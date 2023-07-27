Dr. Kelishadi Sets a New Standard in Personalized Care: Using NFC Technology to Deepen Patient Relationships in the Beauty Industry

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kelishadi, a visionary in the field of plastic surgery and the "King of Cleavage" at SSK Plastic Surgery is revolutionizing the beauty industry by embracing NFC (Near Field Communication) technology to provide unparalleled customized care. Dr. Kelishadi's groundbreaking approach establishes him as a leader in delivering personalized experiences and establishing deeper relationships with his patients.

NFC technology has transformed the way Dr. Kelishadi interacts with his patients, allowing for seamless and effortless data collection. Each patient interaction gathers valuable insights such as individual preferences, medical history, and treatment goals, enabling Dr. Kelishadi to create highly personalized and safe care plans.

"In an industry where personalization & attention to detail is paramount, Dr. Kelishadi is setting a new standard for the client journey," explains Matt McGuire from Berify. "By harnessing the power of our dynamic direct-to-consumer features, he is revolutionizing the patient experience and redefining the level of care provided by the beauty industry."

Integrating NFC technology empowers Dr. Kelishadi to deliver customized care that precisely caters to each patient's unique needs. By analyzing the information collected through NFC interactions, Dr. Kelishadi understands individual requirements comprehensively, enabling him to offer tailored recommendations, targeted treatment plans, client referral programs, and exclusive offers. Patients feel valued and empowered, knowing that their preferences and goals are at the forefront of their personalized care.

Dr. Kelishadi's adoption of NFC technology streamlines the patient experience, revolutionizing the traditional process of manual follow-ups through emails, texts, and calls. Patients can now effortlessly tap through to the practice's website, access personalized information, schedule appointments, and even receive post-operative care instructions. This seamless and technology-driven approach enhances convenience, engagement, and overall satisfaction for every patient.

By leveraging NFC technology, Dr. Kelishadi is transforming the beauty industry's landscape, showcasing the potential for personalized care and deepening patient relationships. His pioneering approach exemplifies a commitment to innovation and a dedication to meeting patients' unique expectations in an industry where customization is highly valued.

Please see more on this project here: Welcome to SSK Plastic Surgery.

You can visit the SSK Plastic Surgery team at the TheFitExpo in Anaheim, CA, on August 5-6 2023.

About Dr. Kelishadi:

Dr. Sean Kelishadi is a distinguished board-certified Plastic Surgeon and the founder of SSK Plastic Surgery of Newport Beach, CA. Through his cutting-edge innovation and state-of-the-art technology, Dr. Kelishadi is one of the most coveted surgeons nationwide for plastic, cosmetic, and reconstructive surgeries. Dr. Kelishadi has been featured in Playboy, Forbes, Yahoo, Real Self, and more. In addition, Dr. Kelishadi was awarded Surgical Makeover of the Year by Beverly Hills Magazine.

About Berify:

Berify is a next-generation solution to engage users with company brands directly from the product by unlocking new experiences and possibilities. Instead of extracting value from users, Berify believes in creating a better-decentralized ecosystem to distribute opportunities back to the consumers through trust, empowerment, and rewards. Berify's technology combines blockchain, cybersecurity, social media engagement, and intuitive dashboards to create limitless product experiences, engagements & social interactions.

