InCompass™ Enhances Industrial Machinery Portfolio with Acquisition of Bourn & Koch, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InCompass™, a platform company of TJM Capital Partners, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Bourn & Koch, Inc. As a leading manufacturer of precision automated machine tools, Bourn & Koch, Inc. aligns perfectly with the InCompass commitment to delivering superior industrial solutions. TJM Chairman Tom McDonough commented, "We are excited to welcome Bourn & Koch into the InCompass™ family. Their machinery solutions and expertise will significantly enhance our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers." This strategic acquisition supports the InCompass™ vision for growth and diversification.

With the integration of Bourn & Koch, InCompass™ expands its global footprint and gains a competitive edge in key industries. The acquired company will continue to expand InCompass™ cutting-edge manufacturing solutions in markets including Aerospace, Automotive, Defense, Energy, and more. InCompass™ CEO Micah Coleman stated, "At InCompass™, we are committed to providing our customers with a comprehensive range of solutions. The addition of Bourn & Koch further strengthens our ability to be the preferred partner for their manufacturing needs."

Bourn & Koch, renowned for its expertise in manufacturing a wide range of machinery including gear shaping, grinding, milling, and turning equipment, represents a valuable addition to the InCompass™ portfolio of world-class brands within the industrial machinery sector. "We are very excited to be joining the InCompass™ family of companies as we are closely aligned in our customer first approach as well as our cultural values" stated Blake Consdorf, Bourn & Koch President "Together, we will be able to offer our common customer base more products, services, and solutions than ever before."

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for InCompass™ and underscores its dedication to driving innovation and excellence in the industrial machinery sector. They remain focused on meeting the demands of its diverse customer base and continuously improving its product offerings.

The financial terms of the transaction remain confidential.

About TJM Capital Partners

Founded in 2008, TJM is a private investment firm that invests in established middle and lower middle-market businesses looking to substantially grow and realize shareholder value. TJM has a fully supported management team backed by a select group of committed capital sources – including family offices, high net worth individuals, and a diverse set of first-generation (G1) investors – as a different type of private investment firm. www.tjmcapitalpartners.com

About InCompass™

With locations throughout the world, InCompass™ provides customers with the time-saving solutions and industry leading expertise they need to grow their business by bringing together industrial manufacturers offering innovative products and systems. InCompass™ brands have served the market for over 500 years combined and have individually earned reputations for excellence. These industry leading brands include Timesavers, Dubois Equipment Company, Randbright, Bourn & Koch, Mollart Machinery, Clausing Industrial, Pratt Burnerd, and UK-based Colchester Machine Tool Solutions.

InCompass™ is comprised of 5 divisions: Wood Processing, Metal Abrasive Finishing, Machine Tools, Coatings, and Automation. Not just machinery, InCompass™ manufactures growth solutions. www.manufacturedgrowthsolutions.com

About Bourn & Koch, Inc.

Bourn & Koch is a pioneering leader in precision automated machine tool solutions for the global manufacturing community. Specializing in gear manufacturing equipment and precision grinding machines, the company possesses a unique capability to engineer custom solutions for the most challenging manufacturing applications. Serving as a trusted partner to 28 American Machine Tool Companies, Bourn & Koch offers a comprehensive range of services, including repair parts, field service, retrofit, and rebuild. Supported by over 2500 years of engineering expertise, Bourn & Koch continues to revolutionize the manufacturing market while preserving the legacy of the machines that built American industry.

www.bourn-koch.com

