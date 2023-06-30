Monica Zanetti in the Concorso Italiano Hall of Fame

The Scuderia Belle Epoque and the painter Alessandro Rasponi will participate in the 2023 edition of Concorso Italiano. The painter Valentina Fiorillo is the artist of the Valentino Balboni Award 2023.

MONTEREY, Calif., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, Concorso Italiano proves to be a vehicle of innovation and, at the same time, of automotive history, through the recognition of Monica Zanetti in Concorso Italiano's Hall of Fame and the participation of the Scuderia Belle Epoque of Formigine (Modena, Italy). The painters Alessandro Rasponi and Valentina Fiorillo will also participate in this edition of Concorso Italiano, the latter having been chosen as creator of the Valentino Balboni Award 2023.

Monica Zanetti, new entry in the Concorso 2023 Hall of Fame (PRNewswire)

The 2023 edition of Concorso Italiano will see the awarding of Monica Zanetti's career with the "La Bella Macchina" Award and her initiation into the Concorso Hall of Fame. Monica Zanetti, also known as "Lady F40", made history in the automotive industry as the first female mechanic and coachbuilder to join the Ferrari team. Her pioneering contribution opened new avenues in the automotive world, and continues today with her work at the Scuderia Belle Epoque: a vintage car and Formula One restoration workshop.

Monica Zanetti will be present at the 2023 edition of the Concorso Italiano together with Pietro Corradini, historic F1 mechanic, Rossana Guicciardi and the entrepreneur Pietro Ferrari, partner of Belle Epoque, present as Pavillon Sponsor.

Following the announcement, Monica Zanetti replied: "It is a great honor for me to receive this recognition from Concorso Italiano, an event that I have admired for years and that I will finally have the opportunity to experience as a protagonist. I thank the President Tom McDowell and Raffaello Porro for thinking of me."

The painter Alessandro Rasponi will also participate with them, bringing one of his collections on display and painting live on site.

Valentina Fiorillo was chosen as creator for the Valentino Balboni Award 2023, an award intended for the owner of the most beautiful Lamborghini exhibited at Concorso and given to the winner by Valentino Balboni himself.

The thirty-eighth edition of the Concorso Italiano will be held on August 19, 2023 from 9:00am to 4:30pm at Bayonet Black Horse Golf Club in Monterey, California, during the Monterey Car Week.

For more details and information on the event, please visit: https://concorso.com/

Valentino Balboni and painter Valentina Fiorillo with VB Award 2023 (PRNewswire)

