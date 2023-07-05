THE ICONIC SEA RANCH LODGE IN SONOMA COUNTY COMPLETES MULTI-YEAR, PROPERTY-WIDE REVITALIZATION PROJECT WITH DEBUT OF REIMAGINED GUEST ROOMS

Travelers and Design Lovers Can Now Stay in Accommodations

Designed by Award-Winning Collective NICOLEHOLLIS

SEA RANCH, Calif., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sea Ranch Lodge, set in Sonoma County on 53 acres of dramatic Northern California coastline, today announced the completion of its extensive multi-year revitalization project with the debut of its new guest rooms. Concepted by award-winning San Francisco-based design collective NICOLEHOLLIS, the opening of The Sea Ranch Lodge guest rooms marks the final phase of the property's multi-million-dollar reimagination following the complete restoration of the Lodge's public spaces in October 2021 and the launch of the Sea Ranch Living home rental program earlier this year. The North Building, built in 1968 and one of the oldest buildings in The Sea Ranch, features 17 intimate redesigned guest rooms that inspire guests to respond to – and live in harmony with – the natural elements and are now available for booking.

"The restoration of The Sea Ranch Lodge guest rooms not only honors the vision of the original developer and original group of architects including Joseph Esherick, Al Boeke and Lawrence Halprin, but also provides an elegant yet modest design curated by NICOLEHOLLIS," said Kristina Jetton, General Manager, The Sea Ranch Lodge. "The reopening of our guest accommodations ushers in a new era for The Sea Ranch Lodge that fulfills the architects' original masterplan while adding touches of modernity, ultimately coexisting with the natural elements that make The Sea Ranch Lodge so special. We welcome Sea Ranchers, locals, visitors, design lovers, and architecture afficionados to explore our reimagined Lodge and guest rooms."

NICOLEHOLLIS, an award-winning San Francisco-based design collective, concepted the new look for The Sea Ranch Lodge's guest rooms, creating an organic, casual design with loose references drawn from the many styles that had been used throughout the building's history. The rooms exude an atmosphere of elevated simplicity and comfort that aligns with The Sea Ranch's ethos: living lightly on the land. Carefully curated interior furnishings lie within the rooms, including custom closets, headboards, and desks, built by Santa Cruz Woodworks Shop. Vibrant accents are found throughout, offering a striking yet comfortable contrast to the natural hues of the Lodge's wooden structure. Mid-century forms such as Hans Wegner elbow chairs are interwoven with rustic informal pieces like the armadillo loungers by Mut Design, revealing details of intricate craftsmanship that reflect the authentic intentions of the architecture. Hardware in the rooms maintains the character of The Sea Ranch Lodge, using historically correct materials such as tiles by Fireclay. Each room features a woven piece by Berkeley artist Jess Feury and ceramics by San Francisco-based artist Sasinun Kladpetch. Lighting design curated by Banks Landl creates a space that is colorful, current, and simple — echoing the windswept energy of the rocky bluffs and the modern attitude of Northern California.

"We were honored to be stewards for the guest room design of such an iconic and historic property, especially in our own home of Northern California," said Nicole Hollis, Principal and Creative Director of NICOLEHOLLIS. "We always take cues from nature and architecture in our work, and Sea Ranch provides an incredibly inspirational backdrop."

The Sea Ranch Lodge's guest rooms feature breathtaking views and promise a deep connection to the natural surrounds. Guests can watch the sun rise over the Pacific Ocean while drinking locally roasted coffee amongst the warmth of a roaring fireplace or cozy up on a cushioned window bench wrapped in a Brooklinen blanket and spot wildlife through Occer binoculars. Those seeking a more spacious accommodation can book a Deluxe Lodge Studio room which sits on the second floor and offers a quieter escape in nature. The Lodge's Gualala Room is ideal for entertaining with a private patio that can be used for intimate events such as a bridal party getting ready for a wedding ceremony, or a small reception for family and friends.

Guests looking for multi-bedroom accommodations can experience the best of Sea Ranch in a residential setting through the Lodge's Sea Ranch Living program – a collection of private rental homes designed by acclaimed architects. The offering allows guests to stay in one of seven uniquely different architectural masterpieces, including some conceived by Don Jacobs and Obie Bowman, and the esteemed original Sea Ranch architects Charles Moore, Donlyn Lyndon, William Turnbull, and Richard Whitaker. Each Sea Ranch Living stay in a private ocean view or meadow home comes with access to personalized concierge services, a customized pre-arrival grocery shopping list, in-room spa treatments through a partnership with Healing Arts Gualala, and in-room dining catered by The Sea Ranch Lodge's culinary team led by Executive Chef Eric Piacentine.

All residents and guests of Sea Ranch Living and the new Lodge guest rooms have access to The Sea Ranch Lodge's public spaces which include The Dining Room, Solarium, The Bar + Lounge, The Café, and The General Store and more than 500,000 square feet of land for events featuring views of the Pacific ideal for weddings, corporate retreats, and family reunions. The Lodge hosts complimentary experiences such as live jazz, morning yoga, trivia night, and seasonal art exhibits. Guests also have access to The Sea Ranch Links Golf Course, regarded as one of the most highly sought-after golf experiences in Northern California. Designed by Robert Muir Graces, the course was one of the first Scottish Style links built in the Western U.S.

The Sea Ranch Lodge is located in Sonoma County, 100 miles north of San Francisco within the larger 7,000-acre Sea Ranch community which consists of 2,224 private homes clustered at intervals marked by cypress hedgerows, sprawling meadows, rolling hills, redwood and Douglas fir forests and ocean views across 10 miles of the Pacific's coastal shelf.

Rates for guest rooms at The Sea Ranch Lodge start at $500 per night. Guests can book a stay by visiting www.thesearanchlodge.com/lodging, emailing guestservices@thesearanchlodge.com, or calling (707) 579-9777 extension 124 for more information.

