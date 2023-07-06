RealTime Software Solutions Strengthens its Position in the Clinical Research Industry with the Acquisition of Devana Solutions

SAN ANTONIO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTime Software Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the clinical research industry, is excited to announce its acquisition of Devana Solutions, LLC, an innovative SaaS provider specializing in clinical trial workflow and analytics solutions. This strategic move delivers the most comprehensive and advanced end-to-end site platform available to the market.

RealTime Software Solutions acquires Devana Solutions, an innovative SaaS provider specializing in clinical trial workflow and analytics solutions. The combined expertise and capabilities of RealTime and Devana will propel the industry forward and set a new standard for end-to-end site platforms. (PRNewswire)

By integrating Devana's solutions into RealTime's Site Operations Management System (SOMS), clinical research organizations will gain access to an unparalleled suite of capabilities that bridge centralized operations with site-based clinical teams. The combination of these solutions establishes seamless connectivity between Devana's industry-leading business development and data analytics platform and RealTime's fully integrated suite of products that includes CTMS, eRegulatory solutions, eSource, eConsent, Payments, Texting solutions, the MyStudyManager Participant Portal and other eClinical solutions and services.

"Devana's platform perfectly complements our already robust suite of clinical trial software solutions," said Stephen Johnson, CEO of RealTime. "Devana has been a trusted partner since 2018, offering CTMS-integrated study startup and pipeline administration capabilities that streamline data collection by eliminating the need to input critical study information into separate systems."

Originally designed to address the operational gap before participant recruitment, screening and CTMS-managed clinical workflows, Devana's PROPEL products automate pipeline management and trial startup workflows while capturing timing and performance metrics for analysis and action. By connecting centralized research professionals with decentralized site-based clinicians, Devana's platform enhances efficiency in site network operations. PROPEL has garnered significant adoption by the leading site-focused research organizations in the world.

"RealTime recognized the opportunity to integrate our complementary technologies and improve the clinical trial process when Devana Solutions was just launching," said Barry Lake, CEO and Co-Founder of Devana. "Our customers and study participants are the real winners today, as the Devana and RealTime cultures are completely aligned and dedicated to supporting our customers' efforts to expedite therapeutic advancements for study participants."

With this acquisition, RealTime Software Solutions reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower the clinical research industry and further streamline the development of life-changing treatments. The combined expertise and capabilities of RealTime and Devana will propel the industry forward and set a new standard for end-to-end site platforms.

About RealTime

RealTime Software Solutions, LLC provides innovative software solutions for clinical research sites, site networks, sponsors and CROs to manage complex clinical research processes with powerful, user-friendly interfaces that are revolutionizing how research gets done. The company's products include Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), eRegulatory document management (eDOCS), electronic data capture for source documents (eSOURCE), participant payments (SitePAY/GlobalPAY), participant engagement solutions (TEXT, eCONSENT and Participant Portal) and Complion eISF. To learn more, visit the company's website at realtime-ctms.com.

About Devana

Devana Solutions, LLC is an innovative cloud-based clinical trial software company that supports real-time collaboration between central research operations professionals and site-based clinicians serving patients in diverse communities. Its platform bridges the technology access and data divide by seamlessly and securely connecting decentralized researchers to other mission-critical clinical trial systems. Learn more at www.devanasolutions.com.

