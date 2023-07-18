50 to 1 LLC Launches a New Era in State Government Affairs Management

Bipartisan Firm Provides Comprehensive Solutions to Achieve Strategic Policy Objectives

FAIRFAX, Va., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant milestone in the world of government affairs as 50 to 1 LLC, a cutting-edge state government affairs management firm, unveils its innovative approach to lobbying and issue advocacy services. With a mission to provide comprehensive, efficient, and scalable solutions to businesses, trade associations, non-profits, and advocacy organizations across the United States, 50 to 1 is poised to revolutionize the landscape of policy and regulatory challenges.

50 to 1 LLC (PRNewswire)

Led by industry veterans Jill Holtzman Vogel, Brad Howard, and Skip Joslin, 50 to 1 brings a wealth of experience, a vast network of experts, and a 50-state and territories lobbying bipartisan network to its clients. The firm is the ideal partner for organizations seeking to advance their strategic policy objectives in multiple states, outsource nationwide advocacy, and/or streamline their lobbying operations for greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Senator Jill Holtzman Vogel, Founder and Managing Principal of 50 to 1, specializes in ethics, lobbying, tax-exempt groups, and campaign finance law. A retiring Virginia legislator with almost two decades of experience in the State Senate, Vogel's network of organizations, lobbyists, and talent provides unique guidance for clients who succeed with zero tolerance for legal exposure. For more than 25 years, Vogel has guided state lobbying efforts, established organizations that led to successful grassroots campaigns, and managed the legal and ethics compliance for the lobbyists, corporations, and donors involved.

Joining Vogel in leading 50 to 1 is Principal Brad Howard, whose career in lobbying, government, and politics spans over 15 years and has been recognized by national media as a proven policy negotiator, Democratic strategist, and public affairs specialist. Howard's remarkable accomplishments include serving as chief of staff to U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy, a former chief deputy whip in Congress; spokesperson for New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu; and spokesperson and chief policy negotiator for the Democratic Blue Dog Coalition when Democrats had a four-seat majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. His expertise in communications and policy – along with his reputation as a key powerbroker – makes him an invaluable asset to clients seeking influence in the legislative landscape at the local, state, and federal levels.

Also leading the team is Skip Joslin, a Principal with over 20 years of extensive managerial experience. Skip has guided high-profile legislative and regulatory public policy initiatives across the country, showcasing his expertise in lobbying, public affairs campaigns, grassroots outreach, stakeholder engagement, and media relations. His deep network of political consultants positions 50 to 1 as a leader in the government affairs industry.

"Our vision for 50 to 1 is to empower organizations of all sizes to effectively advance their strategic policy objectives in multiple states," said Jill Holtzman Vogel. "By outsourcing the more tedious and complex government affairs management, we allow our clients to maximize efficiencies and focus on their core mission."

50 STATES ONE SOLUTION

50 to 1 LLC is a full-service bipartisan state government affairs management firm providing businesses, trade associations, non-profits, and advocacy organizations with comprehensive lobbying and issue advocacy services across the United States. Leveraging a vast network of experts and a 50-state and territories lobbying network, the firm offers a customized, efficient, and scalable approach to tackle policy and regulatory challenges. By handling the intricacies of government relations, such as strategy development, compliance, monitoring, contracting, and payment administration, 50 to 1 allows its clients to focus on their mission. This makes 50 to 1 an ideal partner for organizations of any size that aim to advance their strategic policy objectives in multiple states, seek to outsource nationwide advocacy, or wish to streamline their lobbying operations for greater efficiency and effectiveness. https://50to1.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 50 to 1 LLC