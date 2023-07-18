Unisys Announces Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call Dates and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announces the dates for its second-quarter 2023 financial results and conference call and its participation in an upcoming investor conference.

Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Unisys will release its second-quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Unisys will host a conference call with the financial community on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The company will offer a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call on the Unisys Investor Website at www.unisys.com/investor. In addition, domestic callers can dial 1-844-695-5518 and international callers can dial 1-412-902-6749 and provide the following conference passcode: Unisys Corporation Call.

A webcast replay will be available on the Unisys Investor Website shortly following the conference call. A replay will also be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers and entering access code 4842656 from two hours after the end of the call until August 16, 2023.

Upcoming Investor Conference

Peter Altabef, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Michaela Pewarski, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate virtually in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference on August 16-17, 2023. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. Investors interested in arranging meetings should contact their conference representative.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients, visit unisys.com.

