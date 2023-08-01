Health Plus Management Partners with Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group

Transaction sees HPM continue rapid growth as a musculoskeletal network with expansion into new region.

DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Plus Management (HPM) is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group. This collaboration highlights HPM's expansion and strategic focus on alliances with top-tier orthopedic practices in key Northeast markets. Following the recent partnership with Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI) in New Jersey, this alliance solidifies HPM's position as a key player in the musculoskeletal realm, reaffirming its commitment to exceptional vertical growth.

Health Plus Management (PRNewswire)

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Dr. Joel Buchalter & Dr. Douglas Fauser and the entire team at Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group. This partnership marks a new milestone for us, as we extend our reach across the New York tri-state and introduce our first surgical center to our growing network of musculoskeletal service providers," says Stuart Blumberg, CEO of Health Plus Management. "The Owners, Physicians and administrative staff of Somers have established an unparalleled reputation for providing genuine, compassionate patient care. Patients and their community alike see them as an extension of their family and trust them for their expertise. HPM is proud to support the Somers team in all ways, allowing the clinical team autonomy to continue providing world-class patient care, while we bolster all administrative areas of the business, positioning them for long-term success and better quality of life. Combining each of our strengths, we'll build on the already successful practice and provide an innovative experience for patients and team members while ensuring exceptional care."

Dr. Joel Buchalter, Orthopaedic Surgery & Total Joint Replacement Specialist at Somers, expresses enthusiasm for the partnership: "By combining our strengths and leveraging HPM's vast professional resources, we are confident in our ability to further optimize the entire patient experience. By relieving our clinical teams from administrative burdens, improving our facilities and introducing enhanced technologies, we can continue to provide exceptional care and support to our patients with ease and convenience, while facilitating their recovery from musculoskeletal injuries with dedication and proficiency."

"Our team comprises highly dedicated physicians trained at prestigious institutions across the United States. Through our partnership with HPM, we expand beyond conventional ownership while maintaining exceptional care," states Dr. Douglas Fauser, Sports Medicine & Total Joint Replacement Specialist at Somers. "Together, we will elevate musculoskeletal care within our community, ensuring a successful future."

Together, Health Plus Management and Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group are aligned on their commitment to deliver a best-in-class patient experience, while continuing to grow the services and the practice's footprint within the region and beyond. With Health Plus Management's support, Somers can focus on what they do best – providing exceptional clinical outcomes. By leveraging HPM's expertise, collectively we can ensure valuable outcomes for all stakeholders. Physicians can look forward to benefiting from clinical autonomy and a better quality of life, patients will continue to receive comprehensive and compassionate care and payers can witness quality, cost-effective treatments in the musculoskeletal space.

About Somers

Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group is a trusted provider of premier musculoskeletal care. Since 1988, our team of highly skilled and board-certified physicians has been dedicated to diagnosing and treating a wide range of orthopaedic conditions and injuries. With convenient locations in Carmel, Newburgh, Mount Kisco, Fishkill (New York), and Danbury (Connecticut), we bring expert care closer to our patients. Our state-of-the-art facilities house advanced diagnostic technologies, including digital X-ray, MRI, and ultrasound, ensuring accurate and timely results for our patients. From sports medicine and minimally invasive joint replacements to spine surgery and non-surgical therapies, our comprehensive range of services allows us to deliver personalized and effective treatment options. At Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group, we are committed to providing exceptional care, helping our patients regain mobility, and improving their quality of life. For more information visit https://www.somersortho.com/

About Health Plus Management

Founded in 1994, Health Plus Management is a Long Island, New York-based business created to advance new and well-established musculoskeletal practices. HPM functions as a core resource for independent private practices and strives to present physician-owners with a clear path to satisfaction and success by providing the infrastructure for administrative operations that allows practices to operate at their highest level. HPM is backed by Investcorp, a leading global manager of alternative investments with six lines of businesses, including private equity, real estate, absolute return investments, infrastructure, credit management, and strategic capital. For more information on Health Plus Management, visit https://healthplusmgmt.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Plus Management, LLC