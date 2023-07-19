M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $5.05 in the second quarter of 2023, up from $1.08 in the year-earlier quarter and $4.01 in the first quarter of 2023. GAAP-basis net income was $867 million in the recent quarter, $218 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $702 million in the initial 2023 quarter. GAAP-basis net income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity increased to 1.70% and 14.27%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023 from .42% and 3.21%, respectively, in the corresponding 2022 period and 1.40% and 11.74%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023. Non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the April 1, 2022 acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") totaled $465 million ($346 million after-tax effect, or $1.94 of diluted earnings per common share) in 2022's second quarter. No merger-related expenses were incurred in the first half of 2023.
In April 2023 M&T completed the divestiture of its Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business to a private equity firm. The sale of this business resulted in a pre-tax gain of $225 million ($157 million after tax, or $0.94 of diluted earnings per common share) in the second quarter of 2023 results of operations.
Daryl N. Bible, Chief Financial Officer, commenting on M&T's results noted, "The strong performance of our second quarter exemplifies the commitment of M&T to our operating principles and our purpose. Bolstered by the successful sale of the CIT business and healthy growth in commercial loans, we have further fortified our capital levels. Our dedication to our customers is evident through the resilience of our core deposit and funding levels. Moreover, our credit costs in the first half of 2023 were consistent with our long-term historical averages. As we move forward into the second half of 2023, our primary focus remains on serving the evolving needs of our diverse customer base by offering an extensive array of innovative products and services. I am proud of how our colleagues continue to care for our customers and make a difference in people's lives and in our communities."
Earnings Highlights
Change 2Q23 vs.
($ in millions, except per share data)
2Q23
2Q22
1Q23
2Q22
1Q23
Net income
$
867
$
218
$
702
299
%
24
%
Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted
$
841
$
192
$
676
337
%
24
%
Diluted earnings per common share
$
5.05
$
1.08
$
4.01
368
%
26
%
Annualized return on average assets
1.70
%
.42
%
1.40
%
Annualized return on average common equity
14.27
%
3.21
%
11.74
%
For the first six months of 2023, diluted earnings per common share rose 163% to $9.06 from $3.45 in the year-earlier period. GAAP-basis net income for the first half of 2023 increased to $1.57 billion from $580 million in the corresponding 2022 period. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 was 1.55% and 13.02%, respectively, improved from .65% and 5.34%, respectively, in the similar 2022 period.
Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations. M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.
Merger-related expenses associated with the People's United acquisition in 2022 generally consisted of professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance, travel costs and, in the second quarter of 2022, an initial provision for credit losses of $242 million on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date of People's United. Given the requirement under GAAP to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that initial provision to be a merger-related expense. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results. The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 are presented in the tables that accompany this release. No merger-related expenses were incurred in the first half of 2023.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $5.12 in the second quarter of 2023, $3.10 in the year-earlier quarter and $4.09 in 2023's first quarter. Net operating income was $879 million in the recent quarter, up from $578 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $715 million in the initial 2023 quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income was 1.80% and 22.73%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 1.16% and 14.41%, respectively, in the corresponding 2022 period and 1.49% and 19.00%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share in the first six months of 2023 were $9.21, improved from $5.88 in the similar 2022 period. Net operating income during the first half of 2023 was $1.59 billion, 67% higher than $954 million recorded in the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.65% and 20.90%, respectively, in the initial six months of 2023, improved from 1.11% and 13.57%, respectively, in the similar 2022 period.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income. Expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis, net interest income totaled $1.81 billion in the recent quarter, compared with $1.42 billion in the second quarter of 2022 and $1.83 billion in the initial 2023 quarter. The increase from the year-earlier quarter reflects a 90 basis point widening of the net interest margin to 3.91% in the second quarter of 2023, that was damped by higher levels of borrowings. The modestly lower taxable-equivalent net interest income in the recent quarter as compared with 2023's first quarter reflects a 13 basis point narrowing of the net interest margin and a $7.09 billion rise in interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a $1.87 billion increase in average earning assets and by one additional day of taxable-equivalent net interest income. The decreased net interest margin predominantly resulted from higher rates paid on interest-bearing deposits.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income
Change 2Q23 vs.
($ in millions)
2Q23
2Q22
1Q23
2Q22
1Q23
Average earning assets
$
185,936
$
189,755
$
184,069
-2
%
1
%
Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent
$
1,813
$
1,422
$
1,832
27
%
-1
%
Net interest margin
3.91
%
3.01
%
4.04
%
Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality. M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $150 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $302 million in the year-earlier quarter and $120 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decline in provision as compared with the 2022's second quarter is primarily due to the $242 million provision recorded in the year-earlier quarter for non-PCD loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United, partially offset by lower forecasted commercial real estate values and other loan growth. The increase in provision in the recent quarter compared with the first quarter of 2023 also reflects a decline in forecasted commercial real estate values. Net loan charge-offs were $127 million in the second quarter of 2023, $50 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $70 million in 2023's first quarter. The higher level of charge-offs in recent quarter as compared with earlier quarters reflects higher charge-offs of commercial real estate loans including office and healthcare facilities. Net loan charge-offs expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding were .38% and .16% in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, compared with .22% in the initial 2023 quarter.
Nonaccrual loans were $2.44 billion or 1.83% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2023, compared with $2.56 billion or 1.92% at March 31, 2023 and $2.63 billion or 2.05% at June 30, 2022. The balance of nonaccrual loans at the end of the recent quarter as compared with March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 reflects lower levels of hospitality-related loans. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $43 million at June 30, 2023, $29 million at June 30, 2022 and $45 million at March 31, 2023.
Allowance for Credit Losses. For purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions. As a result of those procedures and reflecting the impact of loan growth, the allowance for credit losses totaled $2.00 billion or 1.50% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2023, compared with $1.82 billion or 1.42% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2022 and $1.98 billion or 1.49% at March 31, 2023. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans.
Asset Quality Metrics
Change 2Q23 vs.
($ in millions)
2Q23
2Q22
1Q23
2Q22
1Q23
At end of quarter
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,435
$
2,633
$
2,557
-7
%
-5
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
$
43
$
29
$
44
49
%
-4
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,478
$
2,662
$
2,601
-7
%
-5
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)
$
380
$
524
$
407
-27
%
-7
%
Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding
1.83
%
2.05
%
1.92
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
1,998
$
1,824
$
1,975
10
%
1
%
Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding
1.50
%
1.42
%
1.49
%
For the period
Provision for credit losses
$
150
$
302
$
120
-50
%
25
%
Net charge-offs (2)
127
$
50
$
70
156
%
80
%
Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)
.38
%
.16
%
.22
%
(1)
Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.
(2)
For the quarter-ended June 30, 2022, net charge-offs and related data do not reflect $33 million of charge-offs related to PCD acquired loans.
Noninterest Income and Expense. Noninterest income totaled $803 million in the second quarter of 2023, improved from $571 million in the year-earlier quarter. The increase in the recent quarter is predominantly due to a $225 million gain on the sale of the CIT business, a rise in mortgage banking revenues of $24 million reflecting higher gains on sale of residential mortgages and favorable trading and non-hedging derivative gains. Those increases were partially offset by an $18 million decline in trust income reflecting the sale of the CIT business and a $9 million decrease in insurance revenues predominantly due to the sale of M&T Insurance Agency in 2022's fourth quarter. Noninterest income was $587 million in 2023's first quarter. The comparative increase in the recent quarter was driven by the gain recorded on the sale of the CIT business in the second quarter of 2023, a $22 million increase in mortgage banking revenues resulting largely from the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights at the end of the first quarter of 2023, higher service charges on deposit accounts and favorable trading and non-hedging derivative gains, partially offset by lower trust income of $21 million, reflecting the sale of the CIT business, and a $20 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC received in the first quarter of 2023.
Noninterest Income
Change 2Q23 vs.
($ in millions)
2Q23
2Q22
1Q23
2Q22
1Q23
Mortgage banking revenues
$
107
$
83
$
85
29
%
26
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
119
124
113
-4
%
5
%
Trust income
172
190
194
-9
%
-11
%
Brokerage services income
25
24
24
4
%
5
%
Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains
17
2
12
631
%
44
%
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
1
—
—
—
—
Other revenues from operations
362
148
159
145
%
127
%
Total
$
803
$
571
$
587
41
%
37
%
Noninterest expense aggregated $1.29 billion in the second quarter of 2023, down from $1.40 billion in the similar quarter of 2022 and $1.36 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.28 billion in the recent quarter, $1.16 billion in the second quarter of 2022 and $1.34 billion in 2023's initial quarter. The higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter reflects increased salaries and employee benefits expense, resulting from higher staffing levels and annual merit increases, and increases in outside data processing and software costs, expenses related to the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights and check fraud losses. Those higher costs were partially offset by a decline in professional services expenses reflecting lower sub-advisory fees as a result of the sale of the CIT business. The decline of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the first quarter of 2023 reflects a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, predominantly due to seasonal stock compensation and employee benefits expenses recorded in the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by higher average staffing levels and the full quarter impact of merit increases. In addition, a decline in professional services expenses in the recent quarter, reflecting lower sub-advisory fees as a result of the sale of the CIT business, was partially offset by an increase in expenses related to the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights.
Noninterest Expense
Change 2Q23 vs.
($ in millions)
2Q23
2Q22
1Q23
2Q22
1Q23
Salaries and employee benefits
$
738
$
776
$
808
-5
%
-9
%
Equipment and net occupancy
129
125
127
3
%
1
%
Outside data processing and software
106
94
106
13
%
1
%
FDIC assessments
28
22
30
24
%
-6
%
Advertising and marketing
28
21
31
37
%
-9
%
Printing, postage and supplies
14
16
14
-9
%
—
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
15
18
17
-19
%
-13
%
Other costs of operations
235
331
226
-29
%
4
%
Total
$
1,293
$
1,403
$
1,359
-8
%
-5
%
The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 48.9% in the second quarter of 2023, 58.3% in the year-earlier quarter and 55.5% in the first quarter of 2023.
Balance Sheet. M&T had total assets of $207.7 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with $204.0 billion and $203.0 billion at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $133.3 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with $128.5 billion at June 30, 2022 and $132.9 billion at March 31, 2023. The higher balance of loans and leases at June 30, 2023 as compared with June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023 predominantly reflects higher outstanding balances of commercial loans, partially offset by lower commercial real estate loans. Total deposits were $162.1 billion at the recent quarter-end and $159.1 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $170.4 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase in deposits in the recent quarter as compared with March 31, 2023 reflects an increase in time deposits and savings and interest-checking deposits, partially offset by a decline in noninterest-bearing deposits. The lower deposit levels at June 30, 2023 as compared with the June 30, 2022 reflect lower noninterest-bearing deposits and savings and interest-checking deposits, partially offset by higher time deposits as customers shifted funds to higher yielding deposit products.
Total shareholders' equity was $25.8 billion or 12.42% of total assets at June 30, 2023, $25.8 billion or 12.64% at June 30, 2022 and $25.4 billion or 12.50% at March 31, 2023. Common shareholders' equity was $23.8 billion, or $143.41 per share, at June 30, 2023, compared with $23.8 billion, or $135.16 per share, a year earlier and $23.4 billion, or $140.88 per share, at March 31, 2023. Tangible equity per common share was $91.58 at June 30, 2023, $85.78 at June 30, 2022 and $88.81 at March 31, 2023. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.58% at June 30, 2023, compared with 10.16% three months earlier.
M&T repurchased 3,505,946 shares at an average cost per share of $171.14 resulting in a total cost of $600 million in 2022's second quarter and 3,838,157 shares at an average cost per share of $154.76 resulting in a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $600 million in the first quarter of 2023. There were no share repurchases in the second quarter of 2023.
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Performance
Net income
$
867,034
217,522
299
%
$
1,568,658
579,696
171
%
Net income available to common shareholders
840,524
192,236
337
%
1,516,052
531,916
185
%
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
5.07
1.08
369
%
$
9.09
3.47
162
%
Diluted earnings
5.05
1.08
368
%
9.06
3.45
163
%
Cash dividends
$
1.30
1.20
8
%
$
2.60
2.40
8
%
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
166,320
178,277
-7
%
167,359
153,981
9
%
Period end (2)
165,894
175,969
-6
%
165,894
175,969
-6
%
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.70
%
.42
%
1.55
%
.65
%
Average common shareholders' equity
14.27
%
3.21
%
13.02
%
5.34
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,813,015
1,422,443
27
%
$
3,644,741
2,329,851
56
%
Yield on average earning assets
5.46
%
3.12
%
5.31
%
2.96
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.43
%
.20
%
2.15
%
.18
%
Net interest spread
3.03
%
2.92
%
3.16
%
2.78
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.88
%
.09
%
.81
%
.08
%
Net interest margin
3.91
%
3.01
%
3.97
%
2.86
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.38
%
.16
%
.30
%
.10
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
878,661
577,622
52
%
$
1,593,596
953,621
67
%
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
5.12
3.10
65
%
9.21
5.88
57
%
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.80
%
1.16
%
1.65
%
1.11
%
Average tangible common equity
22.73
%
14.41
%
20.90
%
13.57
%
Efficiency ratio
48.9
%
58.3
%
52.0
%
61.1
%
At June 30
Loan quality
2023
2022
Change
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,435,581
2,633,005
-7
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
42,720
28,692
49
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,478,301
2,661,697
-7
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
380,079
523,662
-27
%
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
39,846
46,937
-15
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
294,184
467,834
-37
%
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
1.83
%
2.05
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.50
%
1.42
%
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Performance
Net income
$
867,034
701,624
765,371
646,596
217,522
Net income available to common shareholders
840,524
675,511
739,126
620,554
192,236
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
5.07
4.03
4.32
3.55
1.08
Diluted earnings
5.05
4.01
4.29
3.53
1.08
Cash dividends
$
1.30
1.30
1.20
1.20
1.20
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
166,320
168,410
172,149
175,682
178,277
Period end (2)
165,894
165,865
169,285
172,900
175,969
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.70
%
1.40
%
1.53
%
1.28
%
.42
%
Average common shareholders' equity
14.27
%
11.74
%
12.59
%
10.43
%
3.21
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,813,015
1,831,726
1,840,759
1,690,518
1,422,443
Yield on average earning assets
5.46
%
5.16
%
4.60
%
3.90
%
3.12
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.43
%
1.86
%
.98
%
.41
%
.20
%
Net interest spread
3.03
%
3.30
%
3.62
%
3.49
%
2.92
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.88
%
.74
%
.44
%
.19
%
.09
%
Net interest margin
3.91
%
4.04
%
4.06
%
3.68
%
3.01
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.38
%
.22
%
.12
%
.20
%
.16
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
878,661
714,935
812,359
700,030
577,622
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
5.12
4.09
4.57
3.83
3.10
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.80
%
1.49
%
1.70
%
1.44
%
1.16
%
Average tangible common equity
22.73
%
19.00
%
21.29
%
17.89
%
14.41
%
Efficiency ratio
48.9
%
55.5
%
53.3
%
53.6
%
58.3
%
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Loan quality
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,435,581
2,556,799
2,438,435
2,429,326
2,633,005
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
42,720
44,567
41,375
37,031
28,692
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,478,301
2,601,366
2,479,810
2,466,357
2,661,697
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
380,079
407,457
491,018
476,503
523,662
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
39,846
42,102
43,536
44,797
46,937
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
294,184
306,049
363,409
423,371
467,834
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
1.83
%
1.92
%
1.85
%
1.89
%
2.05
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.50
%
1.49
%
1.46
%
1.46
%
1.42
%
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
Dollars in thousands
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Interest income
$
2,515,625
1,465,142
72
%
$
4,842,610
2,393,398
102
%
Interest expense
716,496
53,425
—
1,225,217
77,507
—
Net interest income
1,799,129
1,411,717
27
3,617,393
2,315,891
56
Provision for credit losses
150,000
302,000
-50
270,000
312,000
-13
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,649,129
1,109,717
49
3,347,393
2,003,891
67
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
107,112
82,926
29
192,097
192,074
—
Service charges on deposit accounts
118,697
124,170
-4
232,243
225,677
3
Trust income
172,463
190,084
-9
366,265
359,297
2
Brokerage services income
25,126
24,138
4
49,167
44,328
11
Trading account and non-hedging
16,754
2,293
631
28,429
7,662
271
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
1,004
(62)
—
588
(805)
—
Other revenues from operations
362,015
147,551
145
521,515
283,754
84
Total other income
803,171
571,100
41
1,390,304
1,111,987
25
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
737,665
776,201
-5
1,545,607
1,353,721
14
Equipment and net occupancy
128,689
124,655
3
255,593
210,467
21
Outside data processing and software
106,438
93,820
13
212,218
173,539
22
FDIC assessments
27,932
22,585
24
57,690
38,161
51
Advertising and marketing
28,353
20,635
37
59,416
36,659
62
Printing, postage and supplies
14,199
15,570
-9
28,382
25,720
10
Amortization of core deposit and other
14,945
18,384
-19
32,153
19,640
64
Other costs of operations
234,338
331,304
-29
460,730
504,988
-9
Total other expense
1,292,559
1,403,154
-8
2,651,789
2,362,895
12
Income before income taxes
1,159,741
277,663
318
2,085,908
752,983
177
Applicable income taxes
292,707
60,141
387
517,250
173,287
198
Net income
$
867,034
217,522
299
%
$
1,568,658
579,696
171
%
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Interest income
$
2,515,625
2,326,985
2,072,209
1,781,513
1,465,142
Interest expense
716,496
508,721
244,835
102,822
53,425
Net interest income
1,799,129
1,818,264
1,827,374
1,678,691
1,411,717
Provision for credit losses
150,000
120,000
90,000
115,000
302,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,649,129
1,698,264
1,737,374
1,563,691
1,109,717
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
107,112
84,985
81,521
83,041
82,926
Service charges on deposit accounts
118,697
113,546
105,714
115,213
124,170
Trust income
172,463
193,802
194,843
186,577
190,084
Brokerage services income
25,126
24,041
22,463
21,086
24,138
Trading account and non-hedging
16,754
11,675
14,043
5,081
2,293
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
1,004
(416)
(3,773)
(1,108)
(62)
Other revenues from operations
362,015
159,500
266,726
153,189
147,551
Total other income
803,171
587,133
681,537
563,079
571,100
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
737,665
807,942
697,276
736,354
776,201
Equipment and net occupancy
128,689
126,904
136,732
127,117
124,655
Outside data processing and software
106,438
105,780
107,886
95,068
93,820
FDIC assessments
27,932
29,758
24,008
28,105
22,585
Advertising and marketing
28,353
31,063
32,691
21,398
20,635
Printing, postage and supplies
14,199
14,183
15,082
14,768
15,570
Amortization of core deposit and other
14,945
17,208
17,600
18,384
18,384
Other costs of operations
234,338
226,392
377,013
238,059
331,304
Total other expense
1,292,559
1,359,230
1,408,288
1,279,253
1,403,154
Income before income taxes
1,159,741
926,167
1,010,623
847,517
277,663
Applicable income taxes
292,707
224,543
245,252
200,921
60,141
Net income
$
867,034
701,624
765,371
646,596
217,522
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
June 30
Dollars in thousands
2023
2022
Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,848,386
1,688,274
9
%
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
27,106,899
33,437,454
-19
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities
—
250,250
-100
Trading account
137,240
133,855
3
Investment securities
27,916,455
22,801,717
22
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
44,683,549
39,108,676
14
Real estate - commercial
44,648,711
46,795,139
-5
Real estate - consumer
23,762,217
22,767,107
4
Consumer
20,249,252
19,815,198
2
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
133,343,729
128,486,120
4
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,998,366
1,823,790
10
Net loans and leases
131,345,363
126,662,330
4
Goodwill
8,465,089
8,501,357
—
Core deposit and other intangible assets
177,221
245,358
-28
Other assets
10,675,076
10,312,294
4
Total assets
$
207,671,729
204,032,889
2
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
54,937,913
72,375,515
-24
%
Interest-bearing deposits
107,120,467
97,982,881
9
Total deposits
162,058,380
170,358,396
-5
Short-term borrowings
7,907,884
1,119,321
606
Accrued interest and other liabilities
4,487,894
3,743,278
20
Long-term borrowings
7,416,638
3,017,363
146
Total liabilities
181,870,796
178,238,358
2
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
2,010,600
2,010,600
—
Common
23,790,333
23,783,931
—
Total shareholders' equity
25,800,933
25,794,531
—
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
207,671,729
204,032,889
2
%
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,848,386
1,817,740
1,517,244
2,255,810
1,688,274
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
27,106,899
22,306,425
24,958,719
25,391,528
33,437,454
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
—
—
3,000
—
250,250
Trading account
137,240
165,216
117,847
129,672
133,855
Investment securities
27,916,455
28,443,209
25,210,871
24,603,765
22,801,717
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
44,683,549
43,758,361
41,850,566
38,807,949
39,108,676
Real estate - commercial
44,648,711
45,072,541
45,364,571
46,138,665
46,795,139
Real estate - consumer
23,762,217
23,789,945
23,755,947
23,074,280
22,767,107
Consumer
20,249,252
20,316,845
20,593,079
20,204,693
19,815,198
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
133,343,729
132,937,692
131,564,163
128,225,587
128,486,120
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,998,366
1,975,110
1,925,331
1,875,591
1,823,790
Net loans and leases
131,345,363
130,962,582
129,638,832
126,349,996
126,662,330
Goodwill
8,465,089
8,490,089
8,490,089
8,501,357
8,501,357
Core deposit and other intangible assets
177,221
192,166
209,374
226,974
245,358
Other assets
10,675,076
10,578,980
10,583,865
10,496,377
10,312,294
Total assets
$
207,671,729
202,956,407
200,729,841
197,955,479
204,032,889
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
54,937,913
59,955,033
65,501,860
73,023,271
72,375,515
Interest-bearing deposits
107,120,467
99,120,207
98,013,008
90,822,117
97,982,881
Total deposits
162,058,380
159,075,240
163,514,868
163,845,388
170,358,396
Short-term borrowings
7,907,884
6,995,302
3,554,951
917,806
1,119,321
Accrued interest and other liabilities
4,487,894
4,045,804
4,377,495
4,476,456
3,743,278
Long-term borrowings
7,416,638
7,462,890
3,964,537
3,459,336
3,017,363
Total liabilities
181,870,796
177,579,236
175,411,851
172,698,986
178,238,358
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
2,010,600
2,010,600
2,010,600
2,010,600
2,010,600
Common
23,790,333
23,366,571
23,307,390
23,245,893
23,783,931
Total shareholders' equity
25,800,933
25,377,171
25,317,990
25,256,493
25,794,531
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
207,671,729
202,956,407
200,729,841
197,955,479
204,032,889
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates
Three months ended
Change in balance
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30, 2023 from
June 30
Change
Dollars in millions
2023
2022
2023
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
in
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
2022
2023
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
balance
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$
23,617
5.14
%
39,386
.82
%
24,312
4.64
%
-40
%
-3
%
$
23,963
4.89
%
39,041
.51
%
-39
%
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
—
5.53
250
.41
—
4.89
-100
125
—
5.34
126
.41
-100
Trading account
151
2.66
136
.59
123
2.32
10
22
136
2.50
92
.85
48
Investment securities
28,623
3.09
22,384
2.55
27,622
3.00
28
4
28,126
3.04
15,095
2.42
86
Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
Commercial, financial, etc.
44,531
6.79
37,818
3.96
42,428
6.46
18
5
43,486
6.63
30,602
3.83
42
Real estate - commercial
44,944
6.25
47,227
3.87
45,327
5.82
-5
-1
45,134
6.03
41,126
3.86
10
Real estate - consumer
23,781
4.10
22,761
3.64
23,770
3.96
4
—
23,775
4.03
19,334
3.60
23
Consumer
20,289
5.88
19,793
4.26
20,487
5.67
3
-1
20,388
5.77
18,915
4.25
8
Total loans and leases, net
133,545
6.02
127,599
3.94
132,012
5.70
5
1
132,783
5.87
109,977
3.90
21
Total earning assets
185,936
5.46
189,755
3.12
184,069
5.16
-2
1
185,008
5.31
164,331
2.96
13
Goodwill
8,473
8,501
8,490
—
—
8,482
6,560
29
Core deposit and other intangible assets
185
254
201
-27
-8
192
130
49
Other assets
9,782
10,355
9,839
-6
-1
9,810
9,393
4
Total assets
$
204,376
208,865
202,599
-2
%
1
%
$
203,492
180,414
13
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings and interest-checking deposits
$
87,210
1.69
95,149
.12
88,053
1.28
-8
%
-1
%
$
87,629
1.49
81,285
.09
8
%
Time deposits
16,009
3.77
5,480
.09
11,630
3.11
192
38
13,832
3.49
4,071
.13
240
Total interest-bearing deposits
103,219
2.02
100,629
.12
99,683
1.49
3
4
101,461
1.76
85,356
.09
19
Short-term borrowings
7,539
5.11
1,126
1.22
4,994
4.69
570
51
6,273
4.94
594
1.16
957
Long-term borrowings
7,516
5.43
3,282
2.55
6,511
5.27
129
15
7,017
5.36
3,362
2.21
109
Total interest-bearing liabilities
118,274
2.43
105,037
.20
111,188
1.86
13
6
114,751
2.15
89,312
.18
28
Noninterest-bearing deposits
56,180
74,054
61,854
-24
-9
59,001
66,141
-11
Other liabilities
4,237
3,684
4,180
15
1
4,208
2,946
43
Total liabilities
178,691
182,775
177,222
-2
1
177,960
158,399
12
Shareholders' equity
25,685
26,090
25,377
-2
1
25,532
22,015
16
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
204,376
208,865
202,599
-2
%
1
%
$
203,492
180,414
13
%
Net interest spread
3.03
2.92
3.30
3.16
2.78
Contribution of interest-free funds
.88
.09
.74
.81
.08
Net interest margin
3.91
%
3.01
%
4.04
%
3.97
%
2.86
%
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Income statement data
In thousands, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
867,034
217,522
1,568,658
579,696
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
11,627
14,138
24,938
15,071
Merger-related expenses (1)
—
345,962
—
358,854
Net operating income
$
878,661
577,622
1,593,596
953,621
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
5.05
1.08
9.06
3.45
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.07
.08
.15
.10
Merger-related expenses (1)
—
1.94
—
2.33
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
5.12
3.10
9.21
5.88
Other expense
Other expense
$
1,292,559
1,403,154
2,651,789
2,362,895
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(14,945)
(18,384)
(32,153)
(19,640)
Merger-related expenses
—
(222,809)
—
(240,181)
Noninterest operating expense
$
1,277,614
1,161,961
2,619,636
2,103,074
Merger-related expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$
—
85,299
—
85,386
Equipment and net occupancy
—
502
—
2,309
Outside data processing and software
—
716
—
968
Advertising and marketing
—
1,199
—
1,827
Printing, postage and supplies
—
2,460
—
3,182
Other costs of operations
—
132,633
—
146,509
Other expense
—
222,809
—
240,181
Provision for credit losses
—
242,000
—
242,000
Total
$
—
464,809
—
482,181
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
1,277,614
1,161,961
2,619,636
2,103,074
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,813,015
1,422,443
3,644,741
2,329,851
Other income
803,171
571,100
1,390,304
1,111,987
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
1,004
(62)
588
(805)
Denominator
$
2,615,182
1,993,605
5,034,457
3,442,643
Efficiency ratio
48.9
%
58.3
%
52.0
%
61.1
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
204,376
208,865
203,492
180,414
Goodwill
(8,473)
(8,501)
(8,482)
(6,560)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(185)
(254)
(192)
(130)
Deferred taxes
46
60
47
31
Average tangible assets
$
195,764
200,170
194,865
173,755
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
25,685
26,090
25,532
22,015
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(1,881)
Average common equity
23,674
24,079
23,521
20,134
Goodwill
(8,473)
(8,501)
(8,482)
(6,560)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(185)
(254)
(192)
(130)
Deferred taxes
46
60
47
31
Average tangible common equity
$
15,062
15,384
$
14,894
13,475
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
207,672
204,033
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,501)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(177)
(245)
Deferred taxes
44
57
Total tangible assets
$
199,074
195,344
Total common equity
Total equity
$
25,801
25,795
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(2,011)
Common equity
23,790
23,784
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,501)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(177)
(245)
Deferred taxes
44
57
Total tangible common equity
$
15,192
15,095
(1)
After any related tax effect.
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Income statement data
In thousands, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
867,034
701,624
765,371
646,596
217,522
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
11,627
13,311
13,559
14,141
14,138
Merger-related expenses (1)
—
—
33,429
39,293
345,962
Net operating income
$
878,661
714,935
812,359
700,030
577,622
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
5.05
4.01
4.29
3.53
1.08
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.07
.08
.08
.08
.08
Merger-related expenses (1)
—
—
.20
.22
1.94
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
5.12
4.09
4.57
3.83
3.10
Other expense
Other expense
$
1,292,559
1,359,230
1,408,288
1,279,253
1,403,154
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(14,945)
(17,208)
(17,600)
(18,384)
(18,384)
Merger-related expenses
—
—
(45,113)
(53,027)
(222,809)
Noninterest operating expense
$
1,277,614
1,342,022
1,345,575
1,207,842
1,161,961
Merger-related expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$
—
—
3,670
13,094
85,299
Equipment and net occupancy
—
—
2,294
2,106
502
Outside data processing and software
—
—
2,193
2,277
716
Advertising and marketing
—
—
5,258
2,177
1,199
Printing, postage and supplies
—
—
2,953
651
2,460
Other costs of operations
—
—
28,745
32,722
132,633
Other expense
—
—
45,113
53,027
222,809
Provision for credit losses
—
—
—
—
242,000
Total
$
—
—
45,113
53,027
464,809
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
1,277,614
1,342,022
1,345,575
1,207,842
1,161,961
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,813,015
1,831,726
1,840,759
1,690,518
1,422,443
Other income
803,171
587,133
681,537
563,079
571,100
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
1,004
(416)
(3,773)
(1,108)
(62)
Denominator
$
2,615,182
2,419,275
2,526,069
2,254,705
1,993,605
Efficiency ratio
48.9
%
55.5
%
53.3
%
53.6
%
58.3
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
204,376
202,599
198,592
201,131
208,865
Goodwill
(8,473)
(8,490)
(8,494)
(8,501)
(8,501)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(185)
(201)
(218)
(236)
(254)
Deferred taxes
46
49
54
56
60
Average tangible assets
$
195,764
193,957
189,934
192,450
200,170
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
25,685
25,377
25,346
25,665
26,090
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
Average common equity
23,674
23,366
23,335
23,654
24,079
Goodwill
(8,473)
(8,490)
(8,494)
(8,501)
(8,501)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(185)
(201)
(218)
(236)
(254)
Deferred taxes
46
49
54
56
60
Average tangible common equity
$
15,062
14,724
14,677
14,973
15,384
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
207,672
202,956
200,730
197,955
204,033
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,490)
(8,490)
(8,501)
(8,501)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(177)
(192)
(209)
(227)
(245)
Deferred taxes
44
47
51
54
57
Total tangible assets
$
199,074
194,321
192,082
189,281
195,344
Total common equity
Total equity
$
25,801
25,377
25,318
25,256
25,795
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
Common equity
23,790
23,366
23,307
23,245
23,784
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,490)
(8,490)
(8,501)
(8,501)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(177)
(192)
(209)
(227)
(245)
Deferred taxes
44
47
51
54
57
Total tangible common equity
$
15,192
14,731
14,659
14,571
15,095
(1)
After any related tax effect.
