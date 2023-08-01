EVCS Reaffirms Its Support for the NACS Connector

More than 35% of EVCS DC Fast chargers in California are already NACS retrofitted

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVCS, one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network operators on the West Coast, is happy to reaffirm its strong commitment and support to offering the North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector throughout its fast-charging network.

EVCS Horizontal Logo (PRNewswire)

Since 2022, EVCS has successfully integrated the NACS connector on its network, retrofitting more than 35% of its DC Fast chargers in California with NACS plugs. These retrofits have enabled Tesla drivers to gain streamlined access to the EVCS network, allowing them to fast-charge at convenient locations such as hotels, gyms, grocery stores, shopping centers, universities, and more.

This year, NACS connectors have enabled up to 38% of EVCS' DC Fast charger utilization in California. EVCS is proud that a significant and growing portion of this usage is by high-mileage rideshare drivers with Tesla vehicles, who rely on EVCS for their daily charging needs. Tesla drivers have charged more than 2.3 million miles on the EVCS network this year alone.

"Our commitment to Tesla drivers is not a future promise, but a current reality," said Karim Farhat, EVCS Chief Commercial Officer. "We welcome Tesla drivers to enjoy fast and cost-effective charging on our network today, and we remain strongly committed to welcoming all EVs with the NACS connector to our network in the future. Capable of charging EVs with the J-1772, CHAdeMO, CCS1, and NACS connectors, EVCS is proud to charge every EV in the market today."

EVCS remains committed to supporting the NACS charging standard as the network continues to rapidly expand across the West Coast. The company plans to expand the NACS retrofits to Oregon and Washington over the next 12 months. Furthermore, EVCS is actively working on integrating innate NACS cables into its chargers, by working closely with its strategic hardware suppliers.

About EVCS:

EVCS was founded in 2018 and has quickly become one of the largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle fast charging networks on the US West Coast. EVCS is committed to leading the electric transportation revolution by rapidly expanding access to fast, affordable, carbon-neutral, and conveniently located public EV charging. Powered by 100% renewable energy, EVCS is disrupting the mobility industry through a turn-key approach that utilizes public and private funding sources to accelerate the installation of fast-charging stations. EVCS has secured over $75M in government funding and engaged nearly 170 public and private site hosts, including Fortune 500 companies and underrepresented communities, to build and grow its network. In addition, EVCS offers flexible subscription charging plans. This includes unlimited charging plans designed for gig and high-mileage EV drivers, with potential savings of hundreds of US dollars annually. For more information, visit evcs.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Justin Arita

Senior Growth Manager, EVCS

justina@evcs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EVCS