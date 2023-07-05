Premier Trial and Jury Consulting Firm, DecisionQuest, Acquires Trial Partners Inc.

HOUSTON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionQuest, a U.S. Legal Support Company and the nation's premier trial and jury consulting firm, excitedly announces the successful acquisition of Trial Partners, Inc., a trial and jury consulting firm with headquarters in Los Angeles, CA. The acquisition is part of a key initiative for DecisionQuest to expand their team of talented professionals and expand their reach nationwide.

The Trial Partners, Inc. team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, including the President and Founder, Dr. J. Lee Meihls, who has over 40 of experience in trial and jury consulting, including many headline cases. Dr. Meihls has worked on over 2,500 cases and selected over 400 juries throughout her career. She started working in trial consulting in 1981, including testifying as an expert witness in a federal conspiracy trial.

Founded in 2003, Trial Partners, Inc. is a nationally recognized trial and jury consulting firm, which prides itself on having long-term relationships with clients by offering the highest quality services in a timely, cost-effective, and confidential manner. They have been directly involved in well over 5,500 civil and criminal cases and about 2,500 jury selections in over 45 states around the country, the District of Columbia, and Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as multiple international arbitrations. Trial Partners, Inc. is recognized as a leading authority in jury psychology and legal strategy in all types of cases and jurisdictions, with a track record of good results. They have a first-rate reputation throughout the country because they listen to their clients, think about their issues, and act effectively to achieve their objectives.

The two firms are excited to combine forces to provide litigators and trial teams with more strategic, expert litigation consulting – from initial case evaluation to mock trials, legal graphics, jury selections, witness preparation, and trial technology support through post-trial surveys and analysis.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lee Meihls and the entire Trial Partners, Inc. team to the DecisionQuest family," said Terence Botha, Vice President of DecisionQuest. "At DecisionQuest, we provide our clients with access to the best team of professionals who apply scientific research and methodology with the art of persuasion to help them make informed, strategic decisions to realize their best-case scenario. We look forward to integrating the talented team from Trial Partners, Inc. and leveraging their expertise to deliver even greater value to our clients."

"I am excited to join the esteemed DecisionQuest team," said Dr. Meihls. "The opportunities it presents to exceed our clients' expectations and commitment to excellence will hopefully set a new benchmark in the trial consulting industry. DecisionQuest is highly regarded in the legal industry for their expert trial consulting, jury selection, jury research, and trial support services. Joining DecisionQuest means enhanced expertise, resources, and national capacity. This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for our company and our clients, and we're looking forward to working collaboratively with our new colleagues to build on our successes and support our clients."

Founded in 1990, DecisionQuest, a U.S. Legal Support Company, has consulted on more than 20,000 high-risk trials, arbitrations, and mediations, applying scientific research, methodology and the art of persuasion to help clients realize their best-case scenario and make informed, critical decisions. As a strategic trial consulting leader, DecisionQuest provides a full suite of jury research and consulting, trial graphics and trial technology services to law firms, major corporations, and insurance companies nationwide. For more information about DecisionQuest, visit the company's website at www.decisionquest.com.

