Sitero Acquires Clario's eClinical Technology Suite to Enhance Clinical Trial Delivery

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitero, a next-generation, site-focused CRO and a leading provider of clinical trial solutions, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of an advanced technology suite designed to manage the end-to-end clinical trial lifecycle. This strategic acquisition underscores Sitero's commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and providing its clients with unparalleled technology-enabled support and services.

The newly acquired eClinical technology suite will be integrated with Sitero's existing Mentor platform with plans to invest heavily in AI to further streamline the clinical trial process from start to finish. Equipped with state-of-the-art features and functionalities, this combined suite offers an array of tools designed to enhance efficiency, accuracy and quality of data across the site, CRO and Sponsor lifecycle of clinical trials.

Key components of the technology platform include:

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and System : This advanced EDC software enables real-time data collection, management, and analysis, improving accuracy and reducing administrative burdens. The EDC system ensures seamless data integration and compliance with regulatory standards.

Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) : This purpose-built, end-to-end, configurable RTSM solution is easy to integrate, can support rapid study start-up, and provides the functionality required to meet the level of complexity of all types of clinical trials.

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) : The CTMS platform provides access to a full-featured solution with rapid deployment capabilities, while minimizing the risk associated with a significant upfront investment.

eTMF: The eTMF clinical trial software can get up and running quickly and efficiently. It maximizes value, minimizes headaches, and meets all regulatory requirements, from support for the most recent DIA Reference Model to 21 CFR Part 11 compliance to a complete audit trail.

eConsent : The eConsent system is built from the ground up for the way clinical trials are run today by turning a regulatory checkbox into a powerful tool for engagement that can accelerate study completion and improve patient experience.

Site and Patient Payments: This technology-driven software offers the industry's only purpose-built, fully integrated, and end-to-end clinical trial financial software solution that provides fast, accurate insight from forecast to final payment.

"This acquisition supports our mission to advance clinical research with a next-generation, technology-enabled delivery model. We are excited about the opportunity this provides Sitero to achieve our near- and long-term goals of changing how trials are run through technology enabled solutions," said Sankesh Abbhi, CEO at Sitero. "This acquisition expands our clinical offerings with a flexible and user-friendly suite of clinical technology solutions that we expect to further strengthen the foundation of our Mentor technology platform."

The Clario eClinical product suite will be rebranded and integrated into the established Sitero Mentor platform. Sitero Mentor will continue to support the existing Clario customer base while further developing innovative Clinical solutions for new customers as well.

Commenting on the sale, Chris Fikry, CEO of Clario said "Our clinical trial solutions business provides important support and services for our sponsors looking for an end-to-end solution for their clinical trial. Following a strategic review of the business, Clario determined the best path forward is a sale to Sitero. Sitero will be able to provide the strong strategic support the business needs to grow and Clario looks forward to maintaining a partnership with the business going forward."

For more information about Sitero and its comprehensive suite of clinical trial solutions, please visit www.sitero.com or contact us at info@sitero.com

