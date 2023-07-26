TD Holdings, Inc.'s Tongdow Received "2023 Top 500 Chinese Brands" Award

Tongdow Brand Valued at RMB17 Billion

SHENZHEN, China, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China today announced that its controlling subsidiary Shenzhen Tongdow Internet Technology Co., Ltd. ("Tongdow") was awarded "2023 Top 500 Chinese Brands" (the "Award"), ranking 341st, at the Top 500 Chinese Brands Conference in the 2023 Brand Power Summit Forum (the "Forum") in Beijing on July 15, 2023. Tongdow is a leading integrated service provider for an online to offline e-commerce commodities trading platform Tongdow.com. The Tongdow brand has been evaluated at RMB17 Billion by the Forum's organizer Asiabrand, a renowned professional brand evaluation institution.

Initiated by Asiabrand and co-hosted by the China-Asia Economic Development Association, Global Times, and China Economic News Broadcast Network, the Forum is designed to promote brand innovation and set up brand examples to empower Chinese brands to realize their value. The Forum garnered widespread support from mainstream media, investment and financing institutions, esteemed political and business figures, and prestigious academic institutions around the globe.

Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the CEO of the Company, stated, "We are thrilled to receive the Award, which is a recognition of our unwavering commitment and dedication to building our brand and elevating the prominence of Chinese brands on the global stage. The Award not only recognizes our commitment but also highlights our continuous efforts in delivering exceptional service, meeting the demand of our customers, and fostering innovation in the industry. Moving forward, we will continue enhancing our brand visibility, increasing our brand value, and making a meaningful difference in the global commodities trading industry."

About TD Holdings, Inc.

TD Holdings, Inc. is a service provider currently engaging in the commodities trading business and supply chain service business in China. Its commodities trading business primarily involves purchasing non-ferrous metal products from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. Its supply chain service business primarily has served as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. For more information, please visit https://www.tdglg.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of TD Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations; the demand for the Company's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by TD Holdings, Inc. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

