FANDUEL RALLIES FANS TO SUPPORT USWNT SOCCER TEAM WITH LAUNCH OF FANFUEL EXTRA KICK COFFEE

Limited Edition Coffee Blend Will Help Power Fandom for Late Night Watching of USWNT Squad

FanDuel to roll out FanFuel Coffee Trucks in NY, Boston, Columbus & Kansas City with support from soccer legend and 2-Time Player of the Year Carli Lloyd

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, is rallying fans to support the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) during this year's tournament. FanDuel is teaming up with a female-owned roastery North Edge Craft Coffee to launch a limited-edition blend called FanFuel Extra Kick Coffee. This coffee will help refuel fans after a long night of cheering on Team USA.

FanDuel’s FanFuel Extra Kick Coffee (PRNewswire)

With the upcoming tournament taking place in Australia and New Zealand, FanDuel will also host FanFuel trucks in cities including New York, Boston, Columbus, and Kansas City, equipped with Extra Kick Coffee that will be given out to refuel and jumpstart Team USA supporters, 21 years of age or older, after they've tuned into the USWNT's late-night matches. To celebrate the start of the tournament, and in anticipation of the USWNT's first game, fans will be able to find the FanFuel trucks in these cities starting July 20th and 21st.

"The USWNT is primed for a three-peat, but the upcoming international tournament presents a challenge for some US fans who may find it difficult to tune in. That's where FanDuel comes in," said Jennifer Matthews, VP Brand Strategy, FanDuel. "We know the passion and dedication of fans across the country, and we're here to support them, providing extra fuel to ensure fans have the energy they need to get through the next day after late-night or early morning match watching. FanDuel takes pride in being absurdly fan-focused and wants to rally fans together behind Team USA."

FanDuel is also excited to offer fans their most robust betting offer ever on a women's sporting event. Fans who bet $5 on tournament match-ups will receive $100 in Bonus Bets plus an additional $10 in bonus bets for every Team USA win. There will be a number of exciting bet options for fans to choose from including prop bets on their favorite players to score a goal and the total number of corner kicks they think will happen during a game.

"My experience has proven that Team USA supporters are some of the most passionate fans out there, and we want to show them our appreciation for the sacrifice they will make back home, losing sleep to cheer the team on," said FanDuel ambassador Carli Lloyd. "I'm excited to partner with FanDuel to give our fans an extra kick to conquer the day with FanFuel's Extra Kick limited edition coffee blend."

In addition to the FanFuel trucks in New York, Boston, Columbus and Kansas City, fans wanting to get the Extra Kick blend nationwide can do so by purchasing a bag at FanDuel.com/FanFuel.

