Alba Wheels Up and Southfield Capital Announce the Strategic Acquisition of V.T. Mancusi, Inc.

Alba Wheels Up and Southfield Capital Announce the Strategic Acquisition of V.T. Mancusi, Inc.

GREENWICH, Conn., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Alba Wheels Up ("Alba"), a provider of customs brokerage, freight forwarding, trade compliance and other logistics services, based in Valley Stream, NY, has acquired V.T. Mancusi, Inc. ("V.T. Mancusi", or the "Company"), a provider of customs brokerage and trade compliance services primarily for the flavors and fragrances and related end markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome V.T. Mancusi into the Alba family," said Alba CEO Damien Stile . "The strength of V.T. Mancusi lies in its history of consistent excellence and commitment to customer service. This acquisition amplifies our service portfolio, allowing us to deliver a broader range of solutions and further solidify our foothold as a top-tier provider of global logistics services."

Headquartered in Lawrence, NY, V.T. Mancusi provides customs brokerage with expertise in the flavors and fragrances end markets as well as expertise in foreign trade zone ("FTZ") processing. The partnership will bolster Alba's customs brokerage and trade compliance capabilities. The V.T. Mancusi team will be joining the Alba team at Alba's headquarters in Valley Stream, NY.

Tom Mancusi , President of V.T. Mancusi shared, "Joining the team at Alba, a company renowned for its dedication to customer service, is an exciting milestone for the entire V.T. Mancusi team. We believe that this partnership will create a synergy that benefits both our companies, and we look forward to working collectively to continue delivering unmatched service to our customers."

Southfield Partner Heb James commented, "We are excited to welcome the V.T. Mancusi team to Alba and believe it will be a strategically valuable partnership. The expansion of expertise in flavors, fragrances and FTZs combined with the resources and capabilities at Alba will help enable continued growth."

Finn Dixon & Herling LLP provided legal counsel to Alba and Southfield Capital.

About Alba Wheels Up

Alba is a fully integrated logistics provider offering customs brokerage, logistics, trade intelligence and industry-leading supply chain solutions to middle market and larger companies. Alba is headquartered in Valley Stream, NY with branch offices in Jersey City, NJ, Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA and San Francisco, CA.

For more information, please visit www.albawheelsup.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

Our Team

Andy Levison, Managing Partner

Andy Cook, Partner

Heb James, Partner

Tim Lewis, Partner

Brandon Pinderhughes, Partner

Bob Root, Transformation Partner

Chris Grambling, Principal

Jason Perlroth, Principal & Head of Business Development

Josh Sylvan, Vice President

Manvir Heir, Vice President

Matt King, Senior Associate Logan Vorwerk, Senior Associate

Mike Weber, Senior Associate

Alice Esmerian, Associate

Jon Goldstein, Chief Financial Officer

Southfield Capital

140 Greenwich Avenue

Greenwich, CT 06830

Phone: 203.813.4100

13555 S.E. 36th St. Suite 100

Bellevue, WA 98006

View original content:

SOURCE Southfield Capital