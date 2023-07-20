NFID Names Robert H. Hopkins, Jr., MD, as Medical Director

BETHESDA, Md., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) has announced the appointment of Robert H. Hopkins, Jr., MD, as its new medical director. Hopkins succeeds William Schaffner, MD, who served NFID for many years and will continue to serve as an NFID spokesperson, lending his expertise to NFID initiatives.

"Dr. Hopkins is well-known and respected within the public health and medical communities for his thoughtful approach to decision-making and his skills as a clear and compassionate communicator," said NFID Executive Director and CEO Marla Dalton, CAE. "We are delighted to tap into his expertise and look forward to working with him to advance the mission of NFID to educate and engage the public, communities, and healthcare professionals about infectious diseases across the lifespan."

As medical director, Hopkins will focus on the growth of NFID programs, including efforts to build vaccine confidence, address health equity issues, increase awareness of disease prevention and treatment, and strengthen NFID partner collaborations. He will serve as NFID chief medical spokesperson and will represent NFID as liaison to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hopkins has held a number of national and local leadership positions including serving as current chair of the National Vaccine Advisory Committee to the US Department of Health and Human Services and vice chair of the American College of Physicians Immunization Committee. His primary academic interest is clinical vaccinology with an emphasis on education and quality improvement. He maintains board certification in internal medicine and in pediatrics, and he continues an active teaching and clinical practice providing primary and consultative care to adults and children.

"I have long admired the work of NFID and its leadership in infectious disease education," Hopkins said. "There are things each of us can do, like staying up to date on recommended vaccines, that help to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities. In an era marked by mistrust and misinformation, the role of NFID as a trusted voice has never been more important."

Hopkins will continue to serve as professor of internal medicine and pediatrics and chief of the division of general internal medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). In his role as NFID medical director, Hopkins will also serve as an ex-officio member of the NFID Board of Directors and all Board-level committees.

About the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

Founded in 1973, the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to educating and engaging the public, communities, and healthcare professionals about infectious diseases across the lifespan. For additional information, visit www.nfid.org.

