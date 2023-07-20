Turo, the world's largest car sharing marketplace, becomes the league's first-ever presenting sponsor

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally Cry, esports platform and tournament organizer, and Twitch, the interactive livestreaming service, have joined forces to elevate competitive esports with new opportunities for advertiser support in esports. As part of this collaboration, Rally Cry will collaborate with Twitch on sponsorship sales for the North American Challenger League (nicknamed "LCS Challengers"). LCS Challengers serves as the official path-to-pro league for League of Legends esports in North America. Through this historic partnership, Turo, the world's largest car sharing marketplace, has joined as presenting sponsor of the summer season.

Rally Cry and Twitch Collaborate to Introduce Advertiser Support to the North American Challenger League (PRNewswire)

Turo, the world's largest car sharing marketplace, becomes the LCS Challengers League's first-ever presenting sponsor

The North American Challenger League, the region's official developmental league for League of Legends, serves as a vital platform for emerging talent to refine their skills and grow their platform. The league, owned by Riot Games and operated by Rally Cry, serves as a crucial platform for emerging esports talent, providing aspiring players with an opportunity to showcase their skills and progress towards professional player status. The league reaches millions of fans and features teams from LCS organizations like Evil Geniuses and gaming streamers like DisguisedToast.

The collaboration between Rally Cry and Twitch signifies a shared vision to nurture the growth and development of aspiring professional gamers. Leveraging Twitch's expansive reach and in-house sponsorship sales expertise, along with Rally Cry's commitment to fostering inclusive and engaging ecosystems for gamers of all skill levels, this collaboration holds immense promise for the future of competitive gaming.

"We are thrilled to partner with Twitch, the home of livestreamed competitive gaming," said Adam Rosen, CEO of Rally Cry. "This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower gamers and drive positive growth within the esports community. Together with Twitch, we are creating an extraordinary platform for talent development, enabling players to flourish and turn their passions into professional careers."

Sarah Iooss, Head of Sales for North America at Twitch, added, "This is an exciting first-ever opportunity for brands looking to engage with gamers by running media against and interactive integrations within LCS Challengers league content. Bringing more brands into the fold helps us to create better and bigger experiences for these key community moments, and we're looking forward to beginning this journey with Turo."

To kick off the collaboration, the summer season of the North American Challengers League will be presented by Turo. The peer-to-peer car sharing company's dedication to innovation and community-building aligns seamlessly with the values of the league, making them an ideal partner for the league. Turo's sponsorship helps support the summer season and powers custom and interactive broadcast integrations for viewers.

"Turo is proud to be the first-ever presenting sponsor of the LCS Challengers this summer season," said Andrew Mok, CMO of Turo. "Turo is all about empowering our hosts and guests to pursue their passion, and this new collaboration with Twitch and Rally Cry aligns perfectly with that ethos. We are proud to support this passionate community of creators, gamers, and entrepreneurs in their pursuit of what drives them: being part of the next wave of esports superstars."

The groundbreaking collaboration between Rally Cry and Twitch, together with Turo's presenting sponsorship of the summer season, sets the stage for an exhilarating future for the league.

About Rally Cry:

Rally Cry powers community-focused gaming experiences for players of all ages and skill levels. Founded by esports industry veterans, the company is creating organized ways for gamers to connect, play and compete with each other. Rally Cry's world class competitive platform powers gaming experiences for game publishers in addition to youth, collegiate, military, and amateur communities.

About Twitch

Launched in 2011, Twitch is an interactive livestreaming service for content spanning gaming, entertainment, sports, music, and more. At any given moment, on average, more than 2.5 million people come together from all over the globe to interact around this distinct form of entertainment that is created by the shared interactions of millions. There's something for everyone on Twitch.

About Turo:

Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace where guests can book any car they want from a vibrant community of trusted hosts. Whether they're flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky for a once-in-a-lifetime event, guests can take the wheel of the perfect car for any occasion, while hosts can take the wheel of their futures by sharing their underutilized personal vehicles or building an accessible, flexible, and scalable car sharing business from the ground up. Turo is home to a supportive and collaborative community that shares thousands of vehicles across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia.

Rally Cry Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rally Cry) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rally Cry