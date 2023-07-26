ComplyAuto Introduces Cutting-Edge Encryption Tool for Automotive, RV, and Motorcycle Dealers, Redefining Industry Standards For Data Protection

SANDY, Utah, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyAuto has created a solution to the pervasive issue of salespeople requesting customers to send non-public information (NPI) over text messages, emails, and other insecure methods back to salespeople at the dealership. Not only that, this information is not in the dealership's control if the salesperson loses his/her phone, backs up their text messages and photos on a personal cloud-based server, or moves to a different dealership.

ComplyAuto Introduces Encryption Tool for Automobile Dealers, Redefining Industry Standards For Data Protection

Dealers no longer have to worry about salespeople storing sensitive customer information on their personal devices. ComplyAuto's free encryption messaging tool for dealers in endorsing states, ComplyCrypt, will revolutionize the information-gathering process at the dealership. The antiquated process of collecting NPI like driver's licenses, bank statements, and proof of income/residence, and its inherited shortcomings, is over. ComplyCrypt creates a unique, secure, and encrypted online portal for the dealership where customers deposit their information. Specified dealership employees will then access this repository to download the documents and process them as required. The portal will then automatically delete the information when there is no longer a need, therefore respecting data minimization processes to keep the dealer safe.

"Addressing the age-old issue of unsecured data transmission in dealerships, we've developed an easy-to-use encrypted messaging tool. It's designed to overcome the cost, usability, and adoption challenges that exist with other tools, and is currently free for dealers in over 30 states," said Chris Cleveland, CEO of ComplyAuto.

ComplyCrypt is for more than just salespeople. Whether the dealer is managing service loaners and rentals, or handling internal communications requesting NPI, ComplyCrypt will secure all of this NPI to easily satisfy the FTC Safeguards Rule (encryption in-transit requirement) and provide a better experience for the customer. The tool also uniquely safeguards dealerships with a real-time detection feature. If staff send sensitive information through insecure channels, such as regular email, the tool immediately alerts an administrator, ensuring compliance with federal and state laws.

"ComplyCrypt stands alone as the only encrypted messaging tool that ensures its usage by staff. Too many dealers waste resources on solutions that can't guarantee actual use. With ComplyCrypt, you invest in certainty," said Chris Cleveland, CEO of ComplyAuto.

The process is simple and efficient and can be used without having to install additional apps, create phone shortcuts or jump through unnecessary hoops. Salespeople simply scan a QR code that takes them to the dealership's custom URL, generate a unique file request link to the encrypted online portal, and send the URL to the customer. Salespeople will automatically be notified when the customer uploads their documents and after downloading them, the NPI deletes itself.

In an effort to prioritize affordability and accessibility, ComplyCrypt is free for our existing clients in endorsing states!

If you would like to learn more about ComplyCrypt or ComplyAuto's full suite of dealer tools, please visit www.complyauto.com , send an email to info@complyauto.com , or call (661) 214-9760.

About ComplyAuto

ComplyAuto is an innovative, cloud-based technology company that provides auto dealerships with cutting-edge compliance software solutions. Serving over 9,000 dealerships across the United States and endorsed by more than 35 state dealer associations, ComplyAuto simplifies and automates the compliance processes, allowing dealerships to focus on their core business of selling and servicing vehicles. As an NADA Affinity Provider , the company offers a suite of tools, including Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Management , Privacy & Cybersecurity , and Human Resources (HR) software solutions, all tailored to the specific needs of motor vehicle, RV, marine, and motorcycle dealerships.

