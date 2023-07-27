CULLEN/FROST REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Board increases quarterly common dividend by 5.7 percent to $0.92

SAN ANTONIO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported second quarter 2023 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $160.4 million compared to $117.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $2.47 per diluted common share, compared to $1.81 per diluted common share reported a year earlier, representing a 36.5 percent increase. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.30 percent and 19.36 percent, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 0.92 percent and 13.88 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the second quarter of 2023, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $408.6 million, up 31.2 percent compared to the same quarter in 2022. Average loans for the second quarter of 2023 increased $1.0 billion, or 5.9 percent, to $17.7 billion, from the $16.7 billion reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, second quarter average loans of $17.6 billion represented a 6.7 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2022 and a 2.0 percent increase compared to the first quarter of 2023. Average deposits for the second quarter were $41.0 billion, down $3.7 billion, or 8.3 percent, compared to the $44.7 billion reported for last year's second quarter, and down $1.8 billion, or 4.1 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Average deposits during the second quarter continued to be impacted by the higher interest rate environment, as we saw a continuation of the declining trend in non-interest bearing deposit balances that began in the fourth quarter of 2022. Average non-interest bearing deposits were down $1.4 billion, or 8.4 percent, from the first quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits were down $345 million, or 1.3 percent, from the first quarter.

"We were pleased with the earnings growth we experienced during the quarter, and I'm proud of our great staff living our culture of going above and beyond for our customers," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "We also were excited to announce our decision to double our presence in the Austin region, the third largest deposit market in Texas. We expect to complete this move by 2026. This effort aligns with our successful expansions in the dynamic Houston and Dallas markets and complements our organic growth strategy which has resulted in record levels of customer acquisition."

Noted financial data for the second quarter of 2023 follows:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the second quarter of 2023 were 13.42 percent, 13.92 percent and 15.39 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.

Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $408.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 31.2 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.45 percent for the second quarter compared to 3.47 percent for the first quarter of 2023 and compared to 2.56 percent for the second quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $103.5 million , an increase of $5.6 million , or 5.7 percent, from the $97.9 million reported for the second quarter of 2022. Other charges, commissions and fees increased $2.2 million , or 22.3 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in capital markets advisory fees (up $648,000 ), other service charges (up $641,000 ), and income from the placement of money market accounts (up $472,000 ), among other things. Trust and investment management fees increased $1.6 million , or 4.3 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in real estate fees (up $1.0 million ), estate fees (up $821,000 ) and investment management fees (up $580,000 ) partly offset by a decrease in oil and gas fees (down $1.0 million ). Insurance commissions and fees increased $1.2 million , or 9.9 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase during the second quarter of 2023 was mainly driven by an increase in commission income (up $1.3 million ) partly offset by a decrease in contingent income (down $133,000 ).

Non-interest expense was $285.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, up $38.7 million , or 15.7 percent, compared to the $246.3 million reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $16.3 million , or 14.0 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to an increase in salaries, due to annual merit and market increases, and an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investments in organic expansion in the Houston and Dallas markets, and also to the gradual rollout of our mortgage loan product offering. Employee benefits expense increased by $6.1 million , or 29.2 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase in employee benefits expense was related to increases in 401(k) plan expense, payroll taxes and medical benefits expense, among other things. Other non-interest expense increased $7.4 million , or 16.0 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase during the second quarter of 2023 included increases in advertising/promotions expense (up $2.9 million ); professional services expense (up $2.8 million ), which was primarily related to information technology services; and travel, meals and entertainment expense (up $956,000 ), among other things.

For the second quarter of 2023, the company reported a credit loss expense of $9.9 million , and reported net charge-offs of $9.8 million . This compares to a credit loss expense of $9.1 million and net charge-offs of $8.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 and no credit loss expense and net charge-offs of $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.32 percent at June 30, 2023 , compared to 1.32 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and 1.43 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Non-accrual loans were $67.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $38.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $35.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.92 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 31 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 31 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13739639. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $48.6 billion in assets at June 30, 2023. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















2023

2022

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income $ 385,266

$ 399,820

$ 398,457

$ 355,547

$ 288,208 Net interest income (1) 408,594

425,844

423,892

379,518

311,377 Credit loss expense 9,901

9,104

3,000

—

— Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees 39,392

36,144

39,695

38,552

37,776 Service charges on deposit accounts 23,487

21,879

22,321

22,960

23,870 Insurance commissions and fees 12,940

18,952

11,674

13,152

11,776 Interchange and card transaction fees 5,250

4,889

4,480

4,614

4,911 Other charges, commissions and fees 12,090

11,704

10,981

11,095

9,887 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions 33

21

—

—

— Other 10,336

11,676

16,529

9,448

9,707 Total non-interest income 103,528

105,265

105,680

99,821

97,927



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages 133,195

130,345

136,697

127,189

116,881 Employee benefits 26,792

33,922

21,975

21,680

20,733 Net occupancy 31,714

30,349

28,572

28,133

28,379 Technology, furniture and equipment 33,043

32,481

30,912

30,781

29,921 Deposit insurance 6,202

6,245

3,967

4,279

3,724 Intangible amortization 82

96

100

103

131 Other 54,014

51,704

59,074

45,733

46,578 Total non-interest expense 285,042

285,142

281,297

257,898

246,347 Income before income taxes 193,851

210,839

219,840

197,470

139,788 Income taxes 31,733

33,186

28,666

27,710

20,674 Net income 162,118

177,653

191,174

169,760

119,114 Preferred stock dividends 1,669

1,669

1,669

1,668

1,669 Net income available to common shareholders $ 160,449

$ 175,984

$ 189,505

$ 168,092

$ 117,445



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic $ 2.47

$ 2.71

$ 2.92

$ 2.60

$ 1.82 Earnings per common share - diluted 2.47

2.70

2.91

2.59

1.81 Cash dividends per common share 0.87

0.87

0.87

0.87

0.75 Book value per common share at end of quarter 50.55

51.59

46.49

41.53

49.93



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares 64,120

64,396

64,355

64,211

64,123 Weighted-average common shares - basic 64,241

64,374

64,303

64,158

64,113 Dilutive effect of stock compensation 187

258

344

343

354 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,428

64,632

64,647

64,501

64,467



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.30 %

1.39 %

1.44 %

1.27 %

0.92 % Return on average common equity 19.36

22.59

27.16

20.13

13.88 Net interest income to average earning assets 3.45

3.47

3.31

3.01

2.56



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2023

2022

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans $ 17,664

$ 17,319

$ 17,063

$ 16,823

$ 16,674 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program 17,638

17,287

17,020

16,752

16,531 Earning assets 45,929

47,904

48,867

49,062

47,880 Total assets 49,317

51,307

52,284

52,383

51,088 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 15,231

16,636

17,980

18,511

18,355 Interest-bearing deposits 25,776

26,121

26,779

27,292

26,371 Total deposits 41,007

42,757

44,759

45,803

44,726 Shareholders' equity 3,470

3,305

2,913

3,459

3,540



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans $ 17,746

$ 17,486

$ 17,155

$ 16,951

$ 16,736 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program 17,724

17,458

17,120

16,900

16,644 Earning assets 45,146

47,870

49,402

49,517

48,404 Goodwill and intangible assets 655

655

655

655

656 Total assets 48,597

51,246

52,892

52,946

51,785 Total deposits 40,701

42,184

43,954

46,560

45,602 Shareholders' equity 3,387

3,468

3,137

2,812

3,347 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 4,692

4,610

4,486

4,341

4,221



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans: $ 233,619

$ 231,514

$ 227,621

$ 234,315

$ 239,632 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.32 %

1.32 %

1.33 %

1.38 %

1.43 %



















Net charge-offs: $ 9,828

$ 8,782

$ 3,810

$ 2,854

$ 2,807 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.22 %

0.21 %

0.09 %

0.07 %

0.07 %



















Non-accrual loans: $ 67,781

$ 38,410

$ 37,833

$ 29,904

$ 35,125 As a percentage of total loans 0.38 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

0.18 %

0.21 % As a percentage of total assets 0.14

0.07

0.07

0.06

0.07



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.42 %

13.24 %

12.85 %

12.74 %

12.64 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.92

13.74

13.35

13.26

13.17 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.39

15.22

14.84

14.80

14.75 Leverage Ratio 8.11

7.69

7.29

7.09

7.03 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 6.97

6.77

5.93

5.31

6.46 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 7.04

6.44

5.57

6.60

6.93



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)













Six Months Ended













June 30,













2023

2022 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income











$ 785,086

$ 537,279 Net interest income (1)











834,438

583,572 Credit loss expense











19,005

— Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees











75,536

76,432 Service charges on deposit accounts











45,366

46,610 Insurance commissions and fees











31,892

28,384 Interchange and card transaction fees











10,139

9,137 Other charges, commissions and fees











23,794

19,514 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions











54

— Other











22,012

19,240 Total non-interest income











208,793

199,317



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages











263,540

228,210 Employee benefits











60,714

44,953 Net occupancy











62,063

55,790 Technology, furniture and equipment











65,524

59,078 Deposit insurance











12,447

7,357 Intangible amortization











178

277 Other











105,718

89,414 Total non-interest expense











570,184

485,079 Income before income taxes











404,690

251,517 Income taxes











64,919

33,301 Net income











339,771

218,216 Preferred stock dividends











3,338

3,338 Net income available to common shareholders











$ 336,433

$ 214,878



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic











$ 5.18

$ 3.32 Earnings per common share - diluted











5.17

3.31 Cash dividends per common share











1.74

1.50 Book value per common share at end of quarter











50.55

49.93



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares











64,120

64,123 Weighted-average common shares - basic











64,307

64,082 Dilutive effect of stock compensation











225

383 Weighted-average common shares - diluted











64,532

64,465



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets











1.35 %

0.85 % Return on average common equity











20.92

11.53 Net interest income to average earning assets











3.46

2.45



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)















As of or for the













Six Months Ended













June 30,













2023

2022 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans











$ 17,493

$ 16,531 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program











17,463

16,308 Earning assets











46,911

47,611 Total assets











50,320

50,711 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits











15,930

18,159 Interest-bearing deposits











25,947

25,690 Total deposits











41,877

43,849 Shareholders' equity











3,388

3,903



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans











$ 17,746

$ 16,736 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program











17,724

16,644 Earning assets











45,146

48,404 Goodwill and intangible assets











655

656 Total assets











48,597

51,785 Total deposits











40,701

45,602 Shareholders' equity











3,387

3,347 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)











4,692

4,221



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans:











$ 233,619

$ 239,632 As a percentage of period-end loans











1.32 %

1.43 %



















Net charge-offs:











18,610

9,102 Annualized as a percentage of average loans











0.21 %

0.11 %



















Non-accrual loans:











$ 67,781

$ 35,125 As a percentage of total loans











0.38 %

0.21 % As a percentage of total assets











0.14

0.07



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio











13.42 %

12.64 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio











13.92

13.17 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio











15.39

14.75 Leverage Ratio











8.11

7.03 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)











6.97

6.46 Equity to Assets Ratio (average)











6.73

7.70



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2023

2022

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)

















Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits 5.05 %

4.57 %

3.70 %

2.27 %

0.80 % Federal funds sold 5.35

4.72

3.88

2.44

1.26 Resell agreements 5.26

4.77

4.14

2.39

1.32 Securities 3.24

3.24

3.09

2.94

2.87 Loans, net of unearned discounts 6.64

6.36

5.80

4.89

4.04 Total earning assets 4.77

4.57

4.14

3.43

2.71



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking 0.41

0.36

0.27

0.07

0.04 Money market deposit accounts 2.68

2.47

1.94

1.08

0.35 Time accounts 3.77

2.40

1.52

0.99

0.64 Total interest-bearing deposits 1.87

1.52

1.16

0.62

0.22



















Total deposits 1.18

0.93

0.69

0.37

0.13



















Federal funds purchased 4.97

4.55

3.78

2.33

0.84 Repurchase agreements 3.52

3.20

2.69

1.50

0.41 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 6.84

6.46

5.39

3.77

2.51 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.11

1.79

1.37

0.71

0.26



















Net interest spread 2.66

2.78

2.77

2.72

2.45 Net interest income to total average earning assets 3.45

3.47

3.31

3.01

2.56



















AVERAGE BALANCES

















($ in millions)

















Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits $ 6,880

$ 8,687

$ 11,574

$ 12,776

$ 13,041 Federal funds sold 22

64

52

51

31 Resell agreements 85

90

49

10

3 Securities 21,278

21,744

20,129

19,402

18,130 Loans, net of unearned discount 17,664

17,319

17,063

16,823

16,674 Total earning assets $ 45,929

$ 47,904

$ 48,867

$ 49,062

$ 47,880



















Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking $ 10,862

$ 11,662

$ 12,113

$ 12,235

$ 12,336 Money market deposit accounts 11,431

12,404

12,958

13,466

12,608 Time accounts 3,483

2,055

1,708

1,591

1,427 Total interest-bearing deposits 25,776

26,121

26,779

27,292

26,371



















Total deposits 41,007

42,757

44,759

45,803

44,726



















Federal funds purchased 33

51

37

42

36 Repurchase agreements 3,719

4,211

3,575

1,960

1,743 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 123

123

123

123

123 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 99

99

99

99

99 Total interest-bearing funds $ 29,750

$ 30,606

$ 30,613

$ 29,516

$ 28,372



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

