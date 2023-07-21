Project University Joins edX Partner Network to Expand Access to Brazil's Top Universities

New Professional Certificate program in Robotic Technology from Universidade Estadual de Maringá will be available in Portuguese and English on edX

SAO PAULO and LANHAM, Md., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU), today announced that Project University , an affiliate of Project Company developing academic courses with top universities in Brazil, is the newest member of the global edX partner network, joining hundreds of universities and institutions in expanding access to the world's best education. As a new edX member, Project University will launch a variety of programs and courses offered in partnership with Brazil's leading universities, the first being a Professional Certificate program in Robotic Technology from Universidade Estadual de Maringá (UEM), which is now open for enrollment .

"UEM's robotics courses, rapidly growing in popularity among our students in Brazil, are now available to a global audience through the edX platform," said Gilberto Antonelli, Professor Dr., Department of Engineering Production at UEM. "Our comprehensive, state-of-the-art Professional Certificate program spans a wide spectrum of topics, serving newcomers and experienced professionals alike. It's an unparalleled opportunity to gain a robust grounding in robotics and develop the expertise to thrive in this dynamic field."

The new Professional Certificate program in Robotic Technology adds to edX's catalog of more than 4,200 online learning experiences developed in partnership with the world's top universities and corporations, from free courses to full degrees.

"Embarking on this partnership with edX to expand access to education resonates deeply with Project University's mission of creating a world where every student, irrespective of cost or location, can access top-quality education," said Antonio Henrique Dianin, CEO of Project University. "Through the collective efforts of our esteemed university partners, we are crafting programs and courses that prepare learners for today's most sought-after skill sets. In partnership with edX, we can offer these transformative educational opportunities to millions of individuals around the globe."

In joining the edX partner network, Project University is building on existing programs from UEM and other universities in Brazil leveraging the Open edX platform, which nearly 3,000 learners have taken.

"Our partnership with Project University is expanding edX's global reach and enabling us to better serve Portuguese-language speakers in search of advanced technology training," said Andrew Hermalyn, President of Partnerships at 2U, the parent company of edX. "At 2U, we are committed to delivering high-quality, accessible education through the edX platform, and our collaboration with Project University helps us bring even more world-class education opportunities to many more learners worldwide."

