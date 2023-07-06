Solectrac achieves significant expansion of its certified dealership network, increasing access to its pioneering electric tractors across the United States

WINDSOR, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solectrac, North America's first company to commercialize electric tractors through direct and dealer sales, is continuing with the rapid expansion of its certified sales and dealer network. During the second quarter of 2023, Solectrac added 10 certified dealerships with 18 locations in Tennessee, Kansas, Maine, Nebraska, Illinois, Texas and Florida.

"Dealerships are where customers often get their first experience with one of our quiet, clean, and powerful electric tractors," said Mani Iyer, CEO of Solectrac. "That is why I view each dealership location as an important member of the Solectrac community, and why Solectrac is committed to offering our dealerships direct marketing and sales support to reach and excite potential customers."

Solectrac will continue to onboard more certified dealerships in Q3. Reid's Triple T is one of the newest additions to Solectrac's dealer network. The dealership located in Leander, Texas has been in business since 2014.

"We decided to carry Solectrac because the type of customers moving in our area are looking at electric equipment as a valuable option, and we wanted to carry a good mix of equipment to suit our customers' needs." said manager Travis Reid. "We're most excited about ease of maintenance and being more user-friendly as most of our customers are first-time buyers and can get intimidated with big diesel tractors."

Available at certified Solectrac dealerships, Solectrac's 4WD, 25-HP-category e25G compact electric tractor is a quiet and powerful zero-emission tractor that accepts all standard PTO implements and offers available options such as a front loader, backhoe attachment, cab, and three types of tires to suit a wide variety of applications. The e25G is ideal for hobby farms, golf courses, sports fields, equestrian centers, educational institutions and municipalities.

Recently, Solectrac announced that it is collaborating with its certified dealerships on an electric tractor rental program, allowing customers to experience the benefits of Solectrac electric tractors on a monthly basis.

Electric tractors operate at a significantly lower decibel range of 65 dB, which is considered safe exposure according to Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and does not contribute to hearing damage that is seen in operators of diesel equipment. Solectrac tractors also eliminate exhaust and particulate matter that can impact the health of operators and their communities.

Solectrac is a subsidiary of Ideanomics (Nasdaq: IDEX), a global company with the mission to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. Solectrac has been a Certified B Corp since 2019 and continues to maintain the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability.

Earlier this year, Solectrac joined "Farmers for Climate Action" a grassroots alliance of farmers and farmer allies supporting climate change policy in the 2023 Farm Bill. Solectrac is supporting the 2023 Farm Bill's empowerment of farmers, asking for resources, assistance and incentives that will allow them to lead the way in implementing proven climate change solutions.

