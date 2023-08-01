Earnest Analytics releases machine learning revenue forecasting algorithm, Reported Metric Predictions by Earnest AI

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest Analytics, the leading data analytics firm for investors, companies, and consulting firms, has released earnings predictions for hundreds of publicly traded US companies through its new forecasting solution, Reported Metric Predictions by Earnest AI.

Reported Metric Predictions uses cutting edge machine learning to predict quarterly revenue metrics.

The release doubles the number of public companies with Earnest's predictions to 450.

Reported Metric Predictions will be available immediately on the Vela transaction dataset via Snowflake, BigQuery, and S3, with future inclusion on Earnest's proprietary Dash platform.

About Earnest Analytics

Founded in 2012 as Earnest Research, Earnest Analytics measures the consumer and healthcare economies with real-time data, providing actionable insights for institutional investors, companies, consultants, and government agencies. Our structured datasets provide clear, correlated signals, with tools for deep fundamental analytics on Consumer Spend, Retail Pricing, CPG, Foot Traffic, and Healthcare Claims. Earnest enables companies to deeply understand consumer habits and national health trends. For more information visit www.earnestanalytics.com .

Press Inquiries:

Deanna Kim

dkim@earnestanalytics.com

