legacy EWC pension plans and interest income. (m) The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Utility interest expense were due primarily to higher debt balances. (n) The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from Utility income taxes-other were due largely to a second quarter 2022 $283 million income tax benefit related to securitization financing of Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta, Hurricane Zeta, Winter Storm Uri, and a portion of Hurricane Ida (this item was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). Other miscellaneous income tax items also contributed to the year-to-date decrease, partially offset by a $129 million income tax benefit recorded in first quarter 2023 related to storm cost securitization financing (this item was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). (o) The second quarter and year-to-date earnings per share impacts from share effect were due to settlement of equity forward sales in November 2022 under the company's ATM program. (p) The year-to-date earnings decrease in Parent & Other interest expense was primarily due to higher interest rates on commercial paper, offset by lower interest on long-term debt balances and the redemption of a Parent note in July 2022.

C: Utility operating and financial measures

Appendix C provides a comparison of Utility operating and financial measures.

Appendix C: Utility operating and financial measures







Second quarter and year-to-date 2023 vs. 2022









Second quarter Year-to-date

2023 2022 %

Change % Weather

adjusted (q) 2023 2022 %

Change % Weather

adjusted (q) GWh sold















Residential 9,027 9,493 (4.9) 0.3 16,303 17,946 (9.2) 0.5 Commercial 6,969 7,203 (3.3) (1.3) 13,217 13,474 (1.9) (0.9) Governmental 608 641 (5.1) (4.7) 1,185 1,226 (3.3) (3.2) Industrial 13,301 13,480 (1.3) (1.3) 26,041 25,976 0.3 0.3 Total retail sales 29,905 30,817 (3.0) (0.9) 56,746 58,622 (3.2) - Wholesale 3,171 3,920 (19.1)

7,674 7,562 1.5

Total sales 33,076 34,737 (4.8)

64,420 66,184 (2.7)



















Number of electric retail customers















Residential







2,571,543 2,554,001 0.7

Commercial







368,731 366,044 0.7

Governmental







18,146 18,054 0.5

Industrial







43,359 43,490 (0.3)

Total retail customers







3,001,779 2,981,589 0.7



















Other O&M and refueling outage expense per MWh $20.53 $21.74 (5.6)

$20.74 $21.39 (3.0)





















Calculations may differ due to rounding (q) The effects of weather were estimated using heating degree days and cooling degree days for the period from certain locations within each jurisdiction and comparing to "normal" weather based on 20-year historical data. The models used to estimate weather are updated periodically and are subject to change.

For the quarter, on a weather-adjusted basis retail sales decreased (0.9) percent. Residential sales were 0.3 percent higher and commercial sales decreased (1.3) percent. Industrial sales decreased (1.3) percent largely due to lower sales to cogen customers and lower sales to existing large industrial customers primarily in the chlor-alkali and petrochemicals industries. These industrial sales decreases were partially offset by higher sales to new and expansion customers primarily in the industrial gases, primary metals, and petrochemicals industries and higher sales to small industrial customers.

D: Consolidated financial measures

Appendix D provides comparative financial measures. Financial measures in this table include those calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, as well as those that are considered non-GAAP financial measures.

Appendix D: GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures Second quarter 2023 vs. 2022 (See Appendix F for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures)



For 12 months ending June 30 2023 2022 Change GAAP measure





As-reported ROE 11.0 % 10.8 % 0.1 %







Non-GAAP financial measure





Adjusted ROE 10.6 % 11.3 % (0.8) %







As of June 30 ($ in millions, except where noted) 2023 2022 Change GAAP measures





Cash and cash equivalents 1,194 580 614 Available revolver capacity 4,216 4,191 24 Commercial paper 1,108 1,398 (289) Total debt 27,362 26,923 439 Securitization debt 278 336 (58) Debt to capital 66.8 % 69.1 % (2.3) % Off-balance sheet liabilities:





Debt of joint ventures – Entergy's share - 3 (3) Storm escrows 411 323 88







Non-GAAP financial measures ($ in millions, except where noted)





Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt 66.6 % 68.8 % (2.2) % Net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt 65.6 % 68.4 % (2.8) % Gross liquidity 5,410 4,771 639 Net liquidity 4,302 3,373 928 Net liquidity, including storm escrows 4,713 3,697 1,016 Parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt 19.5 % 20.9 % (1.4) % FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt 11.7 % 10.9 % 0.9 %









Calculations may differ due to rounding

E: Definitions and abbreviations and acronyms

Appendix E-1 provides definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Appendix E-1: Definitions Utility operating and financial measures GWh sold Total number of GWh sold to retail and wholesale customers Number of electric retail customers Average number of electric customers over the period Other O&M and refueling outage expense per MWh Other operation and maintenance expense plus nuclear refueling outage expense per MWh of total sales



Financial measures – GAAP As-reported ROE 12-months rolling net income attributable to Entergy Corp. divided by avg. common equity Debt of joint ventures – Entergy's share Entergy's share of debt issued by business joint ventures at EWC Debt to capital Total debt divided by total capitalization Available revolver capacity Amount of undrawn capacity remaining on corporate and subsidiary revolvers Securitization debt Debt on the balance sheet associated with securitization bonds that is secured by certain future customer collections Total debt Sum of short-term and long-term debt, notes payable and commercial paper, and finance leases on the balance sheet

Financial measures – non-GAAP Adjusted EPS As-reported EPS excluding adjustments Adjusted ROE 12-months rolling adjusted net income attributable to Entergy Corp. divided by avg. common equity Adjustments Unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as significant tax items, and other items such as certain costs, expenses, or other specified items. In 2022, the results of the EWC segment were considered an adjustment in light of the company's exit from the merchant nuclear power business. Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt Total debt divided by total capitalization, excluding securitization debt FFO OCF less AFUDC-borrowed funds, working capital items in OCF (receivables, fuel inventory, accounts payable, taxes accrued, interest accrued, and other working capital accounts), and securitization regulatory charges FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt 12-months rolling FFO as a percentage of end of period total debt excluding securitization debt Gross liquidity Sum of cash and available revolver capacity Net debt to net capital, excl. securitization debt Total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by total capitalization less cash and cash equivalents, excluding securitization debt Net liquidity Sum of cash and available revolver capacity less commercial paper borrowing Net liquidity, including storm escrows Sum of cash, available revolver capacity, and escrow accounts available for certain storm expenses, less commercial paper borrowing Parent debt to total debt, excl. securitization debt Entergy Corp. debt, including amounts drawn on credit revolver and commercial paper facilities, as a percent of consolidated total debt, excluding securitization debt

Appendix E-2 explains abbreviations and acronyms used in the quarterly earnings materials.

Appendix E-2: Abbreviations and acronyms





A&G Administrative and general HLBV Hypothetical liquidation at book value ADIT Accumulated deferred income taxes IIRR-G Infrastructure investment recovery rider – gas AFUDC Allowance for funds used during construction LNG Liquified natural gas AFUDC – borrowed funds Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction LPSC Louisiana Public Service Commission AGA American Gas Association LTM Last twelve months ALJ Administrative law judge LURC Louisiana Utility Restoration Corporation AMI Advanced metering infrastructure MISO Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. APSC Arkansas Public Service Commission MMBtu Million British thermal units ATM At the market equity issuance program Moody's Moody's Investor Service bbl Barrels MOU Memorandum of understanding Bcf/D Billion cubic feet per day MPSC Mississippi Public Service Commission bps Basis points MTEP MISO Transmission Expansion Plan CAGR Compound annual growth rate NBP National Balancing Point CCGT Combined cycle gas turbine NDT Nuclear decommissioning trust CCNO Council of the City of New Orleans NYSE New York Stock Exchange CFO Cash from operations O&M Operations and maintenance COD Commercial operation date OCAPS Orange County Advanced Power Station DCRF Distribution cost recovery factor OCF Net cash flow provided by operating activities DOE U.S. Department of Energy OpCo Utility operating company DTA Deferred tax asset OPEB Other post-employment benefits E-AR Entergy Arkansas, LLC Other O&M Other non-fuel operation and maintenance expense E-LA Entergy Louisiana, LLC P&O Parent & Other E-MS Entergy Mississippi, LLC Palisades Palisades Power Plant (nuclear) (shut down May 2022, sold June 2022) E-NO Entergy New Orleans, LLC PMR Performance Management Rider E-TX Entergy Texas, Inc. PPA Power purchase agreement or purchased power agreement EEI Edison Electric Institute PUCT Public Utility Commission of Texas EPS Earnings per share RFP Request for proposals ESG Environmental, social, and governance ROE Return on equity ETR Entergy Corporation RSP Rate Stabilization Plan (E-LA Gas) EWC Entergy Wholesale Commodities S&P Standard & Poor's FERC Federal Energy Regulatory Commission SEC U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission FFO Funds from operations SERI System Energy Resources, Inc. FIN 48 FASB Interpretation No.48, "Accounting for Uncertainty in Income Taxes" TCRF Transmission cost recovery factor FRP Formula rate plan TRAM Tax reform adjustment mechanism GAAP U.S. generally accepted accounting principles UPSA Unit Power Sales Agreement GCRR Generation Cost Recovery Rider WACC Weighted-average cost of capital Grand Gulf or GGNS Unit 1 of Grand Gulf Nuclear Station (nuclear), 90% owned or leased by SERI





F: Other GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

Appendix F-1, Appendix F-2, and Appendix F-3 provide reconciliations of various non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this news release to their most comparable GAAP measure.

Appendix F-1: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures – ROE (LTM $ in millions except where noted)

Second quarter



2023 2022 As-reported net income (loss) attributable to Entergy Corporation (A) 1,369 1,226 Adjustments (B) 49 (56)







Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (A-B) 1,320 1,282







Average common equity (average of beginning and ending balances) (C) 12,474 11,300







As-reported ROE (A/C) 11.0 % 10.8 % Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP) [(A-B)/C] 10.6 % 11.3 %









Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix F-2: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures – debt ratios excluding securitization debt; gross liquidity; net liquidity; net liquidity, including storm escrows ($ in millions except where noted)

Second quarter



2023 2022 Total debt (A) 27,362 26,923 Less securitization debt (B) 278 336 Total debt, excluding securitization debt (C) 27,084 26,587 Less cash and cash equivalents (D) 1,194 580 Net debt, excluding securitization debt (E) 25,889 26,007







Commercial paper (F) 1,108 1,398







Total capitalization (G) 40,949 38,961 Less securitization debt (B) 278 336 Total capitalization, excluding securitization debt (H) 40,671 38,625 Less cash and cash equivalents (D) 1,194 580 Net capital, excluding securitization debt (I) 39,477 38,045







Debt to capital (A/G) 66.8 % 69.1 % Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) (C/H) 66.6 % 68.8 % Net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) (E/I) 65.6 % 68.4 %







Available revolver capacity (J) 4,216 4,191







Storm escrows (K) 411 323







Gross liquidity (non-GAAP) (D+J) 5,410 4,771 Net liquidity (non-GAAP) (D+J-F) 4,302 3,373 Net liquidity, including storm escrows (non-GAAP) (D+J-F+K) 4,713 3,697







Entergy Corporation notes:





Due September 2025

800 800 Due September 2026

750 750 Due June 2028

650 650 Due June 2030

600 600 Due June 2031

650 650 Due June 2050

600 600 Total Entergy Corporation notes (L) 4,050 4,050 Revolver draw (M) 150 150 Unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts (N) (40) (46) Total parent debt (F+L+M+N) 5,268 5,552 Parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) [(F+L+M+N)/C] 19.5 % 20.9 %









Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix F-3: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures – FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt ($ in millions except where noted)

Second quarter



2023 2022 Total debt (A) 27,362 26,923 Less securitization debt (B) 278 336 Total debt, excluding securitization debt (C) 27,084 26,587







Net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM (D) 3,595 2,370







AFUDC – borrowed funds, LTM (E) (37) (27)







Working capital items in net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM:





Receivables

132 (155) Fuel inventory

(53) 18 Accounts payable

(413) 444 Taxes accrued

(20) 48 Interest accrued

23 (22) Deferred fuel costs

837 (847) Other working capital accounts

(169) (104) Securitization regulatory charges, LTM

40 67 Total (F) 377 (551)







FFO, LTM (non-GAAP) (G)=(D+E-F) 3,182 2,894







FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) (G/C) 11.7 % 10.9 %

















Calculations may differ due to rounding

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Entergy Corporation