FIRST-EVER ENTERTAINMENT RESIDENCY AT FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH: POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, A NEW MUSICAL, MAGIC AND CIRQUE HOLIDAY SHOW

The award-winning family holiday experience will play inside the resort's Sparkle Theatre from December 19 through 30, 2023

Presented by BleauLive, in partnership with Capture Studio Group and Variety Arts Management.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHRISTMAS IN JULY – Building upon its rich legacy of creating extraordinary entertainment experiences, BleauLive , in partnership with Capture Studio Group and Variety Arts Management, will premiere its first-ever Fontainebleau Miami Beach residency with POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance. Renowned producer and Broadway director Neil Goldberg's highly anticipated new cirque-inspired stage spectacle will perform an exclusive two-week holiday residency – December 19 through 30, 2023 – at the Sparkle Theatre inside Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Tickets are on sale now at https://bleaulive.com/pomp-snow-cirqueumstance/ .

Based on Goldberg's award-winning book, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance takes audiences on an exhilarating journey alongside three inseparable friends as they embark on a quest to master music, magic, and circus skills at a secret university, and share their awe-inspiring holiday performances with the world. Transformed from its original storybook form, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance boasts an original holiday music score, over 100 extraordinary costumes, and an international cast of 25 acrobats, magicians, singers, and dancers performing breathtaking aerial acts, juggling, contortion, levitation, skating, cycling, and show-stopping Broadway-style production numbers.

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance marks the inaugural residency at Sparkle Theatre, a stunning 2,000-seat venue that will transport audiences into a fully immersive 360-degree holiday experience. The fantasy extends beyond the theater, as Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Luster Gallerie is transformed into a magical winter wonderland adorned with festive displays and delightful characters – the perfect setting for family photos and social mingling.

"Partnering with BleauLive and Fontainebleau Miami Beach to bring the story of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance home to South Florida during the holiday season is a fantastical dream to share," says Goldberg. "The story, characters, and adventures will leave audiences of all ages breathless, create everlasting memories, and become a new family holiday tradition."

"The spectacle and grandeur of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance make the show a natural fit for Fontainebleau Miami Beach, which continues to be a beacon for iconic entertainers and extraordinary performances," says Fontainebleau Miami Beach Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Patrick Fisher. "As our resort's inaugural holiday residency, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance will not only add another remarkable chapter to our illustrious history but also reinforce BleauLive's distinguished reputation for producing unparalleled entertainment."

Since it originated in the 1950s, the BleauLive entertainment series has brought globally-celebrated artists and shows – from the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley to Lady Gaga and Calvin Harris – to Fontainebleau Miami Beach. POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance joins a 2023 entertainment lineup that includes July's Miami Swim Week, Labor Day Weekend, Halloween Weekend, One Night Only with Al Pacino in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Scarface, and New Year's Eve festivities. Complete list of events can be found at BleauLive.com and holiday packages can be found at www.fontainebleau.com by end of the month.

ABOUT BLEAULIVE

BleauLive Experiential Event Series continues the legacy of hosting iconic entertainment artists that design the culture at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach. From the days when The Rat Pack and Elvis graced the stage, to today's history-making programming and live concert series, celebrities including Lady Gaga, Calvin Harris, Snoop Dogg, Marshmello, Doja Cat, and David Guetta have brought unique and iconic moments and memories to guests. With over 40 dates already slated in the 2023 calendar year, the series of events features platinum-selling artists, comedy shows, fashion events, and more. All event information, tickets, and VIP table packages can be found by visiting www.BleauLive.com. For sponsorship opportunities and VIP packages, contact info@BleauLive.com.

ABOUT FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH

A spectacular blend of Golden Era glamour and modern luxury, Fontainebleau Miami Beach merges striking design, contemporary art, music, fashion and history into a vibrant guest experience. A revered landmark and symbol of style and sophistication since its opening in 1954, Fontainebleau Miami Beach boasts 1,504 guestrooms and suites appointed with lavish amenities; the world-renowned LIV™ Nightclub, 12 restaurants and lounges including AAA Four Diamond signature restaurant Hakkasan; the 40,000-square-foot Lapis Spa with mineral-rich water therapies and invigorating treatments; a dramatic oceanfront pool-scape offering lush cabanas; and is home to BleauLive, the innovative concert series that combines intimate performances with memorable weekend escapes. For general information or accommodations at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, visit www.fontainebleau.com or call 1.877.512.8002.

ABOUT NEIL GOLDBERG

Neil Goldberg is a mastermind of live entertainment revolutionizing the landscape for over three decades with highly imaginative contemporary circus arts, theatrical and immersive entertainment experiences. His brilliant shows and creations have appeared in over 500 US cities, across six continents and attended by over 50 million people globally. After selling his Cirque Dreams company to Cirque du Soleil in 2019, he wrote the award-winning book, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, produced it into a 7-time Telly Award winning film and is now bringing it to the stage for the holidays. The New York Daily News proclaims, "There have only been a handful of shows that have generated an exclamation point as assertive as the ones created and directed by Neil Goldberg." https://www.pompsnowandcirqueumstance.com/

ABOUT CAPTURE STUDIO GROUP

Capture Studio Group is an entertainment hybrid of physical studio locations, as well as a full-service marketing, digital, and communications agency. We partner with brands to bring them to life in ways that are relevant, impactful, and direct, driving groundbreaking results. With a focused expertise on Live Events, our concept-driven, consumer-focused approach leverages multiple platforms enabling us to hone and activate brand messages through meaningful experiences that maximize impact and engagement. We help our clients build unstoppable, world-class brands that stand apart.

Press Contacts

JONESWORKS | TeamFB@jonesworks.com

Terri PR | terripr@gmail.com

BleauLive logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BleauLive