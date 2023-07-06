InsideTracker, a Leading Health Tech Company, Expands Offerings to Include Insulin Testing as an Early Warning for Several Chronic Diseases

InsideTracker caps off its rapid 60-day product evolution with the addition of insulin testing. InsideTracker's comprehensive health analysis now includes up to 48 biomarkers, a DNA test, and activity tracker integration for the most holistic assessment of your health.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker , the leading personal health analysis and data-driven wellness guide that helps people live healthier longer, announced today its Ultimate Plan will now also measure insulin—a key to sustained energy and an early warning for several chronic diseases.

InsideTracker (PRNewswire)

Over the past 60 days, InsideTracker has vaulted its flagship Ultimate Plan forward with its anticipated integration with Oura Ring and the addition of four critical biomarkers, including TSH, estradiol, progesterone, and now, insulin.

Despite playing multiple essential roles in the body, insulin is currently an underutilized measure of metabolic health in preventive and proactive care. With this product upgrade, InsideTracker empowers users with the data and science-backed nutrition and lifestyle guidance they need to optimize insulin and blood glucose levels.

Insulin plays multiple essential roles throughout the body, such as promoting the growth of bone, skeletal muscle, and tissue; supporting normal sex hormone function, muscle protein production, and vascular function; regulating cognition and memory processing; and helping to create energy from sources like glycogen and fatty acids between meals. When left unaddressed, prolonged high insulin levels may increase the risk of several chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart disease, liver disease, kidney disease, metabolic syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, and cancer.

"Understanding your fasted insulin can provide you with a more complete picture of your metabolic story," said Renee Deehan, Ph.D., VP of Science at InsideTracker. "Elevated levels can be an indication of the early stages of insulin resistance—even in individuals with fasted glucose and HbA1c in clinically normal ranges. This is the optimal time to take preventive action with changes in diet and exercise to extend your healthspan. Fasted insulin levels also tend to creep up with age, increasing your risk of developing type-2 diabetes mellitus. So it is an important biomarker to pay attention to at any life stage."

InsideTracker's combined analysis of up to 48 biomarkers allows users to test and track insulin levels in proper context over time while receiving the personalized data-driven nutrition and lifestyle guidance they need to live healthier longer.

More information about insulin can be found here .

About InsideTracker

Founded in 2009 and created by experts in the fields of aging, genetics, and biometric data, InsideTracker provides a personal health analysis and data-driven wellness guide, designed to help you live healthier longer.

By analyzing your body's biomarkers, InsideTracker provides an objective assessment of the current state of your well-being. Then, our A.I.-powered platform uses findings from thousands of scientific peer-reviewed publications and over ten billion biomarker data points to generate a custom set of actionable recommendations and insights.

Integrated within an intuitive mobile app, InsideTracker reveals your personalized path to improving your health and longevity from the inside out. Read InsideTracker's peer-reviewed papers in Scientific Reports and Current Developments in Nutrition.

Follow InsideTracker on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Dean Stattmann

STAT Media PR

dean@statmediapr.com

InsideTracker (PRNewsfoto/InsideTracker) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InsideTracker